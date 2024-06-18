DraftKings preview: Travelers Championship
Written by Landon Silinsky
The PGA TOUR heads to Cromwell, Connecticut, this week for the Travelers Championship. TPC River Highlands will be the host as it has since 1984, and measures as a 6,835-yard par 70, featuring Bentgrass greens.
Despite this being one week after a major, Travelers serves as the final Signature Event on the schedule, meaning there will be a 71-man field with no cut. Rory McIlroy is the only notable qualifier who will not be in attendance, as he’s withdrawn from the tournament.
Below, I have outlined three of my favorite DraftKings plays for the week.
Patrick Cantlay ($9,600)
Cantlay finally showed signs of life last week at the U.S. Open, finishing T3 behind McIlroy and Bryson DeChambeau. It was just his third top-five finish of the season, which would be good for most golfers, but Cantlay is widely considered one of the five best on the planet when he’s on his game.
Cantlay will return to TPC River Highlands where he’s finished T15 or better in each of his past six starts, including a T4 last year. In addition, he was in the final group with Xander Schauffele in 2022 before a poor Sunday dropped him to T13.
The one thing that stands out about Cantlay’s performance at Pinehurst was his iron play, which had been dormant for weeks. He gained 5.74 strokes on approach for the week, which ranked him sixth in the field.
Priced at a very reasonable $9,600 at a course he enjoys, Cantlay might be the best points-per-dollar play on the slate this week.
Brian Harman ($8,300)
Harman is priced up to $8,300 this week strictly due to his course history at TPC River Highlands, but since it’s by far the best in the field, it’s fully warranted. Over his past nine starts at this event, Harman has finished T8 or better a whopping six times, including a career-best runner-up finish to Keegan Bradley last year.
His recent form has also been pretty good, having posted four top-26 finishes across his past six starts. Harman is always a target on these short courses where driving accuracy and putting take center stage, but he simply takes that to another level at Travelers.
Knowing he cannot miss the cut and is guaranteed four rounds, Harman is a great play at this price point.
Adam Scott ($7,700)
Scott has been pretty consistent this year, finishing inside the top 30 in eight of 13 starts. This will only be the Aussie’s third start at Travelers this decade, but he’s posted a pair of top-20s in each of his past two.
After missing the cut at the PGA Championship, Scott has really picked up his game, ranking 17th in this field in SG: Tee-to-Green and 21st in SG: Ball-Striking over his past 12 rounds.
At just $7,700, Scott fits any lineup structure you prefer and is as strong a bet as any for a T25 this week.
