Points and payouts: Keegan Bradley earns 2,000 FedExCup points, $3.6m at BMW Championship
Written by Rob Bolton @RobBoltonGolf
Somewhere, Lloyd Christmas is smiling because all Keegan Bradley needed was a chance.
Jim Carrey’s title role and reference to his iconic quote in “Dumb and Dumber” invokes the reminder that golf caters more to how the last man in play can have a bigger impact than other sports. Case in point, as the 50th of 50 to qualify for the BMW Championship, Bradley prevailed by one stroke over a trio of runners-up on Sunday at Castle Pines Golf Club in Colorado. As a result, with 2,000 FedExCup points added to his total, Bradley is now fourth in the FedExCup and on his way to the TOUR Championship. The top 30 in points advance to the Playoffs finale. Bradley also banks $3.6 million. That’s as good as money, sir.
After dropping 11 slots in the FedExCup with a T59 (of 70) at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, Bradley appeared on BetMGM’s pre-tournament outrights board at +10000. Only six golfers were longer. He then opened with a field-low 66 in the first round. Adam Scott (+5000) stole the lead by three over Bradley at the midpoint, but Bradley reclaimed the perch in the third round. A Sunday 72 to post 12-under 276 was all he needed to hold off charging Sam Burns (+2800), who closed with a field-best 65. Ludvig Åberg (+2200) rounded out the threesome of closest calls.
This is Bradley’s seventh career PGA TOUR victory and first since the personally fulfilling title at the 2023 Travelers Championship in his native New England. In that field of 156, he was +8000 to win pre-tournament. With two victories during the 2022-23 season, his membership exemption in the winners category extended through 2026. With Sunday’s win, that has been shoved to 2027.
For reaching the BMW Championship, Bradley secured starts in all of the Signature Events in 2025, but this victory officially gets him into the Masters. It was a foregone conclusion, anyway, because the trajectory of his Official World Golf Ranking was on course to exempt him through that annual conduit at the end of the calendar year. Now, after arriving in Denver slotted 22nd, he’ll rise to just outside the top 10. And even that’s moot because all who qualified for the TOUR Championship are exempt into the 2025 editions of the Masters, the U.S. Open and The Open Championship.
Elsewhere at Castle Pines, defending champion Viktor Hovland (+1800) finished in a two-way share of 26th place. Tournament favorite Scottie Scheffler (+333) never factored en route to a T33. At +600, Xander Schauffele was the only other in the field in three digits to win. He placed T5.
|POSITION
|GOLFER (ODDS TO WIN)
|SCORE
|FEDEXCUP POINTS
|EARNINGS
|1
|Keegan Bradley (+10000)
|276/ -12
|2000.000
|$3,600,000.00
|T2
|Ludvig Åberg (+2200)
|277/ -11
|833.333
|$1,503,333.33
|T2
|Sam Burns (+2800)
|277/ -11
|833.333
|$1,503,333.33
|T2
|Adam Scott (+5000)
|277/ -11
|833.333
|$1,503,333.33
|T5
|Cam Davis (+10000)
|280/ -8
|385.000
|$728,750.00
|T5
|Tommy Fleetwood (+2500)
|280/ -8
|385.000
|$728,750.00
|T5
|Si Woo Kim (+9000)
|280/ -8
|385.000
|$728,750.00
|T5
|Xander Schauffele (+600)
|280/ -8
|385.000
|$728,750.00
|T9
|Chris Kirk (+15000)
|281/ -7
|310.000
|$580,000.00
|T9
|Alex Noren (+8000)
|281/ -7
|310.000
|$580,000.00
|T11
|Sungjae Im (+4000)
|282/ -6
|270.000
|$500,000.00
|T11
|Rory McIlroy (+1400)
|282/ -6
|270.000
|$500,000.00
|T13
|Byeong Hun An (+6600)
|283/ -5
|204.444
|$344,111.11
|T13
|Patrick Cantlay (+1800)
|283/ -5
|204.444
|$344,111.11
|T13
|Wyndham Clark (+2500)
|283/ -5
|204.444
|$344,111.11
|T13
|Tony Finau (+2800)
|283/ -5
|204.444
|$344,111.11
|T13
|Tom Hoge (+10000)
|283/ -5
|204.444
|$344,111.11
|T13
|Shane Lowry (+5500)
|283/ -5
|204.444
|$344,111.11
|T13
|Taylor Pendrith (+6600)
|283/ -5
|204.444
|$344,111.11
|T13
|Sepp Straka (+8000)
|283/ -5
|204.444
|$344,111.11
|T13
|Will Zalatoris (+5500)
|283/ -5
|204.444
|$344,111.11
|T22
|Corey Conners (4500)
|284/ -4
|156.000
|$229,000.00
|T22
|Russell Henley (+3300)
|284/ -4
|156.000
|$229,000.00
|T22
|Billy Horschel (+3300)
|284/ -4
|156.000
|$229,000.00
|25
|Brian Harman (+8000)
|285/ -3
|142.000
|$197,000.00
|T26
|Viktor Hovland (+1800)
|286/ -2
|133.000
|$177,500.00
|T26
|Denny McCarthy (+6600)
|286/ -2
|133.000
|$177,500.00
|T28
|Matt Fitzpatrick (+5500)
|287/ -1
|118.000
|$160,000.00
|T28
|Max Greyserman (+8000)
|287/ -1
|118.000
|$160,000.00
|T28
|Collin Morikawa (+1400)
|287/ -1
|118.000
|$160,000.00
|T31
|Thomas Detry (+10000)
|288/ E
|103.000
|$142,500.00
|T31
|Nick Dunlap (+6600)
|288/ E
|103.000
|$142,500.00
|T33
|Christiaan Bezuidenhout (+6000)
|289/ 1
|82.333
|$119,666.67
|T33
|Jason Day (+5000)
|289/ 1
|82.333
|$119,666.67
|T33
|Max Homa (+12500)
|289/ 1
|82.333
|$119,666.67
|T33
|Matthieu Pavon (+20000)
|289/ 1
|82.333
|$119,666.67
|T33
|J.T. Poston (+12500)
|289/ 1
|82.333
|$119,666.67
|T33
|Scottie Scheffler (+333)
|289/ 1
|82.333
|$119,666.67
|T39
|Stephan Jaeger (+15000)
|290/ 2
|66.000
|$102,000.00
|T39
|Justin Thomas (+4000)
|290/ 2
|66.000
|$102,000.00
|T41
|Adam Hadwin (+15000)
|291/ 3
|58.000
|$94,000.00
|T41
|Davis Thompson (+5500)
|291/ 3
|58.000
|$94,000.00
|T43
|Aaron Rai (+4000)
|292/ 4
|50.000
|$86,000.00
|T43
|Cameron Young (+5000)
|292/ 4
|50.000
|$86,000.00
|45
|Akshay Bhatia (+5000)
|293/ 5
|44.000
|$80,000.00
|T46
|Eric Cole (+8000)
|295/ 7
|41.000
|$74,000.00
|T46
|Austin Eckroat (+9000)
|295/ 7
|41.000
|$74,000.00
|48
|Sahith Theegala (+5000)
|299/ 11
|38.000
|$70,000.00
