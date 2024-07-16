Sleeper Picks: The Open

Akshay Bhatia (+650) … The über-talented 22-year-old will be stacking top 10s and better on top of themselves in the majors sooner than later, so why not start the pile in his Open Championship debut? He couldn’t ask for better form in the short- and long-range. The lefty captured his second PGA TOUR title at the Valero Texas Open in April and arrived at Royal Troon with progressive improvement that culminated in a co-runner-up – albeit painful for how he finished – at the Rocket Mortgage Classic. In support of the elevated expectation is the fact that he’s proven to adapt to additional challenges, but his default profile as a top producer in the wind on open tracks by the sea meshes seamlessly with this week’s test. The fact that it’s a major is just a coincidence.