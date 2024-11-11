Odds Outlook: Former champ Seamus Power tops odds board in Bermuda
3 Min Read
Written by Mike Glasscott @MikeGlasscott
The Butterfield Bermuda Championship is the third and final event of the worldwide swing of the FedExCup Fall 2024. The last three champions crowned at Port Royal Golf Club in Southampton have been international players, including this week’s betting favorite Seamus Power (+1400). The two-time winner on TOUR has already closed the deal here, winning the 2022 edition after registering a T12 payday in 2021. Returning to the shortest course used on the PGA TOUR (6,828 yards), the Irishman has cashed T13 or better in three of four starts in the fall and four of his last five outings on TOUR.
The second choice according to BetMGM Sportsbook oddsmakers, Canadian Mackenzie Hughes (+1600), is atwo-time winner on TOUR, and both of his wins have come in the fall. The Presidents Cup participant cashed T4 at the Procore Championship and shared eighth at the Sanderson Farms Championship, the site of one of his two wins on TOUR. Next week, he will return to the site of his first victory on TOUR, The RSM Classic on Sea Island, Georgia. 'Tis his season!
Outside of the two international favorites at the top, the six other contenders on the board have combined for exactly zero wins on TOUR. In June, Ben Griffin (+1800) battled to a solo second-place finish at the RBC Canadian Open. Playing the weekend in four of five events in the FedExCup Fall, the North Carolina native has not returned to the top 10 since T7 at the Wyndham Championship in his home state.
Doug Ghim (+2000) has not missed the weekend in six starts in the fall and posted a career-best solo second at the Shriners Children’s Open in Las Vegas before the international swing began. The last time he missed the cut was at the Genesis Scottish Open, a run of eight consecutive events. Cashing second in Las Vegas is his only result inside the top 20 during the streak.
With a win, Maverick McNealy (+2000) would take his name off the list of recent Stanford graduates who have not broken through on the PGA TOUR. The late summer and early fall have provided an all-or-nothing ride. From eight starts, half have resulted in T16 or better paydays, highlighted by T3 at the 3M Open in late July. The other half included a WD at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP and missed cuts at the first two events of the FedExCup Fall. Four rounds in the 60s last week in Cabo San Lucas (T6) suggests he’s on the upswing.
Justin Lower (+2500) will look to mimic the fall performance of Camilo Villegas (+25000) in 2023. Winning last season on 24-under, the Colombian shared second place at El Cardonal at Diamante the week prior. Lower shared the 54-hole lead Sunday at Cabo San Lucas and eagled the final hole to finish T2, meaning he’ll have a chance to pull off the same stunt. With three top-10 paydays on foreign soil this season, the 35-year-old enjoys golf in international waters. The only first-time TOUR winner at the event was Australian Lucas Herbert in 2020.
Justin Lower makes closing eagle putt at World Wide Technology
The last time Patrick Rodgers (+2500) visited Bermuda, he completed a T3-solo fourth back-to-back in 2021-2022. Making his 280th start on the PGA TOUR, the former Stanford man is also looking to secure his first win on his fifth visit to Bermuda. Posting 30-under across his previous two tournaments suggests this course fits his eye.
Sam Stevens (+2500) is making his fifth FedExCup Fall start and is trending nicely. Cashing T6 last week was his best payday on his own ball (T4 Zurich Classic of New Orleans) this season. Ranking in the top 35 in SG: Off the Tee and Putting, he will enjoy another week of navigating huge greens.
Previous winners in the FedExCup Fall playing this week include Sanderson Farms Championship victor Kevin Yu (+2800) and ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP victory Nico Echavarria (+2800).
Here's a look at other notable odds via BetMGM, including Brendon Todd who won the inaugural event in Bermuda back in 2019:
- +2800: Lucas Glover, Matti Schmid
- +3000: Andrew Novak
- +3300: Andrew Putnam, Daniel Berger, Jacob Bridgeman, Joe Highsmith
- +4000: Brendon Todd, Alex Smalley, Carson Young, Greyson Sigg, Jhonattan Vegas, Mark Hubbard, Nick Taylor, Rico Hoey
- +5000: Michael Kim, Nick Hardy
- +5500: Henrik Norlander, Vince Whaley, Wesley Bryan
- +6600: Ben Kohles, Chesson Hadley, David Lipsky, Dylan Wu, Ryo Hisatsune, Joel Dahmen, Nate Lashley
- +8000: Chad Ramey, Garrick Higgo, Hayden Springer, Joseph Bramlett, Justin Suh, K.H. Lee, Kevin Streelman
- +9000: Brandon Wu, Sam Ryder
- +10000: Austin Smotherman, Kevin Chappell, Kevin Tway, Lanto Griffin, Pierceson Coody, Ryan Moore, S.Y. Noh, Zac Blair
