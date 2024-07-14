Points and payouts: Robert MacIntyre earns 500 FedExCup points, $1.58 at Genesis Scottish Open
2 Min Read
Written by Rob Bolton @RobBoltonGolf
It’s never expected by any golfer to author a story of the season, but two? That’d be like asking Paul O’Neill to homer twice in the same game. O’Neill wasn’t a classic power hitter, but Robert MacIntyre most definitely has a flair for the dramatic.
After breaking through for his first PGA TOUR victory at the RBC Canadian Open with his father as his caddie six weeks ago, MacIntyre took the title at the Genesis Scottish Open in his native country on Sunday.
With an explosive finish that included an eagle-3 at the 16th hole and a birdie conversion from just outside 22 feet at the par-4 18th, Bob – as he’s arguably known better amongst fans and how he was introduced at The Renaissance Club – prevailed by one stroke over Adam Scott. MacIntyre is the first Scot to win his national open since Colin Montgomerie at Loch Lomond Golf Club in 1999.
The lefty was +4000 to win pre-tournament at BetMGM, so there was money to be made when he posted 18-under 262. MacIntyre himself pockets $1,575,000 and 500 FedExCup points. He already was exempt into The Open Championship via the 2023 Race to Dubai and the 2025 editions of The Sentry, THE PLAYERS Championship, the Masters and the PGA Championship via his victory at Hamilton Golf & Country Club, but today’s win extends his PGA TOUR membership in the winner's category an additional season to 2027.
Robert MacIntyre’s Round 4 winning highlights from Genesis Scottish Open
Scott was +6600 to win, respectful given that his last victory was The Genesis Invitational in 2020. This is his first podium finish since a playoff loss at the Wyndham Championship in 2021.
Romain Langasque finished alone in third at The Renaissance Club, three strokes back of the champ. It’s the Frenchman’s third top-five finish in his last eight starts worldwide. He was available at +20000 to win.
Ludvig Åberg (+1200) held sole possession of the lead after the second and third rounds, but he closed in 3-over 73 to finish T4, four shots adrift.
At +800, defending champion Rory McIlroy was the tournament favorite. He was among the sixsome tied for fourth that also included red-hot Aaron Rai (+4000). While the Englishman remains winless on the PGA TOUR, Rai secured the first of the last three exemptions into The Open. The other two went to Richard Mansell (+20000) and Alex Noren (+6600), each of whom shared 10th place. The top three not otherwise exempt into the final major earned the spots.
NOTE: Points and Payouts cites pre-tournament odds to win at BetMGM for all golfers who made the cut. For live odds, visit BetMGM.
|POSITION
|GOLFER (ODDS TO WIN)
|SCORE
|FEDEXCUP POINTS
|EARNINGS
|1
|Robert MacIntyre (+4000)
|262/ -18
|500.000
|$1,575,000.00
|2
|Adam Scott (+6600)
|263/ -17
|300.000
|$985,500.00
|3
|Romain Langasque (+20000)
|265/ -15
|n/a (non-member)
|$590,850.00
|T4
|Aaron Rai (+4000)
|266/ -14
|100.000
|$318,525.00
|T4
|Rory McIlroy (+800)
|266/ -14
|100.000
|$318,525.00
|T4
|Sungjae Im (+4500)
|266/ -14
|100.000
|$318,525.00
|T4
|Sahith Theegala (+5000)
|266/ -14
|100.000
|$318,525.00
|T4
|Collin Morikawa (+1400)
|266/ -14
|100.000
|$318,525.00
|T4
|Ludvig Åberg (+1200)
|266/ -14
|100.000
|$318,525.00
|T10
|Richard Mansell (+20000)
|267/ -13
|n/a (non-member)
|$183,330.00
|T10
|Wyndham Clark (+4500)
|267/ -13
|65.400
|$183,330.00
|T10
|Alex Noren (+6600)
|267/ -13
|65.400
|$183,330.00
|T10
|Victor Perez (+15000)
|267/ -13
|65.400
|$183,330.00
|T10
|Corey Conners (+4500)
|267/ -13
|65.400
|$183,330.00
|T15
|Tom Kim (+2500)
|268/ -12
|50.000
|$130,800.00
|T15
|Alejandro Del Rey (+60000)
|268/ -12
|n/a (non-member)
|$130,800.00
|T15
|Niklas Norgaard Moller (+25000)
|268/ -12
|n/a (non-member)
|$130,800.00
|T15
|Connor Syme (+22500)
|268/ -12
|n/a (non-member)
|$130,800.00
|T15
|Xander Schauffele (+900)
|268/ -12
|50.000
|$130,800.00
|T15
|Matteo Manassero (+25000)
|268/ -12
|n/a (non-member)
|$130,800.00
|T21
|Brian Harman (+4500)
|269/ -11
|39.100
|$97,650.00
|T21
|Max Greyserman (+25000)
|269/ -11
|39.100
|$97,650.00
|T21
|Rasmus Højgaard (+10000)
|269/ -11
|n/a (non-member)
|$97,650.00
|T21
|Haotong Li (+40000)
|269/ -11
|n/a (non-member)
|$97,650.00
|T21
|Maximilian Kieffer (+100000)
|269/ -11
|n/a (non-member)
|$97,650.00
|T26
|Si Woo Kim (+6600)
|270/ -10
|28.750
|$73,350.00
|T26
|Nick Bachem (+150000)
|270/ -10
|n/a (non-member)
|$73,350.00
|T26
|Jorge Campillo (+30000)
|270/ -10
|28.750
|$73,350.00
|T26
|Thomas Detry (+6000)
|270/ -10
|28.750
|$73,350.00
|T26
|Yannik Paul (+25000)
|270/ -10
|n/a (non-member)
|$73,350.00
|T26
|Matthew Jordan (+17500)
|270/ -10
|n/a (non-member)
|$73,350.00
|T26
|Cam Davis (+12500)
|270/ -10
|28.750
|$73,350.00
|T26
|Antoine Rozner (+25000)
|270/ -10
|n/a (non-member)
|$73,350.00
|T34
|Harris English (+9000)
|271/ -9
|20.000
|$56,790.00
|T34
|Jesper Svensson (+40000)
|271/ -9
|n/a (non-member)
|$56,790.00
|T34
|Kurt Kitayama (+10000)
|271/ -9
|20.000
|$56,790.00
|T34
|Adam Hadwin (+10000)
|271/ -9
|20.000
|$56,790.00
|T34
|Tommy Fleetwood (+1800)
|271/ -9
|20.000
|$56,790.00
|T39
|Shubhankar Sharma (+50000)
|272/-8
|n/a (non-member)
|$45,450.00
|T39
|Thorbjørn Olesen (+15000)
|272/-8
|14.000
|$45,450.00
|T39
|Grant Forrest (+40000)
|272/-8
|n/a (non-member)
|$45,450.00
|T39
|Ben Griffin (+12500)
|272/-8
|14.000
|$45,450.00
|T39
|Matt Fitzpatrick (+3300)
|272/-8
|14.000
|$45,450.00
|T39
|Nicolai Højgaard (+6600)
|272/-8
|14.000
|$45,450.00
|T39
|Erik van Rooyen (+6600)
|272/-8
|14.000
|$45,450.00
|T46
|Davis Thompson (+6000)
|273/ -7
|8.027
|$31,369.09
|T46
|Francesco Molinari (+75000)
|273/ -7
|8.027
|$31,369.09
|T46
|Brendon Todd (+20000)
|273/ -7
|8.027
|$31,369.09
|T46
|Eric Cole (+12500)
|273/ -7
|8.027
|$31,369.09
|T46
|Junghwan Lee (+50000)
|273/ -7
|n/a (non-member)
|$31,369.09
|T46
|Viktor Hovland (+2200)
|273/ -7
|8.027
|$31,369.09
|T46
|Lee Hodges (+12500)
|273/ -7
|8.027
|$31,369.09
|T46
|Ben Kohles (+40000)
|273/ -7
|8.027
|$31,369.09
|T46
|Daniel Hillier (+50000)
|273/ -7
|n/a (non-member)
|$31,369.09
|T46
|Mackenzie Hughes (+15000)
|273/ -7
|8.027
|$31,369.09
|T46
|Ugo Coussaud (+50000)
|273/ -7
|n/a (non-member)
|$31,369.09
|T57
|Sam Stevens (+20000)
|274/ -6
|5.300
|$25,110.00
|T57
|Charley Hoffman (+40000)
|274/ -6
|5.300
|$25,110.00
|T57
|Nick Taylor (+22500)
|274/ -6
|5.300
|$25,110.00
|T57
|Ryan Fox (+8000)
|274/ -6
|5.300
|$25,110.00
|61
|Daniel Brown (+100000)
|275/ -5
|n/a (non-member)
|$23,760.00
|T62
|Marcel Siem (+40000)
|276/ -4
|n/a (non-member)
|$22,680.00
|T62
|Justin Thomas (+3300)
|276/ -4
|4.400
|$22,680.00
|T62
|Stewart Cink (+50000)
|276/ -4
|4.400
|$22,680.00
|T65
|Seamus Power (+15000)
|277/ -3
|3.900
|$20,700.00
|T65
|Ashun Wu (+100000)
|277/ -3
|n/a (non-member)
|$20,700.00
|T67
|Gary Woodland (+30000)
|278/ -2
|3.400
|$19,440.00
|T67
|Jens Dantorp (+100000)
|278/ -2
|n/a (non-member)
|$19,440.00
|T67
|Justin Lower (+25000)
|278/ -2
|3.400
|$19,440.00
|T70
|Max Homa (+5000)
|279/ -1
|2.900
|$18,900.00
|T70
|Andrew Novak (17500)
|279/ -1
|2.900
|$18,900.00
|T70
|Julien Guerrier (+25000)
|279/ -1
|n/a (non-member)
|$18,900.00
|73
|Min Woo Lee (+2800)
|282/ 2
|2.700
|$18,540.00
|74
|Taylor Montgomery (+25000)
|283/ 3
|2.600
|$18,360.00
For resources to overcome a gambling problem, call or text 1-800-GAMBLER today.
Rob Bolton is a Golfbet columnist for the PGA TOUR. The Chicagoland native has been playing fantasy golf since 1994, so he was just waiting for the Internet to catch up with him. Follow Rob Bolton on Twitter.