26M AGO

Points and payouts: Nick Dunlap earns 300 FedExCup points, $720k at Barracuda

2 Min Read

Golfbet News

    Written by Rob Bolton @RobBoltonGolf

    This time, it’s worth something.

    No one ever can take away Nick Dunlap’s victory at The American Express in January, but he captured it as an amateur. It swung open too many doors to count – the first of which PGA TOUR membership that he accepted immediately – but he didn’t collect any FedExCup points and it was worth precisely zero dollars in official earnings. But he’s done it again, this time as a professional.

    With 49 points in the only tournament of the season that uses Modified Stableford scoring, Dunlap emerged with a two-point title at the Barracuda Championship on Sunday. He’s the first in PGA TOUR history with a victory as both an amateur and a pro in the same season.

    Dunlap was +4500 to prevail pre-tournament at BetMGM. Coming out of the seventh-to-last pairing, he totaled a field-high 19 points in the finale at Tahoe Mountain Club’s Old Greenwood Course and rose 27 spots on the leaderboard after the conclusion of the third round.


    Nick Dunlap claims second win of his rookie season at Barracuda


    The Barracuda is an Additional Event for which Dunlap receives and is credited officially with 300 FedExCup points and $720,000. His membership exemption extends another year through 2027. And because it occurs after THE PLAYERS Championship and the PGA Championship in the same season, he’s now exempt into the 2025 editions of those premier events.

    Vince Whaley (+10000) finished alone in second place, while Patrick Fishburn (+8000) took third another point short.

    Mac Meissner, who was +4000 to win, held sole possession of the lead after the second and third rounds, but managed only five points on Sunday before coming to rest alone in fourth place and five points adrift of the champ.

    Tournament favorite Keith Mitchell (+1600) missed the cut by 11 points.

    NOTE: Points and Payouts cites pre-tournament odds to win at BetMGM for all golfers who made the cut. For live odds, visit BetMGM.

    POSITIONGOLFER (ODDS TO WIN)SCOREFEDEXCUP POINTSEARNINGS
    1Nick Dunlap (+4500)+49300.000$720,000.00
    2Vince Whaley (+10000)+47165.000$436,000.00
    3Patrick Fishburn (+8000)+46105.000$276,000.00
    4Mac Meissner (+4000)+4480.000$196,000.00
    T5Taylor Pendrith (+2500)+4362.500$154,500.00
    T5Patrick Rodgers (+2500)+4362.500$154,500.00
    7Hayden Buckley (+10000)+4155.000$135,000.00
    T8Rico Hoey (+3300)+4045.000$117,000.00
    T8Charley Hoffman (+6600)+4045.000$117,000.00
    T8Patton Kizzire (+9000)+4045.000$117,000.00
    T11Henrik Norlander (+10000)+3936.250$97,000.00
    T11Justin Suh (+15000)+3936.250$97,000.00
    T13Max Greyserman (+4500)+3831.000$76,000.00
    T13Lukas Nemecz (+40000)+38n/a (non-member)$76,000.00
    T13Chad Ramey (+10000)+3831.000$76,000.00
    T13Jayden Schaper (+15000)+38n/a (non-member)$76,000.00
    T17Kevin Chappell (+20000)+3728.750$59,000.00
    T17Mark Hubbard (+3300)+3728.750$59,000.00
    T17S.H. Kim (+6600)+3728.750$59,000.00
    T17Mitchell Schow (+150000)+37n/a (non-member)$59,000.00
    T21Martin Laird (+9000)+3625.511$45,266.67
    T21Andrew Putnam (+4500)+3625.511$45,266.67
    T21Paul Waring (+20000)+36n/a (non-member)$45,266.67
    T24Marcus Armitage (+30000)+35n/a (non-member)$33,400.00
    T24Chesson Hadley (+5500)+3521.156$33,400.00
    T24Michael Kim (+5000)+3521.156$33,400.00
    T24Jake Knapp (+6000)+3521.156$33,400.00
    T24S.Y. Noh (+15000)+3521.156$33,400.00
    T29Chan Kim (+4000)+3416.956$26,800.00
    T29Adrien Saddier (+20000)+34n/a (non-member)$26,800.00
    T29J.J. Spaun (+4500)+3416.956$26,800.00
    T29Sam Stevens (+2800)+3416.956$26,800.00
    T33Todd Clements (+25000)+33n/a (non-member)$21,800.00
    T33MJ Daffue (+30000)+3313.129$21,800.00
    T33Casey Jarvis (+25000)+33n/a (non-member)$21,800.00
    T33Sean O'Hair (+25000)+3313.129$21,800.00
    T33Alex Smalley (+8000)+3313.129$21,800.00
    T38Nate Lashley (+6600)+3210.889$18,600.00
    T38Sam Ryder (+6600)+3210.889$18,600.00
    T40Ian Gilligan - a (+15000)+31n/a (non-member)n/a (amateur)
    T40Lanto Griffin (+10000)+319.022$16,600.00
    T40Neal Shipley (+4500)+31n/a (non-member)$16,600.00
    T40Ben Silverman (+5000)+319.022$16,600.00
    T44Joseph Bramlett (+8000)+306.595$13,400.00
    T44Max Kieffer (+25000)+30n/a (non-member)$13,400.00
    T44Chez Reavie (+15000)+306.595$13,400.00
    T44Max Rottluff (+20000)+30n/a (non-member)$13,400.00
    T44Oliver Wilson (+100000)+30n/a (non-member)$13,400.00
    49Will Gordon (+30000)+295.600$11,160.00
    T50Cameron Champ (+10000)+285.134$10,440.00
    T50Ben Taylor (+50000)+285.134$10,440.00
    52Robby Shelton (+10000)+274.667$10,040.00
    T53Chase Hanna (+150000)+25n/a (non-member)$9,640.00
    T53Hurly Long (+75000)+25n/a (non-member)$9,640.00
    T53Alejandro Tosti (+9000)+254.044$9,640.00
    56Ryan Brehm (+50000)+243.609$9,400.00
    T57Sam Bairstow (+5500)+23n/a (non-member)$9,240.00
    T57Matti Schmid (+6000)+233.360$9,240.00
    T57Santiago Tarrio (+60000)+23n/a (non-member)$9,240.00
    60Espen Kofstad (+75000)+22n/a (non-member)$9,080.00
    T61Scott Piercy (+25000)+212.925$8,960.00
    T61Michael Thorbjornsen (+2500)+212.925$8,960.00
    63Nick Watney (+6600)+182.738$8,840.00
    64Scott Gutschewski (+50000)+162.613$8,760.00
    65Peter Malnati (+15000)+142.489$8,680.00

    For resources to overcome a gambling problem, call or text 1-800-GAMBLER today.

    Rob Bolton is a Golfbet columnist for the PGA TOUR. The Chicagoland native has been playing fantasy golf since 1994, so he was just waiting for the Internet to catch up with him. Follow Rob Bolton on Twitter.

