Odds Outlook: Former champ Seamus Power tops odds board in Bermuda

The Butterfield Bermuda Championship is the third and final event of the worldwide swing of the FedExCup Fall 2024. The last three champions crowned at Port Royal Golf Club in Southampton have been international players, including this week’s betting favorite Seamus Power (+1400). The two-time winner on TOUR has already closed the deal here, winning the 2022 edition after registering a T12 payday in 2021. Returning to the shortest course used on the PGA TOUR (6,828 yards), the Irishman has cashed T13 or better in three of four starts in the fall and four of his last five outings on TOUR.