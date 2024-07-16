Expert Picks: The 152nd Open Championship

Winner: Collin Morikawa (+1600) – A T3 at the Masters, T4 at the PGA, T14 at the U.S. Open are among 10 straight top-25 finishes this season as he trends towards a second Open championship. I said for two months I’d pick him here, and I’ve learned my lesson not to change despite history suggesting a non-major winner will triumph.

Top 10: Tony Finau (+333) – A player I feel many are sleeping on given his ball-striking prowess and recent form. Finau has a previous couple of Open Championship top-10s and he’s also in recent form with three straight top-10s and five straight top-20s, including a T3 at the U.S. Open. Most importantly, Finau is third on TOUR in SG: Approach and sixth in SG: Tee-to-Green.

Longshot: Adam Scott (+6600) – No player in my time fit the “should’ve won” label more than Scott at The Open. From his 2012 collapse where he had one and a half hands around the jug with a four-shot lead with four to play, to further legitimate chances in 2013, 2014 and 2015… Scott’s career will always have many what-ifs. His form last week gives hope he can perhaps right the past wrongs with a little magic.