DFS Dish: Mackenzie Hughes looking to continue international trend in Bermuda

Mackenzie Hughes ($10,300): The last three winners of this event are international players, and the Canadian, coming off back-to-back top-10 paydays, would love to add this event to his list of victories in the fall. Already a winner at the Sanderson Farms Championship and The RSM Classic in previous seasons, Hughes would become just the second player to win this event on debut. One of the elite putters on TOUR, the quicker he learns the greens, the faster he will be in contention.