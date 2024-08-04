Points and payouts: Scottie Scheffler overcomes four-stroke deficit for outright win, secures gold medal at Paris Olympics

For the record, this is his seventh victory in 17 starts with Official World Golf Ranking points rewarded in 2024, and it’s his fifth straight with pre-tournament odds to win of +400 at BetMGM. So, if you had bet exactly $100 for him to win every time he’s played this year, you’d be up $2200. It’s one thing to connect on a longshot in any given week, but that the world’s top-ranked golfer continues to outpace the market for which only victory pays is absurd.