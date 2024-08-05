Odds Outlook: Sungjae Im takes favorite status at Wyndham Championship
Written by Mike Glasscott @MikeGlasscott
As the final FedExCup Regular Season event, the Wyndham Championship at Sedgefield Country Club in Greensboro, North Carolina will establish the field for the FedExCup Playoffs.
Starting with the 2008 event, Sedgefield Country Club has provided the final examination for those looking to advance, which now applies to the top 70 in the points list.
After a week of players hunting for Olympic medals, the field of 156 will be after good ol’ greenbacks and FedExCup points.
Sungjae Im (+1400) leads the field at the top of the BetMGM Sportsbook. The Korean was absent from the Olympics last week and as such enjoyed an extra week of rest to fine-tune his previous three sharp months. After missing the cut at the Masters, the two-time PGA TOUR winner racked up eight paydays of T12 or better over his next 10 events, including T7 at Royal Troon in his last start. Playing Sedgefield for the sixth consecutive season, the 1926 Donald Ross design fits his eye. Posting 20 rounds at par or better, the 2022 co-runner-up has signed for 19 loops in the 60s and never has finished worse than T24.
Picking up victory at the Corales Puntacana Championship, his first since the 2022 Memorial presented by Workday, Billy Horschel (+2500) almost added a major championship to his resume last month in Scotland. Leading after 54 holes at Royal Troon, the 37-year-old fired a final round 68 but came up two shots short of a playoff (T2) in a quest for his first major title. Withdrawing before his tee time in Minnesota, at the 3M Open, the former Florida Gator has had two weeks to process his near-miss at The Open Championship and should be ready to chomp again. Cashing T11 or better, including solo second in 2020, in five of his last seven visits to North Carolina, I would expect another big week at Sedgefield. This gator won’t mind a bit of wet weather in the forecast, either.
Cashing in 20 of his first 21 starts of the season, Si Woo Kim (+2500) returns to Sedgefield, where he won as a 21-year-old in 2016. The last top-10 result, the only one this season for the Korean, was T6 at THE PLAYERS Championship in March. Sitting 36th in the FedExCup points race and comfortably into the field next week, he is free to attack a course where he has cashed first, T2, T3, and fifth since 2016. Moving into the top 30 with a premium result this week could secure his position for the TOUR Championship in three weeks.
After bearing the flag and representing Ireland at the Paris Games, Shane Lowry (+2800) returns stateside to relax and brush up on his game. The par-70 layout playing 7,131 yards is wall-to-wall Bermuda and provides an excellent reset for golf in the U.S. after three consecutive events in Scotland and France. The Irishman used top-20 finishes in three of the four majors, plus T19 at THE PLAYERS Championship, to book his place already (No. 10 currently) at East Lake.
Shane Lowry Reflects on His Season
Cameron Young (+3000) will look to add his name to the list of first-time winners in Greensboro. Since 2010, five players have broken through in the last event of the regular season, but only one champion was playing for the first time. The 27-year-old will look to join Tom Kim (2022; not entered) on the list of players to win on the first try at Sedgefield since the tournament moved here in 2008. Posting six top-10 paychecks this season, I’ll point out that his best two results, a solo second at Valspar and T4 at Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, were on Bermuda putting surfaces. After a pair of top-10 paychecks before T31 at The Open, the big-hitter who went to school just up the street at Wake Forest in Winston-Salem is hardly out of form.
Concluding with T75 at The Open, Aaron Rai (+3500) and his streak of paydays inside the top 20 concluded. The Englishman continues to produce consistently, and his streak of cuts made has reached 10 in a row. If the remnants of Hurricane Betty drop tons of rain on the Greensboro area this week as projected, his two-gloved approach and fantastic ball striking will be able to handle the soggy conditions. Hyper-accuracy off the tee and into the greens has been the key to his successes this season. All that is needed this week to push him over the line is a hot putter!
Cam Davis (+3500) used the end of June to drive through his personal ATM at Detroit Golf Club and make another withdrawal. A now two-time champion in the Motor City, the Australian just missed a top-25 result at the Genesis Scottish Open and followed with T19 at the 3M Open. Turning up the heat in the summer, the two-time winner on TOUR is now comfortably in the top 45 of the FedExCup standings and can focus on adding to his trend of top finishes at the Wyndham Championship (T7 2023, T15 2020 and T22 2019) in his fourth visit.
After back-to-back weeks in the top 10, including finishing one back of Davis in Detroit, Davis Thompson (+3500) had enough close calls this summer and obliterated TPC Deere Run to win for the first time on TOUR. Posting 28-under to set the tournament scoring record, the Sea Island, Georgia, resident took to the links of Scotland and posted T46 at the Genesis Scottish Open and T66 at The Open. The return to the familiar faces and grasses of the Southeast should keep his streak of cuts made running to seven straight events.
What feels like a lifetime ago, in 2013, Jordan Spieth (+3500) won the John Deere Classic and was ready to add another title on his first visit to Sedgefield. Knocked out in a playoff by another youngster, Patrick Reed, he did not return until the 2019 (T78) and 2020 (T72) editions. After beginning the season with a solo third at The Sentry, the 13-time winner on TOUR posted his last top-10 result in his native Texas at TPC San Antonio the week before the Masters. Sitting No. 62 in the FedExCup Playoffs standings, adding another top finish would help to push him into the field at the BMW Championship in two weeks. The now 31-year-old ranks 163rd in Scrambling and 85th SG: Putting.
Min Woo Lee (+3500) joined countryman Jason Day at Le Golf National in Paris to represent Australia. Checking in at No. 61 in the Playoffs standings, he will need a quick recharge to make the top 50 for The BMW Championship. The big hitter won’t have much room off the tee to unleash his biggest weapon, the driver, but the projected wet conditions should widen the fairways and greens. Closing with 65-68-68 at the Olympics should have his confidence restored after two tough weeks on the Scottish Links (MC-T73).
Here's a look at other notable odds via BetMGM and the current FedExCup standings bubble.
While Olympic medalists Scottie Scheffler (Gold), Tommy Fleetwood (Silver), and Hideki Matsuyama (Bronze) are not in the field this week, the podium finishers from the last TOUR event, the 3M Open, Jhonattan Vegas (first), Max Greyserman (second), plus Matt Kuchar (T3) and Maverick McNealy (T3) will all tee it up at Sedgefield Country Club.
All players on THE BUBBLE are entered this week:
|Player
|Rank
|Mark Hubbard
|64
|Nick Dunlap
|65
|Jhonattan Vegas
|66
|Emiliano Grillo
|67
|Seamus Power
|68
|Brendon Todd
|69
|Victor Perez
|70
|Davis Riley
|71
|Andrew Putnam
|72
|Kurt Kitayama
|73
|Luke List
|74
- +4000: Akshay Bhatia, Brian Harman
- +4500: Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Harris English, Keegan Bradley, Luke Clanton (a), Nicolai Hojgaard, Robert MacIntyre, Thomas Detry
- +5000: Jhonattan Vegas, Justin Rose, Kurt Kitayama, Maverick McNealy
- +5500: 2019 winner J.T. Poston, 2011 winner Webb Simpson, Denny McCarthy, Keith Mitchell
- +6000: Erik van Rooyen, Max Greyserman, Nick Dunlap, Ryan Fox, Stephan Jaeger, Eric Cole
- +6600: Victor Perez, Will Zalatoris
- +8000: Ben Griffin, Doug Ghim, Mac Meissner, Patrick Rodgers, Taylor Moore, Adam Hadwin, Andrew Novak, J.J. Spaun, Mackenzie Hughes, Michael Thorbjornsen
How the Wyndham Championship works:
- A field of 156 players.
- The Official World Golf Ranking are represented by 21 of the top 50 players.
- Every player ranked between No. 60 and No. 80 from the FedExCup is entered this week. Only the top 70 players advance to the FedExCup Playoffs next week in Memphis.
- The field will be cut to the top 65 and ties after 36 holes.
- The winner takes home 500 FedExCup points and $1.422 million from the $7.9 million purse.
