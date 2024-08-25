Golfbet recap: Keegan Bradley takes BMW Championship title as last man in the field

Four players were in line for a spot in the top 30 prior to the BMW Championship but were edged out over the course of the last four days. Davis Thompson, Jason Day, Denny McCarthy and Brian Harman all went from on the inside to the outside looking in. It’s a really tough blow for Harman, who began the week in the 29th position but ended up 31st. He had made four birdies on the inward nine on Sunday to climb up the leaderboard and get himself a spot in the field next week but ultimately double-bogeyed the 18th hole and missed what would have been his fourth trip to East Lake.