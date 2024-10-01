Brought to you by
DraftKings preview: Sanderson Farms Championship
Written by Landon Silinsky
The PGA TOUR continues on with the FedExCup Fall and heads to Jackson, Mississippi, for the Sanderson Farms Championship. The Country Club of Jackson serves as host, measuring as a 7,461-yard par 72 with Bermudagrass greens.
The FedExCup Fall is about younger players getting the chance to shine, and there are quite a few blossoming superstars in attendance this week. Two-time winner this year Nick Dunlap, along with Patrick Fishburn, Mac Meissner and Maverick McNealy, are all set to tee it up this week, joining PGA TOUR mainstays such as Rickie Fowler, Harris English and former Sanderson Farms champion Mackenzie Hughes.
Below, I have outlined three of my favorite DraftKings plays for the week.
Ben Griffin ($9,500)
Griffin should be the defending champion of this event, but he melted down on Sunday last year and ended up losing to Luke List in a five-man playoff. Nonetheless, he seems to get up for this tournament, as he's now finished T24 and T2 in two career starts in Mississippi.
You could make the argument that Griffin is the best all-around golfer in this field, as he ranks fifth in Total Strokes Gained over his past 50 rounds, including fourth in SG: Approach. He has similar numbers at The Country Club of Jackson as well, ranking behind only Camilo Villegas with his irons at this course, while sitting ninth in SG: Putting.
We haven't seen the 28-year-old yet this fall, but he did close out the 2024 season with a pair of top-seven finishes over his final five starts. With the field being as weak as it is and so many newcomers teeing it up, I love taking the safety that Griffin provides, even at this elevated $9,500 salary.
Beau Hossler ($8,200)
There are not too many courses on the PGA TOUR where Hossler has positive ball-striking numbers, but The Country Club of Jackson seems to fit his eye. The former Texas Longhorn has been stellar off-the-tee in his career at the Sanderson Farms, gaining 7.19 strokes combined in his three starts.
In addition, Hossler has gained on approach here as well, while doing his usual elite work around the green. He's surprisingly not putted well on these Bermuda greens, but we know the flat stick can be fickle and that Hossler makes his money with that club in hand.
Overall, the visored one ranks ninth in this field in SG: Tee-to-Green at The Country Club of Jackson, and has finishes of T28 and T10 to his name at this event. His poor putting should not stick, either, as he ranks eighth in the field over his past 36 rounds in SG: Putting. Considering he has yet to miss a cut here in his three trips, Hossler is very reasonably priced at $8,200 and is a strong play in all formats.
Nick Hardy ($7,100)
Hardy is another vet who likes teeing it up in Mississippi. In three career starts at this event, the University of Illinois product has finishes of T35, T5 and T26. His numbers at The Country Club of Jackson back that up as well, as he's gained strokes both on approach and off the tee in all three of his starts while ranking sixth in this field in SG: Tee-to-Green at the par 72.
His recent finishes haven't been anything to write home about, but Hardy has made seven of his past nine cuts overall and sits eighth in the field in SG: Ball-Striking in that stretch. At this price tag, we are not looking for much more than a made cut this week, and as recent history has shown us, Hardy is an extremely strong bet to deliver that.
