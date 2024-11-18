Odds Outlook: Defending champ Ludvig Åberg returns as betting favorite at The RSM Classic

Highlighting the group of six at +2800, Sea Island residents Harris English (+2800) and J.T. Poston (+2800) have combined for seven wins on TOUR but only one top-10 payday between them at this event. English, a Georgia native and four-time winner, has finished T14 or better in all three starts this fall. Making his 13th start on Sea Island, he has only cashed one top-10 paycheck in his current backyard. Poston, who was the winner at the shootout at the Shriners Children’s Open in late October, has also secured two other victories where 20-under or better is required to lift the trophy, one at the Wyndham Championship and the other at the John Deere Classic. Making his ninth start, the North Carolina native is looking for his first top-10 result on St. Simons Island.