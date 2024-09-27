Presidents Cup picks: Team Golfbet vs. Team Pat Mayo Experience, Day 3
4 Min Read
Written by GolfWRX Staff @GolfWRX
MONTREAL – This week at the Presidents Cup, the U.S. and International sides aren’t the only teams going head-to-head.
The Golfbet team is on-site all week at The Royal Montreal Golf Club, and we’re pairing up with our friends at the Pat Mayo Experience for a week-long friendly competition. Each “team” will pick a winner for each of the 30 matches this week in Canada, with bragging rights on the line to see which outlet can make the more accurate predictions.
Team PME has taken an early lead, correctly predicting six of the first 10 matches. The Golfbet squad has gotten off to a slow start at 3-7.
Here’s a look at each group’s picks for the second session, with five Foursomes matches continuing the action in Montreal as the International Team looks to dig out of a 5-0 hole. Share your thoughts on who you think will be right on social channels via @Golfbet and @ThePME!
Match 11: Scottie Scheffler/Collin Morikawa vs. Adam Scott/Taylor Pendrith
Team Golfbet: Scheffler/Morikawa. Despite Friday’s loss, Scheffler will still be favored in this format regardless of partner and opponent. He could go out and drop a 65 on his own ball at a moment’s notice, and now he has another stalwart in Morikawa to lean on. Despite the success of the Scott-Pendrith duo in Friday’s Foursomes, the Americans are deserved favorites and will get an early point on the board.
Super Cut: Matsuyama & Im vs. Schauffele & Cantlay at Presidents Cup
Team PME: Scheffler/Morikawa. Scheffler remains the class of this event, and Morikawa will be his partner which leaves us feeling a little more tentative about Scheffler's outlook despite playing his own ball. Scott will have Pendrith as his partner, who snagged his first International point after losing his first four sessions dating back to Quail Hollow two years ago. The world No. 1 will be where we invest our money, despite the juiced-up odds.
Match 12: Tony Finau/Xander Schauffele vs. Corey Conners/Mackenzie Hughes
Team Golfbet: Finau/Schauffele. The Canadians are running it back. After a successful Foursomes pairing, Conners and Hughes will pair again in Four-ball. It’s clear that Hughes, despite being a rookie, has become a bit of a leader in the International Team room this week. But they’ll have their hands full with this American duo, as Schauffele in particular will be poised to send a message after getting drummed in Foursomes. This one will have plenty of crowd support, but in the end the Americans sneak out a point.
Team PME: Finau/Schauffele. A very exciting matchup gets two of the U.S. Team's best ball-strikers playing their own ball against the Canadian duo who have Conners dialing in the irons and Hughes whipping out wonderful chips and putts. The superior ball-striking talent on the U.S. side will be where we put our money on this matchup.
Match 13: Keegan Bradley/Wyndham Clark vs. Si Woo Kim/Tom Kim
Team Golfbet: Kim/Kim. Of all the morning matches, we feel most confident that the Internationals can find a point here. Tom Kim was an emotional spark even without hitting a shot on Friday, while Si Woo Kim buried a putt on No. 18 to secure a critical point in the final match. Clark over-performed in Four-ball alongside Bradley on Thursday, but they’ll have little margin for error this time around. Look for the Kims to gel well and get the win.
Team PME: Kim/Kim. Tom Kim did not play in Friday’s session, but will be eager to partner up with one of Friday’s stars, Si Woo Kim, who is one of the few Internationals that has a winning Presidents Cup record. The two South Koreans will square up against Bradley and Clark, who snuck by Bezuidenhout and Pendrith on Thursday. The two International energy factories are where our money will be placed for this matchup.
Match 14: Patrick Cantlay/Sam Burns vs. Hideki Matsuyama/Sungjae Im
Team Golfbet: Cantlay/Burns. This one was tough for us to find consensus on, but we’re giving the slightest edge to the Americans. Matsuyama and Im were a force on Friday, but there could be some regression after a near-perfect Foursomes performance. Cantlay and Burns paired together for a win in this format on Thursday, and they'll surely rack up plenty of birdies while playing their own ball. Im in particular could be subject to some regression after Friday's emotional performance, so we're siding with the steady hands of the Americans in this one.
Team PME: Matsuyama/Im. Matsuyama and Im dismantled Cantlay and Schauffele in the second session, not allowing the Americans to win a single hole in Foursomes. Cantlay did not look comfortable in Session 2 and will be looking to a rested Burns in an effort to rectify Friday's 7-and-6 slashing. Our final matchup will be on the two International anchors that have all the momentum in their favor.
September is Responsible Gaming Education Month. For more information on how to put together your sports betting game plan, visit haveagameplan.org/pgatour.