Odds Outlook: U.S. Team positioned as favorite to continue Presidents Cup dominance
5 Min Read
Written by Ben Everill @BEverillGolfbet
The U.S. Presidents Cup Team heads to Canada as a red-hot favorite to continue the dominance it's displayed against the International Team since the tournament’s inception in 1994.
Jim Furyk’s U.S. Team is a whopping -400 with BetMGM Sportsbook to lift the trophy at Royal Montreal in the 15th iteration of the event, meaning bettors must risk $400 for every $100 they hope to earn with an American victory. It’s a price rooted in not only history, but the fact that the U.S. heads north with a stacked squad.
Led by the top two players in the world in Scottie Scheffler and Xander Schauffele, and with eight of their 12-man squad inside the top 15 of the world rankings, oddsmakers expect the Americans will better their 12-1-1 record.
Furyk expects it also. He doesn’t want to be known as a captain who lost both a Ryder Cup and a Presidents Cup.
Mike Weir’s International Team can at least take heart from the fact the U.S. Team was -700 at the same point two years ago before it claimed a 17.5-12.5 victory at Quail Hollow Golf Club in Charlotte, North Carolina.
His squad has just one player (Hideki Matsuyama) inside the top 15 in the world rankings, but the International Team is given a better chance on home soil in Canada.
While more markets will open up next week for the matches that begin Sept. 26, a handful are already open.
Best shots from players on U.S. Presidents Cup Team
In the Tournament Winner three-way market, which gives the tie option that did happen in 2003, the U.S. Team is -275 with the International Team +250 and a 15-15 tie priced at +1400.
Again, history suggests the U.S. Team is a slam dunk here. The only International Team win came at Royal Melbourne in 1998, with the aforementioned tie in 2003 the last time the Internationals even held a piece of the trophy. The U.S. Team is now on a streak of nine straight victories that began in 2005.
But if the outright markets appear too lopsided for your attention, what about the Top Points markets? There is the Top Overall Points Scorer option, plus the top point scorer for each individual team.
Scheffler is the favorite for the U.S. Team scoring market at +450, with Schauffele next up at +550. Chances are both men play at least four out of five possible match sessions. Collin Morikawa and Patrick Cantlay sit next on the betting board at +650.
Interestingly though, Scheffler’s Presidents Cup record is an uninspiring 0-3-1 from Quail Hollow in 2022. Schauffele, however, is 6-3-0 from his 2019 and 2022 appearances. Morikawa was 2-1-0 in 2022.
Cantlay has played many sessions with Schauffele at Presidents Cups and Ryder Cups past, while Sam Burns, at +900, has also been a regular partner of Scheffler’s. Cantlay’s record mirrors Schauffele at 6-3-0, while Burns is 0-3-2.
Already we are seeing reason to bypass the world No. 1 and perhaps start with Schauffele in this prop market.
Further down we see an out-of-form Max Homa next on the list at +1000, joined by Wyndham Clark. Homa’s odds, relatively short considering his recent PGA TOUR form, reflect his 4-0-0 effort at Quail Hollow (and his 3-1-1 record in a losing effort at last year’s Ryder Cup).
Clark is in his first Presidents Cup after going 1-1-1 in his Ryder Cup debut a year ago.
Presidents Cup rookies Sahith Theegala (+1200), Brian Harman (+1400) and Russell Henley (+2000) become slightly risky plays in this market as chances are they may only play three sessions, but Theegala especially might force more should he play the opening day and perform.
Sahith Theegala reflects on first 100 PGA TOUR starts
Tony Finau (+1400) and Keegan Bradley (+1800) round out the U.S. Team market, with Bradley holding a 2-2-1 record from his only appearance in 2013 and Finau sporting a 3-2-3 record from the last two Presidents Cups.
On the International Team side, Matsuyama is the favorite to score the most points for his team at +650, with veteran Adam Scott, in his 11th Cup appearance, at +700. Canadian local favorite Corey Conners and Sungjae Im are also +700.
The latter might be a smart bet if you go by the fact his record is 5-3-2 in the Presidents Cup. Im was 3-1-1 in his debut in 2019 and a respectable 2-2-1 in the heavy loss two years ago. Matsuyama is in his sixth Cup but has a losing record of 7-10-5 overall.
As for Conners, he went 0-4-0 on debut in Charlotte, so he’s still chasing his first career point. Scott has the ignominy of the most all-time losses in the contest, with an 18-25-6 career record.
Tom Kim is next on the board at +750, before Si Woo Kim at +800 and former world No. 1 Jason Day at +900.
Tom Kim was infectiously positive at Quail Hollow but still posted a 2-3-0 losing record, while Si Woo Kim could be a sleeper in this race given his 4-3-0 lifetime record, including being 3-1-0 last time out.
Christiaan Bezuidenhout (+1100) was undefeated at Quail Hollow (1-0-1) but will need to get more sessions this time round to be a factor. Byeong Hun An (+1200) was 1-2-2 at Royal Melbourne in 2019.
Another Canadian in Taylor Pendrith (+1400) needs to chase down his first point after going 0-4-0 in Charlotte, while Min Woo Lee (+1000) and Mackenzie Hughes (+1600) are Cup debutants.
In the Top Overall Points Scorer market, Scheffler is favorite at +700, but Schauffele at +900 seems way more appealing. Morikawa and Cantlay are +1000 each, while Im comes in as the first International Team player at +1400.
The rest sit between +1400 until Hughes and Henley, who are the rank outsiders at +4000.
Golfbet has a full team hitting the ground at Royal Montreal next week where we will dissect these and all the other markets that pop up. Session markets, overall score props and of course exciting head-to-head matches will be just some of the options coming out of Canada!
September is Responsible Gaming Education Month. For more information on how to put together your sports betting game plan, visit haveagameplan.org/pgatour.
Senior Writer, Golfbet Follow Ben Everill on Twitter.