Brought to you by
DraftKings preview: Procore Championship
4 Min Read
Written by Landon Silinsky
The PGA TOUR is back after a brief one-week offseason. We head to Napa, California, this week for the Procore Championship. The North Course at Silverado Resort and Spa will be the host and measures as a 7,123-yard par 72 with Poa Annua greens.
Despite this being a fall-swing event, the field is actually pretty decent. World No. 6 Wyndham Clark will surprisingly be teeing it up, alongside the likes of Corey Conners, Max Homa and defending champion Sahith Theegala.
Below, I have outlined three of my favorite DraftKings plays for the week.
Set your DraftKings fantasy golf lineups here: PGA TOUR $300K Sand Trap [$100K to 1st].
1. Brendon Todd ($9,100)
Events like these are where the wily veteran Todd makes his money. The three-time PGA TOUR winner has played this event each of the past three years, and has finishes of solo sixth, T9 and T22, respectively, in that time frame. As a matter of fact, Todd has now gained strokes on the field in each of his past 11 rounds at Silverado. He's simply a pro's pro.
The 39-year-old has been really steady of late as well, making six of his past seven cuts, including a pair of T12 finishes at the John Deere Classic and Wyndham Championship to close out the 2024 season. The ToddFather ranks sixth in this field in Total Strokes Gained over his past 24 rounds, including ranking second in SG: Putting during that stretch.
The price increase on Todd this week is absolutely warranted based on the way he's played at this event in recent years. No need to overthink this one.
2. Eric Cole ($8,700)
Cole closed the 2024 season with a flurry. The defending PGA TOUR Rookie of the Year finished T7 or better three times across his final seven starts, which includes the Rocket Mortgage Classic, John Deere Classic and Wyndham Championship. All of those events feature birdie-fest type of courses, which we will see this week at Silverado.
Cole is no stranger to Napa, having played this event each of the past two years. He missed the cut in his first try, but then finished solo fourth in 2023 while gaining 12.41 strokes from tee-to-green in the process. Cole actually ranks third in this field in SG: Tee-to-Green at Silverado, trailing only J.J. Spaun and Max Homa.
With the way he closed out last season, Cole is arguably too cheap in this spot and comes with a tremendous ceiling.
3. S.H. Kim ($7,000)
Kim appears to really like Silverado, as he's now finished T36 and solo second in his only two starts in Napa. Last year he had his full bag working, as he gained strokes off-the-tee, on approach and with the putter in each of his four rounds. The only two golfers in the field this week who average more total strokes per round than Kim at Silverado are Homa and Theegala, both of whom have won this event.
The South Korean did not have the greatest close to the 2024 season, but he did finish T17 at the Barracuda Championship just four starts ago, so he's not too far removed from a good performance. Kim did flash a bit of a ceiling as well this past year, with a T14 finish at the Valero Texas Open, before posting a T4 at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson.
This is a bet on Kim's course history for a very affordable price, and we are not looking for much more than a made cut in this spot.
The Crown Is Yours: Sign up for DraftKingsand experience the ultimate host for games and betting experiences!
I am a promoter at DraftKings and am also an avid fan and customer (my username is Lan1228) and may sometimes play on my personal account in the games that I offer advice on. Although I have expressed my personal view on the games and strategies above, they do not necessarily reflect the view(s) of DraftKings and do not constitute a representation that any particular strategy will guarantee success. All customers should use their own skill and judgment in building lineups. I may also deploy different players and strategies than what I recommend above. I am not an employee of DraftKings and do not have access to any non-public information.
September is Responsible Gaming Education Month. For more information on how to put together your sports betting game plan, visit haveagameplan.org/pgatour.