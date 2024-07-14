PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
1H AGO

Points and payouts: Robert MacIntyre earns 500 FedExCup points, $1.58 at Genesis Scottish Open

2 Min Read

Golfbet News

    Written by Rob Bolton @RobBoltonGolf

    It’s never expected by any golfer to author a story of the season, but two? That’d be like asking Paul O’Neill to homer twice in the same game. O’Neill wasn’t a classic power hitter, but Robert MacIntyre most definitely has a flair for the dramatic.

    After breaking through for his first PGA TOUR victory at the RBC Canadian Open with his father as his caddie six weeks ago, MacIntyre took the title at the Genesis Scottish Open in his native country on Sunday.

    With an explosive finish that included an eagle-3 at the 16th hole and a birdie conversion from just outside 22 feet at the par-4 18th, Bob – as he’s arguably known better amongst fans and how he was introduced at The Renaissance Club – prevailed by one stroke over Adam Scott. MacIntyre is the first Scot to win his national open since Colin Montgomerie at Loch Lomond Golf Club in 1999.

    The lefty was +4000 to win pre-tournament at BetMGM, so there was money to be made when he posted 18-under 262. MacIntyre himself pockets $1,575,000 and 500 FedExCup points. He already was exempt into The Open Championship via the 2023 Race to Dubai and the 2025 editions of The Sentry, THE PLAYERS Championship, the Masters and the PGA Championship via his victory at Hamilton Golf & Country Club, but today’s win extends his PGA TOUR membership in the winner's category an additional season to 2027.


    Robert MacIntyre’s Round 4 winning highlights from Genesis Scottish Open


    Scott was +6600 to win, respectful given that his last victory was The Genesis Invitational in 2020. This is his first podium finish since a playoff loss at the Wyndham Championship in 2021.

    Romain Langasque finished alone in third at The Renaissance Club, three strokes back of the champ. It’s the Frenchman’s third top-five finish in his last eight starts worldwide. He was available at +20000 to win.

    Ludvig Åberg (+1200) held sole possession of the lead after the second and third rounds, but he closed in 3-over 73 to finish T4, four shots adrift.

    At +800, defending champion Rory McIlroy was the tournament favorite. He was among the sixsome tied for fourth that also included red-hot Aaron Rai (+4000). While the Englishman remains winless on the PGA TOUR, Rai secured the first of the last three exemptions into The Open. The other two went to Richard Mansell (+20000) and Alex Noren (+6600), each of whom shared 10th place. The top three not otherwise exempt into the final major earned the spots.

    NOTE: Points and Payouts cites pre-tournament odds to win at BetMGM for all golfers who made the cut. For live odds, visit BetMGM.

    POSITIONGOLFER (ODDS TO WIN)SCOREFEDEXCUP POINTSEARNINGS
    1Robert MacIntyre (+4000)262/ -18500.000$1,575,000.00
    2Adam Scott (+6600)263/ -17300.000$985,500.00
    3Romain Langasque (+20000)265/ -15n/a (non-member)$590,850.00
    T4Aaron Rai (+4000)266/ -14100.000$318,525.00
    T4Rory McIlroy (+800)266/ -14100.000$318,525.00
    T4Sungjae Im (+4500)266/ -14100.000$318,525.00
    T4Sahith Theegala (+5000)266/ -14100.000$318,525.00
    T4Collin Morikawa (+1400)266/ -14100.000$318,525.00
    T4Ludvig Åberg (+1200)266/ -14100.000$318,525.00
    T10Richard Mansell (+20000)267/ -13n/a (non-member)$183,330.00
    T10Wyndham Clark (+4500)267/ -1365.400$183,330.00
    T10Alex Noren (+6600)267/ -1365.400$183,330.00
    T10Victor Perez (+15000)267/ -1365.400$183,330.00
    T10Corey Conners (+4500)267/ -1365.400$183,330.00
    T15Tom Kim (+2500)268/ -1250.000$130,800.00
    T15Alejandro Del Rey (+60000)268/ -12n/a (non-member)$130,800.00
    T15Niklas Norgaard Moller (+25000)268/ -12n/a (non-member)$130,800.00
    T15Connor Syme (+22500)268/ -12n/a (non-member)$130,800.00
    T15Xander Schauffele (+900)268/ -1250.000$130,800.00
    T15Matteo Manassero (+25000)268/ -12n/a (non-member)$130,800.00
    T21Brian Harman (+4500)269/ -1139.100$97,650.00
    T21Max Greyserman (+25000)269/ -1139.100$97,650.00
    T21Rasmus Højgaard (+10000)269/ -11n/a (non-member)$97,650.00
    T21Haotong Li (+40000)269/ -11n/a (non-member)$97,650.00
    T21Maximilian Kieffer (+100000)269/ -11n/a (non-member)$97,650.00
    T26Si Woo Kim (+6600)270/ -1028.750$73,350.00
    T26Nick Bachem (+150000)270/ -10n/a (non-member)$73,350.00
    T26Jorge Campillo (+30000)270/ -1028.750$73,350.00
    T26Thomas Detry (+6000)270/ -1028.750$73,350.00
    T26Yannik Paul (+25000)270/ -10n/a (non-member)$73,350.00
    T26Matthew Jordan (+17500)270/ -10n/a (non-member)$73,350.00
    T26Cam Davis (+12500)270/ -1028.750$73,350.00
    T26Antoine Rozner (+25000)270/ -10n/a (non-member)$73,350.00
    T34Harris English (+9000)271/ -920.000$56,790.00
    T34Jesper Svensson (+40000)271/ -9n/a (non-member)$56,790.00
    T34Kurt Kitayama (+10000)271/ -920.000$56,790.00
    T34Adam Hadwin (+10000)271/ -920.000$56,790.00
    T34Tommy Fleetwood (+1800)271/ -920.000$56,790.00
    T39Shubhankar Sharma (+50000)272/-8n/a (non-member)$45,450.00
    T39Thorbjørn Olesen (+15000)272/-814.000$45,450.00
    T39Grant Forrest (+40000)272/-8n/a (non-member)$45,450.00
    T39Ben Griffin (+12500)272/-814.000$45,450.00
    T39Matt Fitzpatrick (+3300)272/-814.000$45,450.00
    T39Nicolai Højgaard (+6600)272/-814.000$45,450.00
    T39Erik van Rooyen (+6600)272/-814.000$45,450.00
    T46Davis Thompson (+6000)273/ -78.027$31,369.09
    T46Francesco Molinari (+75000)273/ -78.027$31,369.09
    T46Brendon Todd (+20000)273/ -78.027$31,369.09
    T46Eric Cole (+12500)273/ -78.027$31,369.09
    T46Junghwan Lee (+50000)273/ -7n/a (non-member)$31,369.09
    T46Viktor Hovland (+2200)273/ -78.027$31,369.09
    T46Lee Hodges (+12500)273/ -78.027$31,369.09
    T46Ben Kohles (+40000)273/ -78.027$31,369.09
    T46Daniel Hillier (+50000)273/ -7n/a (non-member)$31,369.09
    T46Mackenzie Hughes (+15000)273/ -78.027$31,369.09
    T46Ugo Coussaud (+50000)273/ -7n/a (non-member)$31,369.09
    T57Sam Stevens (+20000)274/ -65.300$25,110.00
    T57Charley Hoffman (+40000)274/ -65.300$25,110.00
    T57Nick Taylor (+22500)274/ -65.300$25,110.00
    T57Ryan Fox (+8000)274/ -65.300$25,110.00
    61Daniel Brown (+100000)275/ -5n/a (non-member)$23,760.00
    T62Marcel Siem (+40000)276/ -4n/a (non-member)$22,680.00
    T62Justin Thomas (+3300)276/ -44.400$22,680.00
    T62Stewart Cink (+50000)276/ -44.400$22,680.00
    T65Seamus Power (+15000)277/ -33.900$20,700.00
    T65Ashun Wu (+100000)277/ -3n/a (non-member)$20,700.00
    T67Gary Woodland (+30000)278/ -23.400$19,440.00
    T67Jens Dantorp (+100000)278/ -2n/a (non-member)$19,440.00
    T67Justin Lower (+25000)278/ -23.400$19,440.00
    T70Max Homa (+5000)279/ -12.900$18,900.00
    T70Andrew Novak (17500)279/ -12.900$18,900.00
    T70Julien Guerrier (+25000)279/ -1n/a (non-member)$18,900.00
    73Min Woo Lee (+2800)282/ 22.700$18,540.00
    74Taylor Montgomery (+25000)283/ 32.600$18,360.00

    For resources to overcome a gambling problem, call or text 1-800-GAMBLER today.

    Rob Bolton is a Golfbet columnist for the PGA TOUR. The Chicagoland native has been playing fantasy golf since 1994, so he was just waiting for the Internet to catch up with him. Follow Rob Bolton on Twitter.

