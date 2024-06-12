Action Report: Scottie Scheffler dominating betting ahead of U.S. Open

It comes as no surprise that Scheffler is the top liability this week, as he is a short +300 favorite while in the midst of a historic stretch that includes five wins in his last eight starts. That price hasn’t scared away bettors at BetMGM this week, as Scheffler is pulling in a massive 44.7% of the handle on 24.2% of the tickets as of Wednesday – by far the most in the field.

