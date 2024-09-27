Presidents Cup picks: Team Golfbet vs. Team Pat Mayo Experience, Day 2
4 Min Read
Written by Golfbet Staff @Golfbet
MONTREAL – This week at the Presidents Cup, the U.S. and International sides aren’t the only teams going head-to-head.
The Golfbet team is on-site all week at Royal Montreal Golf Club, and we’re pairing up with our friends at the Pat Mayo Experience for a week-long friendly competition. Each “team” will pick a winner for each of the 30 matches this week in Canada, with bragging rights on the line to see which outlet can make the more accurate predictions.
Team PME took an early lead, correctly predicting three of the five Four-ball results on Thursday. Team Golfbet went 2-3.
Here’s a look at each group’s picks for the second session, with five Foursomes matches continuing the action in Montreal as the International Team looks to dig out of a 5-0 hole. Share your thoughts on who you think will be right on social channels via @Golfbet and @ThePME!
U.S. Team Day 1 Four-ball highlights from Presidents Cup
Match 6
Patrick Cantlay/Xander Schauffele (-166) vs. Hideki Matsuyama/Sungjae Im (+140)
Team Golfbet: Cantlay/Schauffele (-166). They dynamic duo is back together. Cantlay and Schauffele have been a formidable pairing in previous team competitions, and the two were some of the best players on the course Thursday. Expect that trend to continue as Im looks to shake off an unexpectedly poor performance in the opening session.
Team PME: Matsuyama/Im (+140). The Internationals need to turn the tide in a big way, and if that’s going to happen this opening match will be critical.
Match 7
Sahith Theegala/Collin Morikawa (-142) vs. Adam Scott/Taylor Pendrith (+120)
Team Golfbet: Theegala/Morikawa (-142). Theegala and Morikawa got a point on the board against Scott in Four-ball, and now they’ll try to get another as the veteran pairs with a Canadian. Theegala rose to the occasion when he needed to in the opening match, and Morikawa’s ball-striking may be the best element any of the four players bring to the table in this one.
Team PME: Theegala/Morikawa (-142). One of only two repeat pairings for the Americans, but it’s being repeated for a reason. Expect another red point on the board.
Match 8
Max Homa/Brian Harman (-115) vs. Christiaan Bezuidenhout/Jason Day (-105)
Team Golfbet: Homa/Harman (-115). Admittedly, this match was the most divisive for our team – it’s far from unanimous. But we’re going to give a slight edge to the Americans, under the assumption that Homa will tee off on the odd-numbered holes. That gives him the tee shot on all four par 3s and minimizes of Off-the-Tee woes while allowing Harman to do most of the driving elsewhere.
Team PME: Day/Bezuidenhout (-105). Bezuidenhout let a point slip away on Thursday, but now in Foursomes format he’ll be able to hit all those close approach shots and have Day make the putts for him. Hopefully the Aussie fares better than Bez did on the greens.
Super Cut: Scheffler and Henley vs. Im and T. Kim at Presidents Cup
Match 9
Wyndham Clark/Tony Finau (-142) vs. Corey Conners/Mackenzie Hughes (+120)
Team Golfbet: Conners/Hughes (+120). The Internationals have to get on the board at some point. Right? This feels like their best chance, with the Canadians combining forces in front of the home crowds. Clark was one of the biggest surprises for the Americans on Thursday, so they’re understandable favorites, but watch for Hughes to make an impact in his first match appearance.
Team PME: Conners/Hughes (+130). If there’s some yellow on the scoreboards in matches ahead of them, this all-Canadian pairing could get the crowds behind them with play starting a bit later than Thursday.
Match 10
Scottie Scheffler/Russell Henley (-205) vs. Si Woo Kim/Byeong Hun An (+170)
Team Golfbet: Scheffler/Henley (-205). The Internationals awoke the beast – and it’s not Scheffler. Henley came alive down the stretch of their Four-ball win, and this is a pairing that Jim Furyk just might roll out again on Saturday – especially if they put another point on the board. Kim jumps right into the frying pan in his first match in the more difficult format, and up against the world No. 1.
Team PME: Scheffler/Henley (-205). An was one of the best ball-strikers for the Internationals on Thursday, so he’ll give them a chance. But it’s still a tall task to take down Scheffler and Henley after their opening performance.
September is Responsible Gaming Education Month. For more information on how to put together your sports betting game plan, visit haveagameplan.org/pgatour.