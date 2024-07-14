Points and payouts: Robert MacIntyre earns 500 FedExCup points, $1.58 at Genesis Scottish Open

The lefty was +4000 to win pre-tournament at BetMGM, so there was money to be made when he posted 18-under 262. MacIntyre himself pockets $1,575,000 and 500 FedExCup points. He already was exempt into The Open Championship via the 2023 Race to Dubai and the 2025 editions of The Sentry, THE PLAYERS Championship, the Masters and the PGA Championship via his victory at Hamilton Golf & Country Club, but today’s win extends his PGA TOUR membership in the winner's category an additional season to 2027.