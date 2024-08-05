DraftKings preview: Find out who has value at Wyndham Championship
4 Min Read
Written by Landon Silinsky
The PGA TOUR heads to Greensboro, North Carolina, this week for the final event of the FedExCup Regular Season – the Wyndham Championship. Sedgefield Country Club will be the host and measures as a 7,131-yard par 70 with Bermuda greens.
The field this week sees star power teeing it up in the form of Sungjae Im, Shane Lowry, Cameron Young and Akshay Bhatia.
Below, I have outlined three of my favorite DraftKings plays for the week.
Si Woo Kim ($10,000)
Sedgefield is arguably Kim's favorite course on the PGA TOUR. He's played this event seven of the past eight years while posting a win and three additional top-five finishes in that timeframe. It will come as no surprise to learn then that the South Korean ranks No. 1 in this field in SG: Tee-to-Green per round at Sedgefield.
Kim's game has been really consistent this season, missing just one cut dating back to The RSM Classic last November, while finishing T25 or better 10 times in 20 starts. If you take a long-term view, you'll see that Kim rates out extremely well in this field statistically, ranking sixth in SG: Ball-Striking and fifth in SG: Tee-to-Green over his past 36 rounds.
When you factor it all in, Kim is one of the premier plays on the board this week, even at this $10,000 price tag.
Webb Simpson ($7,100)
Simpson has some of the best course history at Sedgefield as any PGA TOUR golfer has on any course on the circuit. He's teed it up in his home state each of the past 10 years and finished outside of the top seven just once, which came back in 2016. His recent form and rolling numbers are nothing to write home about, but we have not seen him in six weeks, so you know he'll be ready to go for his favorite event of the year.
Simpson loves the Wyndham so much that he named his daughter Wyndham. Sometimes in golf, guys just have a feel for certain courses that cannot be explained, and it's clear Simpson has that at Sedgefield. The 2018 PLAYERS champion has struggled these past few years, but was playing the same way in 2023 and still finished T5 at this event.
I am not saying he's going to win by any means, because that would be quite the feat (although Jim Herman shocked the world here in 2020), but at just $7,100, we don't need too much more than a made cut in this spot. This play is way more of an art than a science, but it's the correct one.
Andrew Putnam ($7,000)
After struggling a bit for the better part of two months, Putnam seems to have found his game, finishing T21 at the Barracuda Championship and following that up with a T19 in last start at the 3M Open. Over that stretch, Putnam ranks No. 1 in this field in SG: Approach, gaining a whopping 15.1 combined strokes with his irons across his past eight rounds.
In four career starts at Sedgefield, the 35-year-old has two missed cuts and a pair of T27 finishes, with the latter two coming each of the past two years. This course should seemingly fit Putnam's game to a T, as he usually has success at tracks where putting and short-iron play are at a premium.
With him having found some real form, he makes for a very enticing play this week at this very cheap $7,000 salary.
The Crown Is Yours: Sign up for DraftKingsand experience the ultimate host for games and betting experiences!
I am a promoter at DraftKings and am also an avid fan and customer (my username is Lan1228) and may sometimes play on my personal account in the games that I offer advice on. Although I have expressed my personal view on the games and strategies above, they do not necessarily reflect the view(s) of DraftKings and do not constitute a representation that any particular strategy will guarantee success. All customers should use their own skill and judgment in building lineups. I may also deploy different players and strategies than what I recommend above. I am not an employee of DraftKings and do not have access to any non-public information.