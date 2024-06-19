Prop Farm: Recency bias impacting wagers on top players from casual bettors at Travelers Championship

I drank the Kool-Aid last week and was on Scheffler to win at Pinehurst myself. His current form, combined with what I felt was a perfect golf course for his game, had me believing. It was only the second time all season that I have bet him pre-tournament. This week, I am back to looking to swerve the favorite. At the same time, however, I firmly believe Scheffler is not to be completely dismissed after one bad week at an extremely difficult golf course. This guy isn’t going away for a long time. Think about that: Scheffler was at a lower price last week with more than twice as many players in the field.