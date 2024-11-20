Prop Farm: Hot hand theory means a Seamus Power play, Justin Lower love at The RSM Classic

I always find it interesting to look at what Sherman posts for a winning score proposition bet here in Las Vegas. Over the last eight editions of The RSM Classic, the average winning score has been 20.5-under par. The wind is supposed to blow pretty well on Thursday and Friday, in the neighborhood of 15-18 mph. The forecast for the weekend is very calm with winds expected to dip well under 10 mph. Sherman’s number for a winning score this week is Under/Over 259.5 – or 20.5-under par.