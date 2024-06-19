Action Report: Scottie Scheffler, Patrick Cantlay popular picks ahead of Travelers Championship
Written by Ryan Hannable @BetMGM
Last week’s U.S. Open marked the first time Scottie Scheffler didn’t finish inside the top 10 at a PGA TOUR event since January.
Scheffler is back in action this week at the Travelers Championship, a PGA TOUR Signature Event, and bettors at the BetMGM online sportsbook aren’t shying away following a T41 finish at Pinehurst No. 2.
As of Wednesday, Scheffler is drawing the most tickets (10.4%) on the highest handle (19.2%). He has the best odds to win at +400.
Scheffler does have some decent results at TPC River Highlands to fall back on, as he finished T4 a year ago and T13 in 2022. Prior to last week, Scheffler recorded 11 straight top 10s, including five wins.
Another player drawing significant action is Patrick Cantlay, who is coming off a T3 finish at the U.S. Open.
Cantlay, who is +2000 this week, has six straight top-15 finishes at this event, including a T4 last year. His success at TPC River Highlands dates back to 2011, when he shot a second-round 60 as an amateur.
Cantlay is drawing the second-most tickets (8.3%) and the second-most handle (8.4%). His T3 finish last week was his third top-five finish of the season.
Cantlay, Scheffler and Tony Finau (+2800) are BetMGM’s biggest liabilities heading into the opening round.
Current handle and tickets
Handle
1. Scottie Scheffler – 19.2%
2. Patrick Cantlay – 8.4%
3. Ludvig Åberg – 7.1%
4. Viktor Hovland – 6.7%
5. Sahith Theegala – 5.6%
Tickets
1. Scottie Scheffler – 10.4%
2. Patrick Cantlay – 8.3%
3. Ludvig Åberg – 7.3%
4. Collin Morikawa – 5.5%
5. Tony Finau – 5.5%
Åberg (+1400) finished T-24 in his only appearance at this event last year. He is coming off a T-12 finish at the U.S. Open.
New England native Keegan Bradley (+5000) is the defending champion and is pulling in 2.6% of the tickets and 1.4% of the handle.
