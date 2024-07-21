Points and payouts: Nick Dunlap earns 300 FedExCup points, $720k at Barracuda
Written by Rob Bolton @RobBoltonGolf
This time, it’s worth something.
No one ever can take away Nick Dunlap’s victory at The American Express in January, but he captured it as an amateur. It swung open too many doors to count – the first of which PGA TOUR membership that he accepted immediately – but he didn’t collect any FedExCup points and it was worth precisely zero dollars in official earnings. But he’s done it again, this time as a professional.
With 49 points in the only tournament of the season that uses Modified Stableford scoring, Dunlap emerged with a two-point title at the Barracuda Championship on Sunday. He’s the first in PGA TOUR history with a victory as both an amateur and a pro in the same season.
Dunlap was +4500 to prevail pre-tournament at BetMGM. Coming out of the seventh-to-last pairing, he totaled a field-high 19 points in the finale at Tahoe Mountain Club’s Old Greenwood Course and rose 27 spots on the leaderboard after the conclusion of the third round.
Nick Dunlap claims second win of his rookie season at Barracuda
The Barracuda is an Additional Event for which Dunlap receives and is credited officially with 300 FedExCup points and $720,000. His membership exemption extends another year through 2027. And because it occurs after THE PLAYERS Championship and the PGA Championship in the same season, he’s now exempt into the 2025 editions of those premier events.
Vince Whaley (+10000) finished alone in second place, while Patrick Fishburn (+8000) took third another point short.
Mac Meissner, who was +4000 to win, held sole possession of the lead after the second and third rounds, but managed only five points on Sunday before coming to rest alone in fourth place and five points adrift of the champ.
Tournament favorite Keith Mitchell (+1600) missed the cut by 11 points.
NOTE: Points and Payouts cites pre-tournament odds to win at BetMGM for all golfers who made the cut. For live odds, visit BetMGM.
|POSITION
|GOLFER (ODDS TO WIN)
|SCORE
|FEDEXCUP POINTS
|EARNINGS
|1
|Nick Dunlap (+4500)
|+49
|300.000
|$720,000.00
|2
|Vince Whaley (+10000)
|+47
|165.000
|$436,000.00
|3
|Patrick Fishburn (+8000)
|+46
|105.000
|$276,000.00
|4
|Mac Meissner (+4000)
|+44
|80.000
|$196,000.00
|T5
|Taylor Pendrith (+2500)
|+43
|62.500
|$154,500.00
|T5
|Patrick Rodgers (+2500)
|+43
|62.500
|$154,500.00
|7
|Hayden Buckley (+10000)
|+41
|55.000
|$135,000.00
|T8
|Rico Hoey (+3300)
|+40
|45.000
|$117,000.00
|T8
|Charley Hoffman (+6600)
|+40
|45.000
|$117,000.00
|T8
|Patton Kizzire (+9000)
|+40
|45.000
|$117,000.00
|T11
|Henrik Norlander (+10000)
|+39
|36.250
|$97,000.00
|T11
|Justin Suh (+15000)
|+39
|36.250
|$97,000.00
|T13
|Max Greyserman (+4500)
|+38
|31.000
|$76,000.00
|T13
|Lukas Nemecz (+40000)
|+38
|n/a (non-member)
|$76,000.00
|T13
|Chad Ramey (+10000)
|+38
|31.000
|$76,000.00
|T13
|Jayden Schaper (+15000)
|+38
|n/a (non-member)
|$76,000.00
|T17
|Kevin Chappell (+20000)
|+37
|28.750
|$59,000.00
|T17
|Mark Hubbard (+3300)
|+37
|28.750
|$59,000.00
|T17
|S.H. Kim (+6600)
|+37
|28.750
|$59,000.00
|T17
|Mitchell Schow (+150000)
|+37
|n/a (non-member)
|$59,000.00
|T21
|Martin Laird (+9000)
|+36
|25.511
|$45,266.67
|T21
|Andrew Putnam (+4500)
|+36
|25.511
|$45,266.67
|T21
|Paul Waring (+20000)
|+36
|n/a (non-member)
|$45,266.67
|T24
|Marcus Armitage (+30000)
|+35
|n/a (non-member)
|$33,400.00
|T24
|Chesson Hadley (+5500)
|+35
|21.156
|$33,400.00
|T24
|Michael Kim (+5000)
|+35
|21.156
|$33,400.00
|T24
|Jake Knapp (+6000)
|+35
|21.156
|$33,400.00
|T24
|S.Y. Noh (+15000)
|+35
|21.156
|$33,400.00
|T29
|Chan Kim (+4000)
|+34
|16.956
|$26,800.00
|T29
|Adrien Saddier (+20000)
|+34
|n/a (non-member)
|$26,800.00
|T29
|J.J. Spaun (+4500)
|+34
|16.956
|$26,800.00
|T29
|Sam Stevens (+2800)
|+34
|16.956
|$26,800.00
|T33
|Todd Clements (+25000)
|+33
|n/a (non-member)
|$21,800.00
|T33
|MJ Daffue (+30000)
|+33
|13.129
|$21,800.00
|T33
|Casey Jarvis (+25000)
|+33
|n/a (non-member)
|$21,800.00
|T33
|Sean O'Hair (+25000)
|+33
|13.129
|$21,800.00
|T33
|Alex Smalley (+8000)
|+33
|13.129
|$21,800.00
|T38
|Nate Lashley (+6600)
|+32
|10.889
|$18,600.00
|T38
|Sam Ryder (+6600)
|+32
|10.889
|$18,600.00
|T40
|Ian Gilligan - a (+15000)
|+31
|n/a (non-member)
|n/a (amateur)
|T40
|Lanto Griffin (+10000)
|+31
|9.022
|$16,600.00
|T40
|Neal Shipley (+4500)
|+31
|n/a (non-member)
|$16,600.00
|T40
|Ben Silverman (+5000)
|+31
|9.022
|$16,600.00
|T44
|Joseph Bramlett (+8000)
|+30
|6.595
|$13,400.00
|T44
|Max Kieffer (+25000)
|+30
|n/a (non-member)
|$13,400.00
|T44
|Chez Reavie (+15000)
|+30
|6.595
|$13,400.00
|T44
|Max Rottluff (+20000)
|+30
|n/a (non-member)
|$13,400.00
|T44
|Oliver Wilson (+100000)
|+30
|n/a (non-member)
|$13,400.00
|49
|Will Gordon (+30000)
|+29
|5.600
|$11,160.00
|T50
|Cameron Champ (+10000)
|+28
|5.134
|$10,440.00
|T50
|Ben Taylor (+50000)
|+28
|5.134
|$10,440.00
|52
|Robby Shelton (+10000)
|+27
|4.667
|$10,040.00
|T53
|Chase Hanna (+150000)
|+25
|n/a (non-member)
|$9,640.00
|T53
|Hurly Long (+75000)
|+25
|n/a (non-member)
|$9,640.00
|T53
|Alejandro Tosti (+9000)
|+25
|4.044
|$9,640.00
|56
|Ryan Brehm (+50000)
|+24
|3.609
|$9,400.00
|T57
|Sam Bairstow (+5500)
|+23
|n/a (non-member)
|$9,240.00
|T57
|Matti Schmid (+6000)
|+23
|3.360
|$9,240.00
|T57
|Santiago Tarrio (+60000)
|+23
|n/a (non-member)
|$9,240.00
|60
|Espen Kofstad (+75000)
|+22
|n/a (non-member)
|$9,080.00
|T61
|Scott Piercy (+25000)
|+21
|2.925
|$8,960.00
|T61
|Michael Thorbjornsen (+2500)
|+21
|2.925
|$8,960.00
|63
|Nick Watney (+6600)
|+18
|2.738
|$8,840.00
|64
|Scott Gutschewski (+50000)
|+16
|2.613
|$8,760.00
|65
|Peter Malnati (+15000)
|+14
|2.489
|$8,680.00
