Action Report: Maverick McNealy, Daniel Berger popular ahead of Butterfield Bermuda Championship
2 Min Read
Written by Ryan Hannable @BetMGM
There are just two weeks left in the PGA TOUR FedExCup Fall, as this week players head to Bermuda for the Butterfield Bermuda Championship.
Port Royal Golf Course in Southhampton, Bermuda, will host the event. The course is known for its windy conditions.
As of Wednesday at the BetMGM online sportsbook, Maverick McNealy and Daniel Berger are the most popular players when it comes to golf betting.
McNealy, who is +1800 to win, is pulling in the most money at 17.6%. The next closest is Wesley Bryan at 9.9%.
The 29-year-old enters in great form, finishing T6 last week at the World Wide Technology Championship. Prior to withdrawing after the first round of the ZOCO CHAMPIONSHIP, he finished T16 at the Shriners Children’s Open.
Berger, who is +3300 to win, is drawing the most bets (6.1%) on the third-most money (6.9%).
This will be his tournament debut, but his excellent ball striking will serve him well in the wind. He has made four straight cuts, including two top 20s.
Bryan (+5000), Berger and McNealy are BetMGM’s biggest liabilities this week.
Current Handle & Tickets
Handle
1. Maverick McNealy – 17.6%
2. Wesley Bryan – 9.9%
3. Daniel Berger – 6.9%
4. Ben Griffin – 5.5%
5. Justin Lower – 4.5%
Tickets
1. Daniel Berger – 6.1%
2. Lucas Glover – 5.1%
3. Carson Young – 4%
4. Justin Lower – 3.8%
5. Mackenzie Hughes – 3.7%
Lower (+2500) is coming off a career-best T2 finish last week.
Camilo Villegas (+30000) is the defending champion. He’s pulling in 1.1% of the bets and 0.5% of the money.
