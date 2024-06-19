Bolton: Finding model that best fits TPC River Highlands

Justin Thomas (+120 = Top 20) … It wasn’t that long ago that you wouldn’t hesitate to grab this and multiply the units for the plus value, and yet, it’s not like he’s that far removed from the impact that elicits curiosity over it now. It was just a month ago when he finished T8 at scorable Valhalla Golf Club for the PGA Championship, his fourth top 10 and sixth top 20 of 2024. He’s also hung up a pair of top 20s at TPC River Highlands in eight appearances, the latter of which just a year ago when he was scuffling much worse than he is upon arrival this week. The beauty is that it’s a limited field and his firepower is promised four rounds.