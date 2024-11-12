DFS Dish: Mackenzie Hughes looking to continue international trend in Bermuda
4 Min Read
Written by Mike Glasscott @MikeGlasscott
The FedExCup Fall heads to Bermuda this week for the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, which will be held on one of the more unique venues on the PGA TOUR calendar. Port Royal Golf Club in Southampton measures less than 7,000 yards, but can prove a tricky test if (when) the winds start to blow along the Atlantic coast.
Here's a look at some of the top candidates for DFS lineups, starting with the pre-tournament betting favorites and diving into those individuals that may be worth consideration this week on a short but tight layout:
Top tier
Seamus Power ($10,500): Building a roster around the hottest of three previous winners in the field will be a popular strategy this week. The 2022 champion in Bermuda has teased investors throughout the FedExCup Fall. Cashing T13 or better in all four of his last events on TOUR, the Irishman has never missed the cut in four tries at Port Royal.
Mackenzie Hughes ($10,300): The last three winners of this event are international players, and the Canadian, coming off back-to-back top-10 paydays, would love to add this event to his list of victories in the fall. Already a winner at the Sanderson Farms Championship and The RSM Classic in previous seasons, Hughes would become just the second player to win this event on debut. One of the elite putters on TOUR, the quicker he learns the greens, the faster he will be in contention.
Overvalued or undervalued?
Daniel Berger ($8,900): Paying this price for a player who sits No. 124 on the FedExCup Fall standings and has made only 12 of 23 cuts can be a tough sell. Averaging just 54.3 points, the four-time winner on TOUR has the pedigree but has never played in this event. There are better scoring options in a similar price range.
Jhonattan Vegas ($8,700): The Venezuelan, who has won four times on TOUR, fits the description of previous veteran champions. Only Sam Stevens (read below) averages more points. The winner at the 3M Open in late July missed the cut last week and should be off the radar.
Rico Hoey ($7,900): The steps in contending in a shootout are finding fairways and greens and making the cut. Leading the TOUR in Total Driving and ranking No. 18 in GIR, he has played the weekend in his last 12 starts. The putter will have to pass customs to contend.
Makers or breakers
Ben Griffin ($9,700): One of many big-dollar names this week without a victory on TOUR, the lights-out putter shared third here two years ago.
Patrick Rodgers ($9,500): After cashing solo fourth in 2021 and T3 in 2022, I was surprised he passed on the event last year. Looking for his first TOUR victory, he’s 30-under over his last two visits.
Sam Stevens ($9,200): The highest average scorer in the field this week, the Texan won’t mind a bit of ocean breeze. Strong off the tee and on the greens, he is trending beautifully upon arrival (T37-T23-T22-T6) and coming off his best finish of 2024.
Matti Schmid ($9,100): After missing the cut last week on the easiest course used on TOUR, investors will pay to see if the German has checked out for the season or if the quick week in Mexico was a minor hiccup. He was third here last season. Bet.
Nico Echavarria ($8,600): Winning for the second time on TOUR at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP, the Colombian enjoyed a week off and returned with his second consecutive top-10 payday, T6 in Mexico. Not to be confused with a big hitter, he plays from the middle of the fairway and the middle of the greens.
Greyson Sigg ($7,800): After cashing T22-T11 on his first two visits, the man from Georgia is on my radar. In four FedExCup Fall events, he posted T23 or better three times in four starts.
Wesley Bryan ($7,500): Formerly a winner on Hilton Head Island, the South Carolina native has quietly racked up T21 or better in his last three starts, including T6 in Mexico.
Lanto Griffin ($7,000): Taking six to the weekend is required! This Griffin has not missed a cut in his last seven starts.
Ryan McCormick ($6,600): After backing up T16 in Las Vegas with T24 in Cabo San Lucas, I can take a chance here.
The lineup
Here’s a look at how I would devise a six-team roster this week while staying below the $50,000 salary cap offered for DraftKings contests.
- Mackenzie Hughes ($10,300)
- Sam Stevens ($9,200)
- Matti Schmid ($9,100)
- Greyson Sigg ($7,800)
- Lanto Griffin ($7,000)
- Ryan McCormick ($6,600)
