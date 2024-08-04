Points and payouts: Scottie Scheffler overcomes four-stroke deficit for outright win, secures gold medal at Paris Olympics
3 Min Read
Written by Rob Bolton @RobBoltonGolf
Scottie Scheffler’s family and friends already know that he’s as good as gold – and the rest of us have been treated to a pretty good idea of his positive impact on others – but now he has the medal to prove it.
With a bogey-free, 9-under 62 in the final round of the men’s Olympic golf competition, Scheffler posted 19-under 265 and prevailed by one stroke at Le Golf National. He is the gold medalist.
Of course he is. That he roared from four strokes back and won outright while emerging from the third-to-last threesome with the world watching is so Scheffler. He’s been the tournament favorite every time he plays for too many consecutive weeks to remember, and at times a prohibitive man to beat, yet he continues to deliver and outpace the market.
For the record, this is his seventh victory in 17 starts with Official World Golf Ranking points rewarded in 2024, and it’s his fifth straight with pre-tournament odds to win of +400 at BetMGM. So, if you had bet exactly $100 for him to win every time he’s played this year, you’d be up $2200. It’s one thing to connect on a longshot in any given week, but that the world’s top-ranked golfer continues to outpace the market for which only victory pays is absurd.
Scottie Scheffler’s gold medal presentation at Olympic Men's Golf
Scheffler joins Justin Rose of England (2016) and Xander Schauffele (2021) as gold medalists since golf returned to the Games. Because this competition is not an official PGA TOUR event, it doesn’t yield any FedExCup points or earnings, but the winner secures exemptions into the 2025 editions of The Sentry, THE PLAYERS Championship and all four majors. Of course, Scheffler already had qualified for all of those tournaments long ago.
Tommy Fleetwood settled for silver at Le Golf National. He started the day one stroke off the lead and closed with 66. The Brit was +2000 to win.
While bronze isn’t the primary objective, it still serves as a dose of redemption for Hideki Matsuyama (+3000). He was among the victims in a seven-way playoff when the Games were in his native Japan three years ago, but he snatched it without needing overtime on Sunday outside Paris.
If the impact of the pressure of playing for one’s country and contending in the rarest of golf tournaments at the same time needed examples, look no further than the 2021 gold medalist Schauffele and fellow two-time major champion Jon Rahm. The duo awoke on Sunday with a share of the lead, and neither medaled. Schauffele, who was second-shortest to win at +550, stumbled to 2-over 73 to finish T9. He was birdie-free 4-over on his last seven holes.
Tommy Fleetwood pars the last to claim silver at Olympic Men's Golf
Rahm’s fate arguably was a tougher pill to swallow. After going bogey-free 6-under through 10 holes, the Spaniard was 5-over the rest of the way to finish four strokes back of Scheffler and two too many to force a playoff for a medal. After relatively long odds of +2500 to win The Open Championship, he was back to a more familiar +900 for gold at the Games.
While he didn’t medal, Victor Perez (+8000) deserves a moment of attention. Representing the host country of France, he closed with bogey-free, 8-under 63 to finish in a T4 with Rory McIlroy (+850), who was representing Ireland.
NOTE: Points and Payouts cites pre-tournament odds to win at BetMGM for all golfers who made the cut. For live odds, visit BetMGM.
|POSITION
|GOLFER
|SCORE
|ODDS TO WIN
|1
|Scottie Scheffler
|265/ -19
|+400
|2
|Tommy Fleetwood
|266/ -18
|+2000
|3
|Hideki Matsuyama
|267/ -17
|+3000
|4
|Victor Perez
|268/ -16
|+8000
|T5
|Rory McIlroy
|269/ -15
|+850
|T5
|Jon Rahm
|269/ -15
|+900
|7
|Nicolai Højgaard
|270/ -14
|+6600
|8
|Tom Kim
|271/ -13
|+2500
|T9
|Corey Conners
|272/ -12
|+3300
|T9
|Jason Day
|272/ -12
|+5000
|T9
|Joaquin Niemann
|272/ -12
|+2500
|T9
|Thomas Detry
|272/ -12
|+5000
|T9
|Xander Schauffele
|272/ -12
|+550
|T14
|Wyndham Clark
|273/ -11
|+5500
|T14
|Thorbjørn Olesen
|273/ -11
|+8000
|16
|Christiaan Bezuidenhout
|274/ -10
|+5500
|17
|Erik van Rooyen
|275/ -9
|+12500
|T18
|Alejandro Tosti
|276/ -8
|+30000
|T18
|C.T. Pan
|276/ -8
|+20000
|T18
|Matteo Manassero
|276/ -8
|+10000
|T18
|Ludvig Åberg
|276/ -8
|+1200
|T22
|Min Woo Lee
|277/ -7
|+4500
|T22
|Guido Migliozzi
|277/ -7
|+8000
|T24
|Collin Morikawa
|278/ -6
|+1000
|T24
|Byeong Hun An
|278/ -6
|+4500
|T26
|Matti Schmid
|279/ -5
|+20000
|T26
|Carlos Ortiz
|279/ -5
|+6600
|T26
|Stephan Jaeger
|279/ -5
|+10000
|T26
|Shane Lowry
|279/ -5
|+2200
|T30
|Rafael Campos
|280/ -4
|+40000
|T30
|Viktor Hovland
|280/ -4
|+2200
|T30
|Nick Taylor
|280/ -4
|+15000
|T33
|Gavin Green
|281/ -3
|+25000
|T33
|Fabrizio Zanotti
|281/ -3
|+30000
|T35
|Nico Echavarria
|282/ -2
|+40000
|T35
|Tapio Pulkkanen
|282/ -2
|+40000
|T35
|Abraham Ancer
|282/ -2
|+8000
|T35
|Sepp Straka
|282/ -2
|+3500
|T35
|Ryan Fox
|282/ -2
|+8000
|T40
|Shubhankar Sharma
|283/ -1
|+25000
|T40
|Adren Dumont de Chassart
|283/ -1
|+40000
|T40
|David Puig
|283/ -1
|+12500
|T43
|Kristoffer Ventura
|284/ E
|+30000
|T43
|Emiliano Grillo
|284/ E
|+15000
|T45
|Mito Pereira
|285/ 1
|+12500
|T45
|Gaganjeet Bhullar
|285/ 1
|+50000
|T45
|Alex Noren
|285/ 1
|+3300
|T45
|Sami Välimäki
|285/ 1
|+15000
|T49
|Adrian Meronk
|287/ 3
|+8000
|T49
|Keita Nakajima
|287/ 3
|+15000
|T49
|Joel Girrbach
|287/ 3
|+50000
|52
|Kevin Yu
|288/ 4
|+15000
|53
|Zecheng Dou
|289/ 5
|+50000
|54
|Kiradech Aphibarnrat
|290/ 6
|+25000
|55
|Daniel Hillier
|291/ 7
|+30000
|56
|Yechun Yuan
|282/ 8
|+50000
|57
|Camilo Villegas
|293/ 9
|+75000
|58
|Matthieu Pavon
|297/ 13
|+6600
|WD
|Matt Fitzpatrick
|-
|+3500
|WD
|Phachara Khongwatmai
|-
|+40000
For resources to overcome a gambling problem, call or text 1-800-GAMBLER today.
Rob Bolton is a Golfbet columnist for the PGA TOUR. The Chicagoland native has been playing fantasy golf since 1994, so he was just waiting for the Internet to catch up with him. Follow Rob Bolton on Twitter.