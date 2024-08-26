Odds Outlook: Scottie Scheffler favored in TOUR Championship net, gross markets

Rory McIlroy (+1800) is the only player to win the FedExCup Playoffs in each format and is the only three-time winner in history. Victorious twice under the FedExCup Starting Strokes format, the Ulsterman (+1200) is the third choice this week for gross total. Coming from behind does not bother the four-time major champion. His titles in the new format began with him starting on 5-under (2019) and 4-under (2022), respectively. After T68 in Memphis and T11 in Denver, he’s only six back of Scheffler’s lead. In 2022, McIlroy was six back of Scheffler after 54 holes before executing the largest come-from-behind victory in the TOUR Championship to win for the third time.