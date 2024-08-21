Brought to you by
Action Report: Scottie Scheffler extremely popular ahead of BMW Championship
2 Min Read
Written by Ryan Hannable @BetMGM
The FedExCup Playoffs continue with the BMW Championship from Castle Pines Golf Club just outside of Denver, Colorado.
Only the top 50 players in the standings are in the field, led by the Nos. 1 and 2 players in the standings, Scottie Scheffler and Xander Schauffele.
These two are dominating the golf betting at the BetMGM online sportsbook. As of Wednesday, they’re combining for 44.3% of the money in the outright winner market.
Scheffler, who has the best odds to win at +333, is taking in the most tickets (23.8%) and the most money (28.8%).
The 28-year-old is coming off a solo fourth finish at last week’s FedEx St. Jude Championship. The TOUR hasn’t been to Castle Pines since 2006, so there really is no course history to launch from.
Schauffele, who has the second-best odds to win at +600, is drawing the second-most tickets (10.9%) on the second-most money (15.5%).
He finished T2 at last week’s FedEx St. Jude Championship.
Viktor Hovland (+1800) is another popular pick, pulling in the third-most money (5.9%) on the third-most tickets (8%).
The trio are BetMGM’s biggest liabilities for the week.
Current handle and tickets
Handle
1. Scottie Scheffler– 28.8%
2. Xander Schauffele – 15.5%
3. Viktor Hovland – 5.9%
4. Patrick Cantlay – 5.6%
5. Wyndham Clark – 5.5%
Tickets
1. Scottie Scheffler – 23.8%
2. Xander Schauffele – 10.9%
3. Viktor Hovland – 8%
4. Wyndham Clark – 5.6%
5. Rory McIlroy – 4.7%
Clark, who grew up in Colorado, has +2500 odds to win. It has been an up-and-down year for the 2023 U.S. Open champion but he did finish T7 last week.
McIlroy had a disappointing T68 finish last week and is +1400 to win this week after opening +1000.
* Visit BetMGM.com for terms and conditions. 21+ years of age or older to wager. BetMGM is available in AZ, CO, DC, IA, IN, IL, KS, LA, MA, MI, MS, NC, NJ, NV, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, or WY only. All promotions are subject to qualification and eligibility requirements. Paid in free bets. Free bets expire in 7 days from issuance. Minimum deposit required. Excludes Michigan Disassociated Persons. Please Gamble Responsibly. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-NEXT-STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO, DC, LA, NV, WY, VA), 1-800-270-7117 for confidential help (MI), 1-800-GAMBLER (IN, NJ, PA & WV), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA) or call (877-8-HOPENY) or text HOPENY (467369) (NY), call or text the Tennessee REDLINE: 800-889-9789 (TN) or call 1-888-777-9696 (MS). Sports betting is void where prohibited. Promotional offers not available in Nevada.