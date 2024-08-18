PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
2H AGO

Points and payouts: Hideki Matsuyama earns 2,000 FedExCup points, $3.6m at FedEx St. Jude Championship

2 Min Read

Golfbet News

    Written by Rob Bolton @RobBoltonGolf

    This time, he was as good as gold.

    In his first start since earning third place for bronze at the men’s Olympic golf competition, Hideki Matsuyama captured victory at the FedEx St. Jude Championship by two strokes on Sunday. As benign as that reads, his inward nine in the final round was everything but as the 32-year-old from Japan held on for this 10th PGA TOUR title.

    Matsuyama posted 17-under 263 but the margin of victory is the bigger story because it itself was poised to be bigger, and it required a birdie-birdie finish of all things. He had exhausted his entire cushion with two bogeys and a double bogey across a four-hole stretch through the par-4 15th. But it’s only over when it’s over, and now it’s over.

    With FedExCup points quadrupled in the Playoffs, Matsuyama banks 2,000 of them in addition to $3.6 million. That propels him to third in the FedExCup standings with two tournaments remaining in the Playoffs. He already is eligible for any tournament he wants to play in 2025 and his membership exemption now maxes out through his age-37 season of 2029.

    At +2500 to prevail pre-tournament at BetMGM, Matsuyama was of attractive value all things considered, yet he was tie for just seventh-shortest in the field of 70 at TPC Southwind. Early investors never want a roller-coaster ride, but they are celebrating, nonetheless.

    Naturally, Scottie Scheffler was shortest at a paltry +350. He had been bottoming out at +400 per start. That’s what happens when you hang seven victories on the board, including the gold medal at the Olympics. This time, however, he settled for fourth place, three swing back of Matsuyama.

    Runner-up honors at TPC Southwind were shared by Xander Schauffele, who was second-shortest at +800 and closed with a field-low 63, and 2023 FedExCup champion Viktor Hovland, who was a respectful +3300 to win. Scheffler and Schauffele remain a respective 1-2 in the FedExCup, while Hovland vaults 41 spots to 16th, so the Norwegian has earned the chance to become the first to win consecutive FedExCup titles. The top 30 in points at the conclusion of the BMW Championship advance to TOUR Championship.

    Rory McIlroy (+900) was third-shortest at the FedEx St. Jude and finished in a two-way tie for 68th place, while Wyndham Championship winner Aaron Rai (+4000) landed in a two-way T16. Defending champion Lucas Glover didn’t qualify after completing the regular season at 77th in the FedExCup.

    NOTE: Points and Payouts cites pre-tournament odds to win at BetMGM for all golfers who made the cut. For live odds, visit BetMGM.

    POSITIONGOLFER (ODDS TO WIN)SCOREFEDEXCUP POINTSEARNINGS
    1Hideki Matsuyama (+2500)263/ -172000.000$3,600,000.00
    T2Viktor Hovland (+3300)265/ -15980.000$1,760,000.00
    T2Xander Schauffele (+800)265/ -15980.000$1,760,000.00
    4Scottie Scheffler (+350)266/ -14540.000$960,000.00
    T5Sam Burns (+5000)267/ -13420.000$760,000.00
    T5Nick Dunlap (+12500)267/ -13420.000$760,000.00
    T7Wyndham Clark (+5000)268/ -12350.000$645,000.00
    T7Robert MacIntyre (+8000)268/ -12350.000$645,000.00
    9Denny McCarthy (+9000)269/ -11320.000$580,000.00
    T10Billy Horschel (+4500)270/ -10290.000$520,000.00
    T10Seamus Power (+20000)270/ -10290.000$520,000.00
    T12Akshay Bhatia (+8000)271/ -9237.000$405,000.00
    T12Patrick Cantlay (+2500)271/ -9237.000$405,000.00
    T12Maverick McNealy (+8000)271/ -9237.000$405,000.00
    T12Will Zalatoris (+8000)271/ -9237.000$405,000.00
    T16Tony Finau (+4000)272/ -8208.000$330,000.00
    T16Aaron Rai (+4000)272/ -8208.000$330,000.00
    T18Eric Cole (+9000)273/ -7184.000$270,000.00
    T18Austin Eckroat (+10000)273/ -7184.000$270,000.00
    T18Matt Fitzpatrick (+6600)273/ -7184.000$270,000.00
    T18Adam Scott (+5000)273/ -7184.000$270,000.00
    T22Christiaan Bezuidenhout (+6600)274/ -6139.750$175,500.00
    T22Jason Day (+5500)274/ -6139.750$175,500.00
    T22Tommy Fleetwood (+2200)274/ -6139.750$175,500.00
    T22Min Woo Lee (+10000)274/ -6139.750$175,500.00
    T22Collin Morikawa (+1600)274/ -6139.750$175,500.00
    T22Taylor Pendrith (+8000)274/ -6139.750$175,500.00
    T22Justin Rose (+10000)274/ -6139.750$175,500.00
    T22Brendon Todd (+15000)274/ -6139.750$175,500.00
    T30Russell Henley (+4000)275/ -5106.000$130,000.00
    T30Alex Noren (+8000)275/ -5106.000$130,000.00
    T30Justin Thomas (+4000)275/ -5106.000$130,000.00
    T33Byeong Hun An (+6600)276/ -480.286$103,428.57
    T33Max Greyserman (+8000)276/ -480.286$103,428.57
    T33Emiliano Grillo (+25000)276/ -480.286$103,428.57
    T33J.T. Poston (+12500)276/ -480.286$103,428.57
    T33Patrick Rodgers (+15000)276/ -480.286$103,428.57
    T33Davis Thompson (+5500)276/ -480.286$103,428.57
    T33Erik van Rooyen (+12500)276/ -480.286$103,428.57
    T40Ludvig Åberg (+1600)277/ -354.000$76,000.00
    T40Cam Davis (+9000)277/ -354.000$76,000.00
    T40Sungjae Im (+4000)277/ -354.000$76,000.00
    T40Stephan Jaeger (+15000)277/ -354.000$76,000.00
    T40Victor Perez (+12500)277/ -354.000$76,000.00
    T40Jhonattan Vegas (+15000)277/ -354.000$76,000.00
    T46Thomas Detry (+9000)278/ -239.000$56,700.00
    T46Tom Hoge (+10000)278/ -239.000$56,700.00
    T46Matthieu Pavon (+20000)278/ -239.000$56,700.00
    T46Sahith Theegala (+4500)278/ -239.000$56,700.00
    T50Corey Conners (+4000)279/ -127.450$47,250.00
    T50Ben Griffin (+10000)279/ -127.450$47,250.00
    T50Adam Hadwin (+12500)279/ -127.450$47,250.00
    T50Brian Harman (+6600)279/ -127.450$47,250.00
    T50Si Woo Kim (+8000)279/ -127.450$47,250.00
    T50Tom Kim (+3300)279/ -127.450$47,250.00
    T50Chris Kirk (+12500)279/ -127.450$47,250.00
    T50Shane Lowry (+5000)279/ -127.450$47,250.00
    58Mackenzie Hughes (+15000)280/ E21.600$44,800.00
    T59Keegan Bradley (+8000)281/ 120.400$44,200.00
    T59Peter Malnati (+50000)281/ 120.400$44,200.00
    T61Harris English (+12500)282/ 218.000$43,000.00
    T61Mark Hubbard (+20000)282/ 218.000$43,000.00
    T61Sepp Straka (+6600)282/ 218.000$43,000.00
    T61Cameron Young (+5000)282/ 218.000$43,000.00
    65Nick Taylor (+20000)283/ 316.000$42,000.00
    66Taylor Moore (+10000)284/ 415.200$41,600.00
    67Jake Knapp (+25000)286/ 614.400$41,200.00
    T68Rory McIlroy (+900)289/ 913.200$40,600.00
    T68Jordan Spieth (+5000)289/ 913.200$40,600.00
    70Max Homa (+8000)291/ 1112.000$40,000.00

    Rob Bolton is a Golfbet columnist for the PGA TOUR. The Chicagoland native has been playing fantasy golf since 1994, so he was just waiting for the Internet to catch up with him. Follow Rob Bolton on Twitter.