Golfbet Recap: Xander Schauffele captures his second major of season at Royal Troon

We had seen and heard all week about players needing to go low on the outward nine and having to hang on for dear life coming home. Schauffele flipped the script on Championship Sunday and it made for a life-changing difference, firing a relatively stock 2-under 34 on the front side - and then coming home in a remarkable 4-under par. He made birdie at Nos. 11 and 13, two of the more difficult holes on the entire course. He lapped the field on the inward nine and cruised home as stress-free as final few holes of a major championship can be. A total of only seven players shot under par on the inward nine on Sunday.