DFS Dish: Look for Nick Dunlap to build on Playoffs momentum at BMW Championship

Scottie Scheffler ($12,300): The gold medal winner from Paris didn’t find the podium in his return to the States last week in Memphis, Tennessee, but I doubt any are panicking. Securing solo fourth without breaking a sweat and posting four rounds in the 60s, the Texan hit the third most Greens in Regulation and fourth most fairways for the week. Knowing that Schauffele is the only player able to pass him for the starting strokes lead at East Lake next week, the six-time TOUR winner this season has only one focus this week.