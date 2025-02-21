Understanding 'gambler's fallacy' in sports betting

There is also a gray area in sports betting, where bets can involve both dependent and independent variables. For example, some bettors like the excitement of betting on if there will be a hole-in-one during a tournament. Most golfers and fans would agree that there is an element of luck and chance to making an ace, not just the skill of the players. But is it completely random? Or can certain predictable elements like conditions, pin placements, size of field and past success rates impact the likelihood of it happening in the future? It’s not always obvious that an event is “random” or if past indicators can impact future chances in the world of sports betting.