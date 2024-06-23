Points and payouts: Scottie Scheffler wins $3.6M, 700 FedExCup points at Travelers Championship

Scheffler was +400 to prevail pre-tournament at BetMGM, easily the shortest once again. Updating his return on investment that continues to outpace the market, if you had bet exactly $100 for him to win each of his 15 starts, his kickback is now $2800. In sum, that’s a net gain of $1300 on the top-ranked golfer in the world to win as the tournament favorite this season. Bananas.