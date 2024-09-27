Presidents Cup picks: Team Golfbet vs. Team Pat Mayo Experience, Day 3

Team Golfbet: Cantlay/Burns. This one was tough for us to find consensus on, but we’re giving the slightest edge to the Americans. Matsuyama and Im were a force on Friday, but there could be some regression after a near-perfect Foursomes performance. Cantlay and Burns paired together for a win in this format on Thursday, and they'll surely rack up plenty of birdies while playing their own ball. Im in particular could be subject to some regression after Friday's emotional performance, so we're siding with the steady hands of the Americans in this one.