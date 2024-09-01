Points and payouts: Scottie Scheffler captures $25M, finishes No. 1 in FedExCup standings
3 Min Read
Written by Rob Bolton @RobBoltonGolf
Checkmate! Scottie Scheffler is the 18th FedExCup champion.
It’s one thing to have earned a two-stroke lead to begin the TOUR Championship, but all that matters is that it’s leveraged and not squandered. It’s a challenge that got the best of Scheffler as the top seed at East Lake Golf Club in both 2022 and 2023, but he delivered like a charm this time with a wire-to-wire victory and in the debut of the restoration of the course.
After opening at 10-under with FedExCup Starting Strokes, Scheffler posted respective scores of 65, 66, 66 and 67 for 20-under across 72 holes. With all combined scores determining the leaderboard, his final score was 30-under, four strokes lower than runner-up Collin Morikawa. Scheffler’s leads after each of the first three rounds were by seven, four and five strokes, respectively.
It’s Scheffler’s seventh PGA TOUR title of 2024 and his eighth win of the year when looping in the men’s Olympic golf competition. He was the favorite in all of them. Not only did he single-handedly shove aside the early-season narrative of longshots connecting for victories, but he also outpaced the market when considering the totality of his 19 starts.
Including his odds on BetMGM’s pre-tournament board to win the TOUR Championship of just +120, Scheffler’s kickbacks on $100 bets to win in each of the eight victories totaled $3,320. So, had you bet $100 on him to win in all 19 starts, with 11 results that were not wins, your net positive would be $2,220 today. Absurd.
Scottie Scheffler’s Round 4 winning highlights from TOUR Championship
All prize money awarded at the TOUR Championship is unofficial, but it deposits the same. Scheffler’s haul for winning the FedExCup is $25 million. For the record, he’s already maxed out on other perks concerning eligibility into The Sentry, THE PLAYERS Championship, the majors and his PGA TOUR membership (through 2029).
Finishing second isn’t the objective, but Morikawa, who started the TOUR Championship at 4-under and was +2800 to prevail, left Atlanta with $12.5 million and with the dubious label as low aggregate at East Lake. His 72-hole score of 22-under was one better than Sahith Theegala (+15000), who banked $7.5 million for solo third. Scheffler’s 20-under was third-lowest.
At 8-under before his first tee ball of the opening round, Xander Schauffele was nearest Scheffler on the leaderboard. Schauffele also was second-shortest at BetMGM at just +230, but he settled for a three-way T4.
On one hand, 2023 FedExCup champion Viktor Hovland (+6600) could have been just happy to be there after the extreme season he’s experienced, but he improved on his opening position of T16 (at 2-under) to finish in a two-way T12 at 15-under. Still, there still hasn’t been a golfer who’s won consecutive FedExCups.
Scheffler is next to try. Don’t bet against him. He’s proven time and again that he is, indeed, money.
|Positions
|Golfer (Odds to win)
|Final score
|72-hole score
|FedExCup Starting Strokes
|Bonus money
|1
|Scottie Scheffler (+120)
|-30
|-20
|-10
|$25,000,000.00
|2
|Collin Morikawa (+2800)
|-26
|-22
|-4
|$12,500,000.00
|3
|Sahith Theegala (+15000)
|-24
|-21
|-3
|$7,500,000.00
|T4
|Russell Henley (+10000)
|-19
|-17
|-2
|$483,333.33
|T4
|Adam Scott (+8000)
|-19
|-16
|-3
|$483,333.33
|T4
|Xander Schauffele (+230)
|-19
|-11
|-8
|$483,333.33
|7
|Sungjae Im (+8000)
|-18
|-15
|-3
|$2,750,000.00
|8
|Wyndham Clark (+4500)
|-17
|-13
|-4
|$2,250,000.00
|T9
|Shane Lowry (+12500)
|-16
|-13
|-3
|$1,608,333.33
|T9
|Rory McIlroy (+1800)
|-16
|-12
|-4
|$1,608,333.33
|T9
|Hideki Matsuyama (+1100)
|-16
|-9
|-7
|$1,608,333.33
|T12
|Viktor Hovland (+6600)
|-15
|-13
|-2
|$1,000,000.00
|T12
|Sam Burns (+4000)
|-15
|-11
|-4
|$1,000,000.00
|T14
|Justin Thomas (+30000)
|-14
|-14
|E
|$905,000.00
|T14
|Taylor Pendrith (+50000)
|-14
|-13
|-1
|$905,000.00
|16
|Ludvig Åberg (+1800)
|-12
|-7
|-5
|$795,000.00
|T17
|Matthieu Pavon (+75000)
|-11
|-10
|-1
|$755,000.00
|T17
|Robert MacIntyre (+30000)
|-11
|-9
|-2
|$755,000.00
|T17
|Patrick Cantlay (+3300)
|-11
|-7
|-4
|$755,000.00
|20
|Tommy Fleetwood (+12500)
|-10
|-9
|-1
|$715,000.00
|T21
|Byeong Hun An (+25000)
|-8
|-6
|-2
|$660,000.00
|T21
|Keegan Bradley (+3300)
|-8
|-2
|-6
|$660,000.00
|T23
|Aaron Rai (+40000)
|-6
|-6
|E
|$615,000.00
|T23
|Billy Horschel (+25000)
|-6
|-5
|-1
|$615,000.00
|T23
|Tony Finau (+8000)
|-6
|-3
|-3
|$615,000.00
|26
|Akshay Bhatia (+25000)
|-5
|-3
|-2
|$590,000.00
|T27
|Chris Kirk (+60000)
|-3
|-3
|E
|$575,000.00
|T27
|Sepp Straka (+35000)
|-3
|-2
|-1
|$575,000.00
|T29
|Christiaan Bezuidenhout (+50000)
|+3
|+3
|E
|$555,000.00
|T29
|Tom Hoge (+60000)
|+3
|+3
|E
|$555,000.00
September is Responsible Gaming Education Month. For more information on how to put together your sports betting game plan, visit haveagameplan.org/pgatour.
Rob Bolton is a Golfbet columnist for the PGA TOUR. The Chicagoland native has been playing fantasy golf since 1994, so he was just waiting for the Internet to catch up with him. Follow Rob Bolton on Twitter.