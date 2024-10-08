Brought to you by
DraftKings preview: Black Desert Championship
Written by Landon Silinsky
The PGA TOUR heads to Ivins, Utah, this week for the inaugural Black Desert Championship. Black Desert Resort will be the host and measures as a 7,371-yard par 71 with Bentgrass greens.
The field will look a lot like it did last week for the Sanderson Farms, with guys like Keith Mitchell, Seamus Power and Chan Kim leading the way at the top.
Below, I have outlined three of my favorite DraftKings plays for the week.
Seamus Power ($10,300)
Power continued his stellar play last week in Mississippi, posting a T11, which was his second top-11 finish across his past three starts. Overall, the Irishman has made seven consecutive cuts on the PGA TOUR (eight if you include the DP World Tour), including top-20 finishes at the Travelers Championship and John Deere Classic in that time frame.
Power ranks No. 3 in this field in Total Strokes Gained and fifth in SG: Tee-to-Green over his past 24 rounds. In addition, he rates out really well in comparison courses such as TPC Craig Ranch and TPC Twin Cities, both of which are 7,300+ par 71s with Bentgrass greens and easy scoring conditions.
Power has two wins in his PGA TOUR career, both of which (Barbasol Championship and Butterfield Bermuda Championship) were in low-scoring events like we'll see this week. With the way he's hitting the ball right now, he's almost a plug-and-play at the top of the board.
Daniel Berger ($7,700)
Berger was once a household name, earning multiple PGA TOUR wins in his career, most notably at the Charles Schwab Challenge back in 2020. That field was absolutely loaded, just to further illustrate what kind of talent Berger was before he had this back injury.
I bring that up because he might fully be past that injury, which cost him a year and a half of his career, even saying so himself this past Friday after shooting back-to-back 65s at the Sanderson Farms Championship. He went on to finish solo seventh in Mississippi, which was his best finish since the 2022 Memorial presented by Workday.
Berger looked like his vintage self last week, gaining 6.4 strokes ball-striking and an additional 2.04 on the greens. He ranked second in the field in SG: Tee-to-Green at The Country Club of Jackson and sits No. 1 in this week's field in Total Strokes Gained per round at the two comp courses mentioned above.
Berger looks to be fully healthy right now, which is all we really need to know, because the talent has always been there. He is a really nice bargain at $7,700 this week.
Bud Cauley ($7,400)
Speaking of guys who had to overcome serious injuries, that brings us to Bud Cauley, a man who missed three years of his career due to a devastating car accident back in 2018. He finally made his return this past February, but is only now starting to show signs of his pre-injury form.
Cauley is coming off his best finish of the calendar year last week at the Sanderson Farms, where he posted a T5 and gained 7.52 strokes from tee-to-green and 2.75 more putting. This performance was on the heels of a strong showing at the Procore Championship, where he finished T32.
Cauley has a myriad of top-10 finishes throughout his career, so if he is finally back to his pre-injury self. This $7,400 price tag is a steal in a field like this.
