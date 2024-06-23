PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
3H AGO

Points and payouts: Scottie Scheffler wins $3.6M, 700 FedExCup points at Travelers Championship

2 Min Read

Golfbet News

Loading...
    Written by Rob Bolton @RobBoltonGolf

    If you think that a Game 7 in the Stanley Cup Finals is suspenseful, try on a playoff in a Game 8 on the PGA TOUR.

    Fittingly, the last of eight Signature Events of the season would result in the only playoff in the series. Indeed, the Travelers Championship was decided in overtime on Sunday. While it was a new experience in one context, the man securing the trophy decidedly was not.

    Scottie Scheffler defeated Tom Kim on the only hole required. He parred the par-4 18th in the playoff at TPC River Highlands for his sixth victory of the season, four of which in Signature Events (Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, RBC Heritage, the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday). He now has 12 PGA TOUR titles.

    Scheffler was +400 to prevail pre-tournament at BetMGM, easily the shortest once again. Updating his return on investment that continues to outpace the market, if you had bet exactly $100 for him to win each of his 15 starts, his kickback is now $2800. In sum, that’s a net gain of $1300 on the top-ranked golfer in the world to win as the tournament favorite this season. Bananas.

    For this victory, Scheffler banks another 700 FedExCup points and $3.6 million. He’s maxed out on exemptions into every tournament in which he wants to peg it and his PGA TOUR membership exemption has remained pinned through its five-year cap of 2029 for a while.

    Kim (+4000) birdied the 72nd hole to catch Scheffler at 22-under 258, one stroke off Keegan Bradley’s record pace of just a year ago. Kim failed to get up-and-down for par after short-siding himself in a greenside bunker. It’s his second top-four finish in four starts, so he’s on the upswing to pay off plus values.


    Tom Kim birdies the 72nd hole to force playoff at Travelers


    Sungjae Im (+5000) and Tom Hoge (+10000) secured joint third two shots outside the playoff.

    In his title defense, Bradley (+5000) placed T39.

    NOTE: Points and Payouts cites pre-tournament odds to win at BetMGM for all golfers who made the cut. For live odds, visit BetMGM.

    POSITIONGOLFER (ODDS TO WIN)SCOREFEDEXCUP PLAYOFFS AND ELIGIBILITY POINTS EARNEDEARNINGS
    P1Scottie Scheffler (+400)258/ -22700.000$3,600,000.00
    P2Tom Kim (+4000)258/ -22400.000$2,160,000.00
    T3Tom Hoge (+10000)260/ -20337.500$1,160,000.00
    T3Sungjae Im (+5000)260/ -20337.500$1,160,000.00
    T5Akshay Bhatia (+8000)262/ -18262.500$702,500.00
    T5Patrick Cantlay (+2000)262/ -18262.500$702,500.00
    T5Tony Finau (+2800)262/ -18262.500$702,500.00
    T5Justin Thomas (+4000)262/ -18262.500$702,500.00
    T9Wyndham Clark (+6600)263/ -17173.750$520,000.00
    T9Brian Harman (+4000)263/ -17173.750$520,000.00
    T9Shane Lowry (+5500)263/ -17173.750$520,000.00
    T9Cameron Young (+8000)263/ -17173.750$520,000.00
    T13Collin Morikawa (+1000)264/ -16140.000$400,000.00
    T13Xander Schauffele (+750)264/ -16140.000$400,000.00
    15Tommy Fleetwood (+3300)265/ -15125.000$360,000.00
    T16Robert MacIntyre (+9000)266/ -14112.500$310,000.00
    T16Matthieu Pavon (+10000)266/ -14112.500$310,000.00
    T16Patrick Rodgers (+25000)266/ -14112.500$310,000.00
    T16Adam Svensson (+17500)266/ -14112.500$310,000.00
    T20Rickie Fowler (+17500)267/ -1395.000$241,333.33
    T20Viktor Hovland (+2000)267/ -1395.000$241,333.33
    T20Seamus Power (+25000)267/ -1395.000$241,333.33
    T23Christiaan Bezuidenhout (+6600)268/ -1277.500$183,500.00
    T23Hideki Matsuyama (+2200)268/ -1277.500$183,500.00
    T23Taylor Pendrith (+10000)268/ -1277.500$183,500.00
    T23Sepp Straka (+4000)268/ -1277.500$183,500.00
    T27Ludvig Åberg (+1400)269/ -1157.500$144,000.00
    T27Corey Conners (+3300)269/ -1157.500$144,000.00
    T27Austin Eckroat (+12500)269/ -1157.500$144,000.00
    T27Adam Hadwin (+12500)269/ -1157.500$144,000.00
    T31Lee Hodges (+17500)270/ -1035.000$117,600.00
    T31Stephan Jaeger (+10000)270/ -1035.000$117,600.00
    T31Si Woo Kim (+4500)270/ -1035.000$117,600.00
    T31Kurt Kitayama (+15000)270/ -1035.000$117,600.00
    T31Denny McCarthy (+6600)270/ -1035.000$117,600.00
    T36Matt Fitzpatrick (+5500)271/ -923.000$97,333.33
    T36Mackenzie Hughes (+15000)271/ -923.000$97,333.33
    T36Brendon Todd (+25000)271/ -923.000$97,333.33
    T39Keegan Bradley (+5000)272/ -820.250$85,000.00
    T39Adam Scott (+6600)272/ -820.250$85,000.00
    T39Michael Thorbjornsen (+15000)272/ -820.250$85,000.00
    T42Nick Taylor (+25000)273/ -718.375$75,000.00
    T42Will Zalatoris (+8000)273/ -718.375$75,000.00
    T44Jason Day (+8000)274/ -616.125$63,000.00
    T44Lucas Glover (+15000)274/ -616.125$63,000.00
    T44Victor Perez (+17500)274/ -616.125$63,000.00
    T44Andrew Putnam (+20000)274/ -616.125$63,000.00
    T48Eric Cole (+20000)275/ -512.536$49,285.71
    T48Cam Davis (+20000)275/ -512.536$49,285.71
    T48Russell Henley (+2800)275/ -512.536$49,285.71
    T48Jake Knapp (+30000)275/ -512.536$49,285.71
    T48Davis Riley (+20000)275/ -512.536$49,285.71
    T48Webb Simpson (+25000)275/ -512.536$49,285.71
    T48Sahith Theegala (+3300)275/ -512.536$49,285.71
    T55Sam Burns (+3300)276/ -49.292$44,750.00
    T55Thomas Detry (+8000)276/ -49.292$44,750.00
    T55Emiliano Grillo (+15000)276/ -49.292$44,750.00
    T55Billy Horschel (+6600)276/ -49.292$44,750.00
    T55J.T. Poston (+8000)276/ -49.292$44,750.00
    T55Adam Schenk (+25000)276/ -49.292$44,750.00
    T61Chris Gotterup (+30000)277/ -37.875$42,750.00
    T61Max Homa (+6600)277/ -37.875$42,750.00
    T63Harris English (+8000)278/ -27.250$41,500.00
    T63Chris Kirk (+12500)278/ -27.250$41,500.00
    T63Jordan Spieth (+5500)278/ -27.250$41,500.00
    66Nick Dunlap (+20000)279/ -16.750$40,500.00
    67Ben Griffin (+12500)280/ E6.500$40,000.00
    T68Taylor Moore (+20000)281/ 16.125$39,250.00
    T68Justin Rose (+15000)281/ 16.125$39,250.00
    70Peter Malnati (+50000)283/ 35.850$38,500.00

    For resources to overcome a gambling problem, call or text 1-800-GAMBLER today.

    Rob Bolton is a Golfbet columnist for the PGA TOUR. The Chicagoland native has been playing fantasy golf since 1994, so he was just waiting for the Internet to catch up with him. Follow Rob Bolton on Twitter.

    PGA TOUR
    Privacy PolicyTerms of UseAccessibility StatementDo Not Sell or Share My Personal InformationCookie ChoicesSitemap

    Copyright © 2024 PGA TOUR, Inc. All rights reserved.

    PGA TOUR, PGA TOUR Champions, and the Swinging Golfer design are registered trademarks. The Korn Ferry trademark is also a registered trademark, and is used in the Korn Ferry Tour logo with permission.