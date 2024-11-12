Brought to you by
DraftKings preview: Butterfield Bermuda Championship
Written by Landon Silinsky
The PGA TOUR heads from Mexico to Bermuda this week for the Butterfield Bermuda Championship. Port Royal Golf Course will be the host, and measures as a short 6,828-yard par 71 with Bermudagrass greens.
The field this week will be headlined by 2022 Bermuda Championship winner Seamus Power, along with the likes of Maverick McNealy, Mackenzie Hughes and Jhonattan Vegas.
Below, I have outlined three of my favorite DraftKings plays for the week.
Seamus Power ($10,500)
Power is arguably the best golfer in this field, ranking No. 2 behind only Rico Hoey in Total Strokes Gained over the past 48 rounds. Not only that, but as mentioned above, the Irishman is a former winner of this event, while making the cut each of the other three times he's played it.
Power has been on a really nice run so far this fall, posting a T13 at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP in his last start, with a pair of T11 finishes prior to that at the Black Desert Championship and Sanderson Farms Championship. He gained strokes ball-striking in each of those three events, but the story has been his red-hot putter. Power gained 1.1 or more strokes on the greens in each of those three starts, including a masterclass performance in Japan, where he gained 5.9.
I have no problem spending up for Power in this spot, as the floor/ceiling combination is simply unrivaled by anyone in this price range.
Brendon Todd ($8,500)
There's no way we can have a 6,800-yard resort course as the venue and not mention Brendon Todd's name. As a matter of fact, the Toddfather won this very event back in 2019, which was his second PGA TOUR victory. He missed the cut in his title defense a year later, but then returned last year and finished T20.
Todd's form has not been strong lately, but at a course that requires driving accuracy and mutes distance, he's an absolute smash. Todd ranks 13th on TOUR Driving Accuracy, while conversely sitting 177th in Driving Distance.
He closed the 2024 season strong, with a pair of top-25 finishes at the Wyndham Championship and FedEx St. Jude Championship, and after taking last week off, he should be ready to rock at one of his favorite courses on the PGA TOUR circuit. Even with a slight price bump this week, Todd is a strong play in all formats.
Alex Smalley ($7,900)
Smalley absolutely loves resort-course events. Let's start with this tournament, as in three starts in Bermuda he's posted finishes of T30, T11 and T12. He's done a considerable amount of damage in other tropical climates as well, with three separate top-six finishes in both Punta Cana and Mexico.
The Duke University product has had a nice fall swing thus far, making the cut in all four starts, with a T25 at the Black Desert Championship and T5 at the Sanderson Farms. It's been his ball-striking that's been the catalyst of late, but another positive for him this week is his putting splits on Bermuda greens, where he's 0.26 strokes per round better compared to other surfaces.
Smalley has never won on the PGA TOUR, but as previously mentioned, has quite a few high finishes in his career. If he ever were to get it done it would certainly be at an event like this. At just $7,900 he's definitely underpriced for both his history and recent form.
