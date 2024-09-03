Scottie Scheffler netted live betting fans big results in 2024
4 Min Read
Written by Ben Everill @BEverillGolfbet
Trusting in a Scottie Scheffler comeback could have netted huge returns for bettors during his historic 2024 season.
While Scheffler’s seven wins, plus Olympic gold, gave pre-tournament Scheffler backers a nice profit this season it is nothing in comparison to what jumping on his high live betting prices in those victories.
Counting the Olympics, Scheffler played 20 times in 2024, winning the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, THE PLAYERS Championship, Masters Tournament, RBC Heritage, the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, Travelers Championship, an Olympic gold medal and the TOUR Championship for the FedExCup.
Had bettors outlaid $100 a tournament on his start of the week price each week, they’d be in for $2000 but have $4,260 returned for a profit of $2,260.
If we accounted for his ‘opening’ price of +900 for the Masters, which came a year before his victory at Augusta National, the profit would raise another $400 but by the same token $90 would be deducted from profit for his opening Olympic price had bettors got on in the weeks leading up. All other markets opened the week of the tournament.
Scottie Scheffler’s FedExCup dominance
But golf lends itself to the same insane fluctuations when it comes to in-play live betting, with the odds hanging on every birdie, bogey or even just one poor swing into trouble.
As monotonous and relentless and seemingly inevitable as Scheffler’s wins seem now in hindsight, several of them were certainly in doubt at some point and as such, the chance to get on at much higher odds presented itself.
Had those same bettors saved their $100 outlay each week for the exact moment where Scheffler’s odds hit their high point… well the $2000 outlay would have returned $14,460 for a profit of $12,460. That’s over $10,000 more!
Of course, getting that lucky in timing would be near impossible and putting $100 on Scheffler to win Olympic gold when he was +6000 on Sunday because he was six back of the lead with seven holes to play is a risky move.
What were his other high points? Were they more ‘reasonable’ jumping on points?
Scottie Scheffler’s 2024 winning moments
Scheffler reached +1100 during the second round at Bay Hill after an early bogey had him seven shots off the pace. By the end of the round, he was tied for the lead.
At THE PLAYERS during Saturday’s third round, Scheffler fell seven shots adrift of Xander Schauffele’s lead and hit +3300 odds. He was still +2500 starting Sunday five shots back.
At the Masters, his opening week price of +500 was the best you saw. If you wanted more you needed to be on 12 months earlier at +900.
A week later he won the RBC Heritage opening at +400 but drifted to +1400 during the opening round as he sat seven shots back of pacesetter J.T. Poston during his back nine.
At Muirfield Village +400 was the best you saw all week as he went on his merry way but you could’ve got double at +800 during the Travelers Championship third round after a late bogey put him four back. Four birdies in a row later he was one off the lead heading to Sunday.
Scottie Scheffler's winning highlights from TOUR Championship
And finally, at East Lake, where Scheffler started 10-under with Starting Strokes, the best odds you saw were +160 following an opening bogey on Thursday as Schauffele birdied to tie the lead. That was the last window.
Here’s the lesson though. Only twice in the eight wins did Scheffler’s opening week price turn out to be the high point for the week. As shown above, it came at the Masters (+400) and the Memorial (+400).
As we at Golfbet often stress, one strategy for a short-priced favorite can be finding the odds you’re comfortable betting and making your move at that point.
Had that been, for the sake of argument, +1000, you would have only collected on four of his wins, but also not bet on five occasions. In four of his wins, and his runner-up finish at the Texas Children’s Houston Open, he didn’t reach +1000. So outlay $1,500, return $4,400, profit $2,900.
Drop your number to say +700 and we get five of his eight wins, but for less return. A $1,700 outlay, a $4,000 return, a $2,300 profit. It’s just $40 more than being on the start of the week price.
If you waited until the final round of his eight wins the best odds you saw ranged from the Olympics +6000 to last week’s -450 procession. In fact, three times Scheffler’s best Sunday odds were in the negative, and only twice did he get above +280 in those final rounds, such was the oddsmakers' trust in his closing ability.
At the end of the day, it was a brilliant season however you slice it and hopefully many of you were on the Texan when he indeed lifted trophies.
|Tournament
|Open odds
|Highest odds
|Sunday high
|Arnold Palmer Invitational
|+700
|+1100
|+170
|THE PLAYERS
|+550
|+3300
|+2500
|Masters
|+500
|+500
|+150
|RBC Heritage
|+400
|+1400
|-120
|Memorial
|+400
|+400
|-200
|Travelers Championship
|+400
|+800
|+280
|Olympics
|+400
|+6000
|+6000
|TOUR Championship
|+110
|+160
|-450
Senior Writer, Golfbet Follow Ben Everill on Twitter.