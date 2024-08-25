Points and payouts: Keegan Bradley earns 2,000 FedExCup points, $3.6m at BMW Championship

For reaching the BMW Championship, Bradley secured starts in all of the Signature Events in 2025, but this victory officially gets him into the Masters. It was a foregone conclusion, anyway, because the trajectory of his Official World Golf Ranking was on course to exempt him through that annual conduit at the end of the calendar year. Now, after arriving in Denver slotted 22nd, he’ll rise to just outside the top 10. And even that’s moot because all who qualified for the TOUR Championship are exempt into the 2025 editions of the Masters, the U.S. Open and The Open Championship.