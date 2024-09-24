Benny and the Bets: Can underdog International Team win this thing?

The 12 American players have combined for 71 PGA TOUR wins, 20 more than the 51 from the Internationals. Three players combine for 37 of the International wins, and three of them have yet to win on TOUR. All the Americans have won, and 11 of them have won at least three times. In the last two years, the U.S. players have 22 TOUR wins, the Internationals just seven.