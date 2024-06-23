Points and payouts: Scottie Scheffler wins $3.6M, 700 FedExCup points at Travelers Championship
Written by Rob Bolton @RobBoltonGolf
If you think that a Game 7 in the Stanley Cup Finals is suspenseful, try on a playoff in a Game 8 on the PGA TOUR.
Fittingly, the last of eight Signature Events of the season would result in the only playoff in the series. Indeed, the Travelers Championship was decided in overtime on Sunday. While it was a new experience in one context, the man securing the trophy decidedly was not.
Scottie Scheffler defeated Tom Kim on the only hole required. He parred the par-4 18th in the playoff at TPC River Highlands for his sixth victory of the season, four of which in Signature Events (Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, RBC Heritage, the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday). He now has 12 PGA TOUR titles.
Scheffler was +400 to prevail pre-tournament at BetMGM, easily the shortest once again. Updating his return on investment that continues to outpace the market, if you had bet exactly $100 for him to win each of his 15 starts, his kickback is now $2800. In sum, that’s a net gain of $1300 on the top-ranked golfer in the world to win as the tournament favorite this season. Bananas.
For this victory, Scheffler banks another 700 FedExCup points and $3.6 million. He’s maxed out on exemptions into every tournament in which he wants to peg it and his PGA TOUR membership exemption has remained pinned through its five-year cap of 2029 for a while.
Kim (+4000) birdied the 72nd hole to catch Scheffler at 22-under 258, one stroke off Keegan Bradley’s record pace of just a year ago. Kim failed to get up-and-down for par after short-siding himself in a greenside bunker. It’s his second top-four finish in four starts, so he’s on the upswing to pay off plus values.
Tom Kim birdies the 72nd hole to force playoff at Travelers
Sungjae Im (+5000) and Tom Hoge (+10000) secured joint third two shots outside the playoff.
In his title defense, Bradley (+5000) placed T39.
NOTE: Points and Payouts cites pre-tournament odds to win at BetMGM for all golfers who made the cut. For live odds, visit BetMGM.
|POSITION
|GOLFER (ODDS TO WIN)
|SCORE
|FEDEXCUP PLAYOFFS AND ELIGIBILITY POINTS EARNED
|EARNINGS
|P1
|Scottie Scheffler (+400)
|258/ -22
|700.000
|$3,600,000.00
|P2
|Tom Kim (+4000)
|258/ -22
|400.000
|$2,160,000.00
|T3
|Tom Hoge (+10000)
|260/ -20
|337.500
|$1,160,000.00
|T3
|Sungjae Im (+5000)
|260/ -20
|337.500
|$1,160,000.00
|T5
|Akshay Bhatia (+8000)
|262/ -18
|262.500
|$702,500.00
|T5
|Patrick Cantlay (+2000)
|262/ -18
|262.500
|$702,500.00
|T5
|Tony Finau (+2800)
|262/ -18
|262.500
|$702,500.00
|T5
|Justin Thomas (+4000)
|262/ -18
|262.500
|$702,500.00
|T9
|Wyndham Clark (+6600)
|263/ -17
|173.750
|$520,000.00
|T9
|Brian Harman (+4000)
|263/ -17
|173.750
|$520,000.00
|T9
|Shane Lowry (+5500)
|263/ -17
|173.750
|$520,000.00
|T9
|Cameron Young (+8000)
|263/ -17
|173.750
|$520,000.00
|T13
|Collin Morikawa (+1000)
|264/ -16
|140.000
|$400,000.00
|T13
|Xander Schauffele (+750)
|264/ -16
|140.000
|$400,000.00
|15
|Tommy Fleetwood (+3300)
|265/ -15
|125.000
|$360,000.00
|T16
|Robert MacIntyre (+9000)
|266/ -14
|112.500
|$310,000.00
|T16
|Matthieu Pavon (+10000)
|266/ -14
|112.500
|$310,000.00
|T16
|Patrick Rodgers (+25000)
|266/ -14
|112.500
|$310,000.00
|T16
|Adam Svensson (+17500)
|266/ -14
|112.500
|$310,000.00
|T20
|Rickie Fowler (+17500)
|267/ -13
|95.000
|$241,333.33
|T20
|Viktor Hovland (+2000)
|267/ -13
|95.000
|$241,333.33
|T20
|Seamus Power (+25000)
|267/ -13
|95.000
|$241,333.33
|T23
|Christiaan Bezuidenhout (+6600)
|268/ -12
|77.500
|$183,500.00
|T23
|Hideki Matsuyama (+2200)
|268/ -12
|77.500
|$183,500.00
|T23
|Taylor Pendrith (+10000)
|268/ -12
|77.500
|$183,500.00
|T23
|Sepp Straka (+4000)
|268/ -12
|77.500
|$183,500.00
|T27
|Ludvig Åberg (+1400)
|269/ -11
|57.500
|$144,000.00
|T27
|Corey Conners (+3300)
|269/ -11
|57.500
|$144,000.00
|T27
|Austin Eckroat (+12500)
|269/ -11
|57.500
|$144,000.00
|T27
|Adam Hadwin (+12500)
|269/ -11
|57.500
|$144,000.00
|T31
|Lee Hodges (+17500)
|270/ -10
|35.000
|$117,600.00
|T31
|Stephan Jaeger (+10000)
|270/ -10
|35.000
|$117,600.00
|T31
|Si Woo Kim (+4500)
|270/ -10
|35.000
|$117,600.00
|T31
|Kurt Kitayama (+15000)
|270/ -10
|35.000
|$117,600.00
|T31
|Denny McCarthy (+6600)
|270/ -10
|35.000
|$117,600.00
|T36
|Matt Fitzpatrick (+5500)
|271/ -9
|23.000
|$97,333.33
|T36
|Mackenzie Hughes (+15000)
|271/ -9
|23.000
|$97,333.33
|T36
|Brendon Todd (+25000)
|271/ -9
|23.000
|$97,333.33
|T39
|Keegan Bradley (+5000)
|272/ -8
|20.250
|$85,000.00
|T39
|Adam Scott (+6600)
|272/ -8
|20.250
|$85,000.00
|T39
|Michael Thorbjornsen (+15000)
|272/ -8
|20.250
|$85,000.00
|T42
|Nick Taylor (+25000)
|273/ -7
|18.375
|$75,000.00
|T42
|Will Zalatoris (+8000)
|273/ -7
|18.375
|$75,000.00
|T44
|Jason Day (+8000)
|274/ -6
|16.125
|$63,000.00
|T44
|Lucas Glover (+15000)
|274/ -6
|16.125
|$63,000.00
|T44
|Victor Perez (+17500)
|274/ -6
|16.125
|$63,000.00
|T44
|Andrew Putnam (+20000)
|274/ -6
|16.125
|$63,000.00
|T48
|Eric Cole (+20000)
|275/ -5
|12.536
|$49,285.71
|T48
|Cam Davis (+20000)
|275/ -5
|12.536
|$49,285.71
|T48
|Russell Henley (+2800)
|275/ -5
|12.536
|$49,285.71
|T48
|Jake Knapp (+30000)
|275/ -5
|12.536
|$49,285.71
|T48
|Davis Riley (+20000)
|275/ -5
|12.536
|$49,285.71
|T48
|Webb Simpson (+25000)
|275/ -5
|12.536
|$49,285.71
|T48
|Sahith Theegala (+3300)
|275/ -5
|12.536
|$49,285.71
|T55
|Sam Burns (+3300)
|276/ -4
|9.292
|$44,750.00
|T55
|Thomas Detry (+8000)
|276/ -4
|9.292
|$44,750.00
|T55
|Emiliano Grillo (+15000)
|276/ -4
|9.292
|$44,750.00
|T55
|Billy Horschel (+6600)
|276/ -4
|9.292
|$44,750.00
|T55
|J.T. Poston (+8000)
|276/ -4
|9.292
|$44,750.00
|T55
|Adam Schenk (+25000)
|276/ -4
|9.292
|$44,750.00
|T61
|Chris Gotterup (+30000)
|277/ -3
|7.875
|$42,750.00
|T61
|Max Homa (+6600)
|277/ -3
|7.875
|$42,750.00
|T63
|Harris English (+8000)
|278/ -2
|7.250
|$41,500.00
|T63
|Chris Kirk (+12500)
|278/ -2
|7.250
|$41,500.00
|T63
|Jordan Spieth (+5500)
|278/ -2
|7.250
|$41,500.00
|66
|Nick Dunlap (+20000)
|279/ -1
|6.750
|$40,500.00
|67
|Ben Griffin (+12500)
|280/ E
|6.500
|$40,000.00
|T68
|Taylor Moore (+20000)
|281/ 1
|6.125
|$39,250.00
|T68
|Justin Rose (+15000)
|281/ 1
|6.125
|$39,250.00
|70
|Peter Malnati (+50000)
|283/ 3
|5.850
|$38,500.00
