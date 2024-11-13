Prop Farm: Wind has bettors wary ahead of Butterfield Bermuda Championship

Port Royal is a very short, par 71 course but with these winds, it will play much longer. I relied heavily on ball-striking statistics and scrambling this week in my handicap. One had better be striping the ball flush this week or the wind will gobble up and spit out any shots that aren’t struck well. For those shots that do miss greens in regulation - and with this wind, there will be plenty – one had better be able to scramble and get up and down.