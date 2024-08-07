Brought to you by
Action Report: Sungjae Im betting favorite ahead of Wyndham Championship
2 Min Read
Written by Ryan Hannable @BetMGM
The PGA TOUR’s Regular Season will end at this week’s Wyndham Championship at Sedgefield Country Club in Greensboro, North Carolina.
Sungjae Im has the best odds to win at +1400, and bettors at the BetMGM online sportsbook are favoring him as well.
As of Wednesday, Im is drawing the most money (18.5%) on the most tickets (11.1%).
Based on his play of late, it’s no surprise. Im has finished 12th or better in his last four PGA TOUR events, including two top-five finishes. He also has three top-10 finishes at this event, including a T-2 in 2022.
Another popular pick in golf betting this week is Akshay Bhatia.
Bhatia (+3500) is pulling in the second-most money (7.9%) on the second-most tickets (7%). While he hasn’t had much success at this event in the past, he had two straight top-5 finishes at the last two events played in the United States (Rocket Mortgage Classic and Travelers Championship).
Im, Bhatia and Aaron Rai (+3300) are BetMGM’s biggest liabilities for the week.
Rai is pulling in the sixth-most tickets (5%) but the third-highest handle (6.6%).
Current handle and tickets
Handle
1. Sungjae Im– 18.5%
2. Akshay Bhatia – 7.9%
3. Aaron Rai – 6.6%
4. Shane Lowry – 6%
5. Brian Harman – 6%
Tickets
1. Sungjae Im – 11.1%
2. Akshay Bhatia – 7%
3. Billy Horschel – 6.5%
4. Shane Lowry – 6.4%
5. Cameron Young – 5.7%
Lowry, whose odds have shortened from +2800 to +2500, enters the event coming off two straight top-10 finishes on the PGA TOUR—a sixth-place finish at The Open Championship and a T-9 at the Travelers Championship.
Defending champion Lucas Glover has +10000 odds to win.
