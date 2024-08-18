Points and payouts: Hideki Matsuyama earns 2,000 FedExCup points, $3.6m at FedEx St. Jude Championship
Written by Rob Bolton @RobBoltonGolf
This time, he was as good as gold.
In his first start since earning third place for bronze at the men’s Olympic golf competition, Hideki Matsuyama captured victory at the FedEx St. Jude Championship by two strokes on Sunday. As benign as that reads, his inward nine in the final round was everything but as the 32-year-old from Japan held on for this 10th PGA TOUR title.
Matsuyama posted 17-under 263 but the margin of victory is the bigger story because it itself was poised to be bigger, and it required a birdie-birdie finish of all things. He had exhausted his entire cushion with two bogeys and a double bogey across a four-hole stretch through the par-4 15th. But it’s only over when it’s over, and now it’s over.
With FedExCup points quadrupled in the Playoffs, Matsuyama banks 2,000 of them in addition to $3.6 million. That propels him to third in the FedExCup standings with two tournaments remaining in the Playoffs. He already is eligible for any tournament he wants to play in 2025 and his membership exemption now maxes out through his age-37 season of 2029.
At +2500 to prevail pre-tournament at BetMGM, Matsuyama was of attractive value all things considered, yet he was tie for just seventh-shortest in the field of 70 at TPC Southwind. Early investors never want a roller-coaster ride, but they are celebrating, nonetheless.
Naturally, Scottie Scheffler was shortest at a paltry +350. He had been bottoming out at +400 per start. That’s what happens when you hang seven victories on the board, including the gold medal at the Olympics. This time, however, he settled for fourth place, three swing back of Matsuyama.
Runner-up honors at TPC Southwind were shared by Xander Schauffele, who was second-shortest at +800 and closed with a field-low 63, and 2023 FedExCup champion Viktor Hovland, who was a respectful +3300 to win. Scheffler and Schauffele remain a respective 1-2 in the FedExCup, while Hovland vaults 41 spots to 16th, so the Norwegian has earned the chance to become the first to win consecutive FedExCup titles. The top 30 in points at the conclusion of the BMW Championship advance to TOUR Championship.
Rory McIlroy (+900) was third-shortest at the FedEx St. Jude and finished in a two-way tie for 68th place, while Wyndham Championship winner Aaron Rai (+4000) landed in a two-way T16. Defending champion Lucas Glover didn’t qualify after completing the regular season at 77th in the FedExCup.
NOTE: Points and Payouts cites pre-tournament odds to win at BetMGM for all golfers who made the cut. For live odds, visit BetMGM.
|POSITION
|GOLFER (ODDS TO WIN)
|SCORE
|FEDEXCUP POINTS
|EARNINGS
|1
|Hideki Matsuyama (+2500)
|263/ -17
|2000.000
|$3,600,000.00
|T2
|Viktor Hovland (+3300)
|265/ -15
|980.000
|$1,760,000.00
|T2
|Xander Schauffele (+800)
|265/ -15
|980.000
|$1,760,000.00
|4
|Scottie Scheffler (+350)
|266/ -14
|540.000
|$960,000.00
|T5
|Sam Burns (+5000)
|267/ -13
|420.000
|$760,000.00
|T5
|Nick Dunlap (+12500)
|267/ -13
|420.000
|$760,000.00
|T7
|Wyndham Clark (+5000)
|268/ -12
|350.000
|$645,000.00
|T7
|Robert MacIntyre (+8000)
|268/ -12
|350.000
|$645,000.00
|9
|Denny McCarthy (+9000)
|269/ -11
|320.000
|$580,000.00
|T10
|Billy Horschel (+4500)
|270/ -10
|290.000
|$520,000.00
|T10
|Seamus Power (+20000)
|270/ -10
|290.000
|$520,000.00
|T12
|Akshay Bhatia (+8000)
|271/ -9
|237.000
|$405,000.00
|T12
|Patrick Cantlay (+2500)
|271/ -9
|237.000
|$405,000.00
|T12
|Maverick McNealy (+8000)
|271/ -9
|237.000
|$405,000.00
|T12
|Will Zalatoris (+8000)
|271/ -9
|237.000
|$405,000.00
|T16
|Tony Finau (+4000)
|272/ -8
|208.000
|$330,000.00
|T16
|Aaron Rai (+4000)
|272/ -8
|208.000
|$330,000.00
|T18
|Eric Cole (+9000)
|273/ -7
|184.000
|$270,000.00
|T18
|Austin Eckroat (+10000)
|273/ -7
|184.000
|$270,000.00
|T18
|Matt Fitzpatrick (+6600)
|273/ -7
|184.000
|$270,000.00
|T18
|Adam Scott (+5000)
|273/ -7
|184.000
|$270,000.00
|T22
|Christiaan Bezuidenhout (+6600)
|274/ -6
|139.750
|$175,500.00
|T22
|Jason Day (+5500)
|274/ -6
|139.750
|$175,500.00
|T22
|Tommy Fleetwood (+2200)
|274/ -6
|139.750
|$175,500.00
|T22
|Min Woo Lee (+10000)
|274/ -6
|139.750
|$175,500.00
|T22
|Collin Morikawa (+1600)
|274/ -6
|139.750
|$175,500.00
|T22
|Taylor Pendrith (+8000)
|274/ -6
|139.750
|$175,500.00
|T22
|Justin Rose (+10000)
|274/ -6
|139.750
|$175,500.00
|T22
|Brendon Todd (+15000)
|274/ -6
|139.750
|$175,500.00
|T30
|Russell Henley (+4000)
|275/ -5
|106.000
|$130,000.00
|T30
|Alex Noren (+8000)
|275/ -5
|106.000
|$130,000.00
|T30
|Justin Thomas (+4000)
|275/ -5
|106.000
|$130,000.00
|T33
|Byeong Hun An (+6600)
|276/ -4
|80.286
|$103,428.57
|T33
|Max Greyserman (+8000)
|276/ -4
|80.286
|$103,428.57
|T33
|Emiliano Grillo (+25000)
|276/ -4
|80.286
|$103,428.57
|T33
|J.T. Poston (+12500)
|276/ -4
|80.286
|$103,428.57
|T33
|Patrick Rodgers (+15000)
|276/ -4
|80.286
|$103,428.57
|T33
|Davis Thompson (+5500)
|276/ -4
|80.286
|$103,428.57
|T33
|Erik van Rooyen (+12500)
|276/ -4
|80.286
|$103,428.57
|T40
|Ludvig Åberg (+1600)
|277/ -3
|54.000
|$76,000.00
|T40
|Cam Davis (+9000)
|277/ -3
|54.000
|$76,000.00
|T40
|Sungjae Im (+4000)
|277/ -3
|54.000
|$76,000.00
|T40
|Stephan Jaeger (+15000)
|277/ -3
|54.000
|$76,000.00
|T40
|Victor Perez (+12500)
|277/ -3
|54.000
|$76,000.00
|T40
|Jhonattan Vegas (+15000)
|277/ -3
|54.000
|$76,000.00
|T46
|Thomas Detry (+9000)
|278/ -2
|39.000
|$56,700.00
|T46
|Tom Hoge (+10000)
|278/ -2
|39.000
|$56,700.00
|T46
|Matthieu Pavon (+20000)
|278/ -2
|39.000
|$56,700.00
|T46
|Sahith Theegala (+4500)
|278/ -2
|39.000
|$56,700.00
|T50
|Corey Conners (+4000)
|279/ -1
|27.450
|$47,250.00
|T50
|Ben Griffin (+10000)
|279/ -1
|27.450
|$47,250.00
|T50
|Adam Hadwin (+12500)
|279/ -1
|27.450
|$47,250.00
|T50
|Brian Harman (+6600)
|279/ -1
|27.450
|$47,250.00
|T50
|Si Woo Kim (+8000)
|279/ -1
|27.450
|$47,250.00
|T50
|Tom Kim (+3300)
|279/ -1
|27.450
|$47,250.00
|T50
|Chris Kirk (+12500)
|279/ -1
|27.450
|$47,250.00
|T50
|Shane Lowry (+5000)
|279/ -1
|27.450
|$47,250.00
|58
|Mackenzie Hughes (+15000)
|280/ E
|21.600
|$44,800.00
|T59
|Keegan Bradley (+8000)
|281/ 1
|20.400
|$44,200.00
|T59
|Peter Malnati (+50000)
|281/ 1
|20.400
|$44,200.00
|T61
|Harris English (+12500)
|282/ 2
|18.000
|$43,000.00
|T61
|Mark Hubbard (+20000)
|282/ 2
|18.000
|$43,000.00
|T61
|Sepp Straka (+6600)
|282/ 2
|18.000
|$43,000.00
|T61
|Cameron Young (+5000)
|282/ 2
|18.000
|$43,000.00
|65
|Nick Taylor (+20000)
|283/ 3
|16.000
|$42,000.00
|66
|Taylor Moore (+10000)
|284/ 4
|15.200
|$41,600.00
|67
|Jake Knapp (+25000)
|286/ 6
|14.400
|$41,200.00
|T68
|Rory McIlroy (+900)
|289/ 9
|13.200
|$40,600.00
|T68
|Jordan Spieth (+5000)
|289/ 9
|13.200
|$40,600.00
|70
|Max Homa (+8000)
|291/ 11
|12.000
|$40,000.00
