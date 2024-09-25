Presidents Cup picks: Team Golfbet vs. Team Pat Mayo Experience, Day 1

Team Golfbet: Im/Kim (+120). The best juice on the board is going against the juggernaut of Scottie Scheffler. His season has been so epic that there is obviously reason to believe he can improve his U.S. Team performances but the fact remains he hasn’t yet won a Presidents Cup match. He’s now lost his friend Sam Burns as his companion, leaving him as a somewhat lone ranger… but perhaps he prefers it that way. Im and Kim bring serious energy to the table, with Im being one of the few Internationals that has a winning record in this competition. Kim has a chance to get some payback with Scheffler over their playoff duel at the Travelers Championship.