Points and payouts: Scottie Scheffler overcomes four-stroke deficit for outright win, secures gold medal at Paris Olympics

    Written by Rob Bolton @RobBoltonGolf

    Scottie Scheffler’s family and friends already know that he’s as good as gold – and the rest of us have been treated to a pretty good idea of his positive impact on others – but now he has the medal to prove it.

    With a bogey-free, 9-under 62 in the final round of the men’s Olympic golf competition, Scheffler posted 19-under 265 and prevailed by one stroke at Le Golf National. He is the gold medalist.

    Of course he is. That he roared from four strokes back and won outright while emerging from the third-to-last threesome with the world watching is so Scheffler. He’s been the tournament favorite every time he plays for too many consecutive weeks to remember, and at times a prohibitive man to beat, yet he continues to deliver and outpace the market.

    For the record, this is his seventh victory in 17 starts with Official World Golf Ranking points rewarded in 2024, and it’s his fifth straight with pre-tournament odds to win of +400 at BetMGM. So, if you had bet exactly $100 for him to win every time he’s played this year, you’d be up $2200. It’s one thing to connect on a longshot in any given week, but that the world’s top-ranked golfer continues to outpace the market for which only victory pays is absurd.


    Scottie Scheffler’s gold medal presentation at Olympic Men's Golf


    Scheffler joins Justin Rose of England (2016) and Xander Schauffele (2021) as gold medalists since golf returned to the Games. Because this competition is not an official PGA TOUR event, it doesn’t yield any FedExCup points or earnings, but the winner secures exemptions into the 2025 editions of The Sentry, THE PLAYERS Championship and all four majors. Of course, Scheffler already had qualified for all of those tournaments long ago.

    Tommy Fleetwood settled for silver at Le Golf National. He started the day one stroke off the lead and closed with 66. The Brit was +2000 to win.

    While bronze isn’t the primary objective, it still serves as a dose of redemption for Hideki Matsuyama (+3000). He was among the victims in a seven-way playoff when the Games were in his native Japan three years ago, but he snatched it without needing overtime on Sunday outside Paris.

    If the impact of the pressure of playing for one’s country and contending in the rarest of golf tournaments at the same time needed examples, look no further than the 2021 gold medalist Schauffele and fellow two-time major champion Jon Rahm. The duo awoke on Sunday with a share of the lead, and neither medaled. Schauffele, who was second-shortest to win at +550, stumbled to 2-over 73 to finish T9. He was birdie-free 4-over on his last seven holes.


    Tommy Fleetwood pars the last to claim silver at Olympic Men's Golf


    Rahm’s fate arguably was a tougher pill to swallow. After going bogey-free 6-under through 10 holes, the Spaniard was 5-over the rest of the way to finish four strokes back of Scheffler and two too many to force a playoff for a medal. After relatively long odds of +2500 to win The Open Championship, he was back to a more familiar +900 for gold at the Games.

    While he didn’t medal, Victor Perez (+8000) deserves a moment of attention. Representing the host country of France, he closed with bogey-free, 8-under 63 to finish in a T4 with Rory McIlroy (+850), who was representing Ireland.

    NOTE: Points and Payouts cites pre-tournament odds to win at BetMGM for all golfers who made the cut. For live odds, visit BetMGM.

    POSITIONGOLFERSCOREODDS TO WIN
    1Scottie Scheffler265/ -19+400
    2Tommy Fleetwood266/ -18+2000
    3Hideki Matsuyama267/ -17+3000
    4Victor Perez268/ -16+8000
    T5Rory McIlroy269/ -15+850
    T5Jon Rahm269/ -15+900
    7Nicolai Højgaard270/ -14+6600
    8Tom Kim271/ -13+2500
    T9Corey Conners272/ -12+3300
    T9Jason Day272/ -12+5000
    T9Joaquin Niemann272/ -12+2500
    T9Thomas Detry272/ -12+5000
    T9Xander Schauffele272/ -12+550
    T14Wyndham Clark273/ -11+5500
    T14Thorbjørn Olesen273/ -11+8000
    16Christiaan Bezuidenhout274/ -10+5500
    17Erik van Rooyen275/ -9+12500
    T18Alejandro Tosti276/ -8+30000
    T18C.T. Pan276/ -8+20000
    T18Matteo Manassero276/ -8+10000
    T18Ludvig Åberg276/ -8+1200
    T22Min Woo Lee277/ -7+4500
    T22Guido Migliozzi277/ -7+8000
    T24Collin Morikawa278/ -6+1000
    T24Byeong Hun An278/ -6+4500
    T26Matti Schmid279/ -5+20000
    T26Carlos Ortiz279/ -5+6600
    T26Stephan Jaeger279/ -5+10000
    T26Shane Lowry279/ -5+2200
    T30Rafael Campos280/ -4+40000
    T30Viktor Hovland280/ -4+2200
    T30Nick Taylor280/ -4+15000
    T33Gavin Green281/ -3+25000
    T33Fabrizio Zanotti281/ -3+30000
    T35Nico Echavarria282/ -2+40000
    T35Tapio Pulkkanen282/ -2+40000
    T35Abraham Ancer282/ -2+8000
    T35Sepp Straka282/ -2+3500
    T35Ryan Fox282/ -2+8000
    T40Shubhankar Sharma283/ -1+25000
    T40Adren Dumont de Chassart283/ -1+40000
    T40David Puig283/ -1+12500
    T43Kristoffer Ventura284/ E+30000
    T43Emiliano Grillo284/ E+15000
    T45Mito Pereira285/ 1+12500
    T45Gaganjeet Bhullar285/ 1+50000
    T45Alex Noren285/ 1+3300
    T45Sami Välimäki285/ 1+15000
    T49Adrian Meronk287/ 3+8000
    T49Keita Nakajima287/ 3+15000
    T49Joel Girrbach287/ 3+50000
    52Kevin Yu288/ 4+15000
    53Zecheng Dou289/ 5+50000
    54Kiradech Aphibarnrat290/ 6+25000
    55Daniel Hillier291/ 7+30000
    56Yechun Yuan282/ 8+50000
    57Camilo Villegas293/ 9+75000
    58Matthieu Pavon297/ 13+6600
    WDMatt Fitzpatrick-+3500
    WDPhachara Khongwatmai-+40000

    For resources to overcome a gambling problem, call or text 1-800-GAMBLER today.

    Rob Bolton is a Golfbet columnist for the PGA TOUR. The Chicagoland native has been playing fantasy golf since 1994, so he was just waiting for the Internet to catch up with him. Follow Rob Bolton on Twitter.

