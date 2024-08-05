Odds Outlook: Sungjae Im takes favorite status at Wyndham Championship



Cameron Young (+3000) will look to add his name to the list of first-time winners in Greensboro. Since 2010, five players have broken through in the last event of the regular season, but only one champion was playing for the first time. The 27-year-old will look to join Tom Kim (2022; not entered) on the list of players to win on the first try at Sedgefield since the tournament moved here in 2008. Posting six top-10 paychecks this season, I’ll point out that his best two results, a solo second at Valspar and T4 at Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, were on Bermuda putting surfaces. After a pair of top-10 paychecks before T31 at The Open, the big-hitter who went to school just up the street at Wake Forest in Winston-Salem is hardly out of form.