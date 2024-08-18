Golfbet recap: Hideki Matsuyama holds on for Playoffs victory after wild finish in Memphis

It was then Hovland, who stuffed his approach shot on No. 18 to 9 feet and had become the favorite to win this in regulation. But back came Matsuyama, holing yet another big putt that put an exclamation point on the day. It was the third birdie putt of his round that the 2021 Masters champion had holed from 20 feet or more. This one, an uphill left-to-righter from 26 feet on No. 17 that found the bottom of the cup to give Matsuyama the lead by himself once again – after Hovland had missed his birdie attempt up ahead on the final hole.