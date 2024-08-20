DraftKings preview: BMW Championship
Written by Landon Silinsky
The PGA TOUR heads to Castle Rock, Colorado, this week for the BMW Championship. Castle Pines Golf Club will be the host, and measures as a massive 8,130-yard par 72 with Bentgrass greens.
The field consists of the top 50 players remaining in the FedExCup Standings, and like the FedEx St. Jude Championship last week, will not feature a cut.
Below, I have outlined three of my favorite DraftKings plays for the week.
1. Scottie Scheffler ($12,300)
As the field gets even smaller this week for the BMW, it's difficult to not go right back to the best player in the world. Scheffler finished a ho-hum T4 last week in Memphis, Tennessee, but did absolutely nothing wrong. He gained strokes in every facet of the game, including 7.3 ball-striking and 1.9 putting. He even closed with a 41-foot birdie on the 72nd hole to put him just one shot behind T2.
I think you're aware of how good Scheffler is by now, but just as a refresher -- he's now finished T5 or better a whopping 13 times in 19 starts since the Hero World Challenge. The world No. 1 ranks first in this field every Strokes Gained category outside of putting across the past 50 rounds, and staggeringly has gained 50 strokes more from tee-to-green than Xander Schauffele, who ranks second in that time frame.
No need to overthink this one.
2. Aaron Rai ($8,600)
I had Rai listed in this column last week, and he did not disappoint. In his first start after his win at the Wyndham Championship, Rai finished T16 in Memphis, while simultaneously leading the field in SG: Approach. The Englishman gained 7.74 with his irons at TPC Southwind, which was 1.97 strokes clear of anybody else.
Rai is absolutely dialed in right now, having finished T20 or better in seven of his past eight starts, which includes his win and three additional top-seven finishes. Above, I mentioned how much better Scheffler ranked from tee-to-green than Schauffele over the past 50 rounds, but what I failed to mention was that Rai ranks third in this field in that department over the same time frame.
Rai lost 4.7 strokes putting last week, which is the only reason he did not contend. If that flips even slightly this week, he is absolutely on the shortlist to win the BMW Championship with the way he's striking the ball right now. His salary rose a little, but still remains very reasonable at $8,600.
3. Max Greyserman ($6,300)
Greyserman absolutely melted down on the back nine at the Wyndham Championship two weeks ago, so naturally he came out a bit shell-shocked last week at the FedEx St. Jude. However, after shooting a horrendous 5-over 75 on Thursday, the 29-year-old closed the tournament in style, tying for the best round of the day on Sunday with a 7-under 63.
Greyserman gained 1.87 strokes ball-striking and 3.55 on the greens during the final round in Memphis, and sets up as a really nice bounce-back play this week in Colorado. Very quietly, he ranks seventh in this field in driving distance over the past 50 rounds, which will no doubt come in handy this week.
Even with his electric Sunday at TPC Southwind, DraftKings left Greyserman's price at just $6,300, which makes him one of the best punt plays on the week.
