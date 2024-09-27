Presidents Cup picks: Team Golfbet vs. Team Pat Mayo Experience, Day 2

Team Golfbet: Scheffler/Henley (-205). The Internationals awoke the beast – and it’s not Scheffler. Henley came alive down the stretch of their Four-ball win, and this is a pairing that Jim Furyk just might roll out again on Saturday – especially if they put another point on the board. Kim jumps right into the frying pan in his first match in the more difficult format, and up against the world No. 1.