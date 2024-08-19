DFS Dish: Look for Nick Dunlap to build on Playoffs momentum at BMW Championship
Written by Mike Glasscott @MikeGlasscott
The BMW Championship, the second of three FedExCup Playoffs events, heads to Castle Pines Golf Club, home of The International on TOUR from 1986-2006, to establish the final 30 players eligible for the TOUR Championship next week at East Lake Golf Club in Atlanta.
The field of 50 players will play 72 holes on the par-72, 8,130-yard layout located south of Denver.
With a reduced field, decision-making will be even more important for DFS success. Here’s a look at the top players to consider, as well as which sleepers I’m relying on to round out my lineups in Colorado.
DraftKings – Top of the Board
Scottie Scheffler ($12,300): The gold medal winner from Paris didn’t find the podium in his return to the States last week in Memphis, Tennessee, but I doubt any are panicking. Securing solo fourth without breaking a sweat and posting four rounds in the 60s, the Texan hit the third most Greens in Regulation and fourth most fairways for the week. Knowing that Schauffele is the only player able to pass him for the starting strokes lead at East Lake next week, the six-time TOUR winner this season has only one focus this week.
Xander Schauffele ($11,100): Flushing a disappointing result in Paris, the PGA and Open champion from 2024 almost kicked down the back door last week at TPC Southwind. Picking up his first podium finish in Memphis, the current No. 2 in the FedExCup Playoffs standings will look for his first payday better than T20 in any BMW Championship, regardless of course.
Overvalued or undervalued?
Wyndham Clark ($9,200): The Denver native and member at Cherry Hills since his youth told the assembled press at the BMW Championship media day in June that he has played this course 25 or more times. Unfortunately, his T7 payday last week will bring more eyeballs in his direction, and he should be in most lineups this week at Castle Pines. Combining the course history and recent form, I'm all in!
Ludvig Åberg ($10,000): Over the last five events, the Swedish sensation has produced four of his worst finishes since January. At this price tag, I’m looking for more consistency and a known quantity in this high-profile event. Already secure for East Lake, I will spend just a couple more bucks on Hideki Matsuyama ($10,500) or Viktor Hovland ($10,400) and breathe easier in the thinner air.
Nick Dunlap ($6,900): Finishing T5 last week in his first time in the FedExCup Playoffs, the two-time winner on the PGA TOUR could not defend his U.S. Amateur title. Let’s connect some dots! The former Alabama man won the U.S. Amateur last year at Cherry Hills outside Denver. This year, he won The American Express, which features a Jack Nicklaus design in the rotation. This July, he won the Barracuda Championship on a Jack Nicklaus design at Old Greenwood at Lake Tahoe. Sign me up!
Makers or breakers
Patrick Cantlay ($9,800): The winner of the BMW Championship twice in the last three years, the Californian barely missed his third top-10 result over his previous four with T12 in Memphis. A beast at another Jack Nicklaus design, Muirfield Village, the 2021 and 2022 BMW Championship winner should be licking his chops on Bent/Poa greens this week.
Viktor Hovland ($10,400): The bogey at the 71st hole last week will remind him he’s not back yet. The defending champion at the event returns this week and will test whether the performance in Memphis, just his second top 10 of the year was the tipping point or another false start.
Hideki Matsuyama ($10,500): After winning the bronze medal in Paris, the Japanese star lost his caddie and instructor. Robbed of their passports and other items, the two returned to Japan to sort everything out. The Genesis Invitational winner from January used Ryo Hisatsune’s caddie as a replacement and birdied the final two holes in Memphis to win his first FedExCup Playoffs event.
Rory McIlroy ($10,800): Making his 14th start at the BMW Championship, the 2012 victor at Crooked Stick has hit the top 10 six other times, including the last three seasons. Beating only two players last week, he dropped from third to fifth in the Playoffs standings and should be focused on rectifying his problems from tee to green. Already booked for East Lake, a trip to the mountains should refresh his game.
Billy Horschel ($9,300): The last winner at the BMW Championship held in Colorado, Horschel went on to win the FedExCup the following week. Horschel returns to The Rockies after three consecutive paydays of T10 or better, including T2 at The Open. The winner at Muirfield Village in 2022 added T15 in 2024 and should enjoy another Jack Nicklaus design in a part of the U.S. where he’s already familiar with winning.
Aaron Rai ($8,600): With “new” greens on the menu this week, I have no problem relying on a recent red-hot ball-striker. The Englishman, winner at the Wyndham Championship, quietly posted another top-20 payday (T16) in Memphis. Running his streak to seven events from eight at T19 or better, I’ll lean into him this week if I need some value.
Taylor Pendrith ($7,300): The light bulb turned on after his first win at TPC Craig Ranch in May. The Canadian has bloomed for three more top-10 paydays and seven T25 or better finishes over the last three months. Cashing T22 last week broke a streak of back-to-back T5 or better paydays, including T5 at Old Greenwood at Lake Tahoe.
Stephan Jaeger ($6,000): The altitude will be a big talking point this week. Playing at 6,200 feet above sea level plus calculating distances over 400 feet of elevation change on the course requires a bit of math. The Olympian from Germany played his college golf in the mountains of Tennessee in Chattanooga and won in Knoxville and Boise on the Korn Ferry Tour in the last six years. Hey, everyone needs a long shot, and remember, there is not a cut!
The lineup
Here’s a look at how I would devise a six-team roster this week while staying below the $50,000 salary cap offered for DraftKings contests:
- Xander Schauffele ($11,100)
- Billy Horschel ($9,300)
- Wyndham Clark ($9,200)
- Taylor Pendrith ($7,300)
- Nick Dunlap ($6,900)
- Stephan Jaeger ($6,000)
For resources to overcome a gambling problem, call or text 1-800-GAMBLER today.