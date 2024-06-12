Action Report: Scottie Scheffler dominating betting ahead of U.S. Open
3 Min Read
Written by Ryan Hannable @BetMGM
Bets continue to pour in on world No. 1 Scottie Scheffler to win the U.S. Open, but there’s a familiar name among the top liabilities at BetMGM online sportsbook heading into the opening round at Pinehurst.
Three-time winner Tiger Woods is one of the three worst outcomes for oddsmakers this week, as he continues to receive attention from bettors despite his +25000 outright price. Woods is drawing the ninth-most tickets (2.5%) and has 1.5% of the overall handle as he makes just his fourth start of the 2024 season.
Woods is also the most-bet player to make the cut (+220). He made the cut at the Masters but missed the cut at the PGA Championship. The top 60 plus ties will make the cut at Pinehurst, which is hosting the U.S. Open for the first time since 2014.
It comes as no surprise that Scheffler is the top liability this week, as he is a short +300 favorite while in the midst of a historic stretch that includes five wins in his last eight starts. That price hasn’t scared away bettors at BetMGM this week, as Scheffler is pulling in a massive 44.7% of the handle on 24.2% of the tickets as of Wednesday – by far the most in the field.
Scheffler has also had success at recent U.S. Opens, finishing inside the top seven in each of his last three appearances including a solo third at Los Angeles Country Club last year when he finished three shots behind winner Wyndham Clark.
Besides Scheffler, the two other most popular players in golf betting are two players who have finished inside the top 10 at the previous two majors this year – Bryson DeChambeau and Collin Morikawa.
DeChambeau (+2000) is the next most-bet player, as he’s drawing the second-most tickets (8.5%) and second-most money (8.2%).
DeChambeau finished runner-up to Xander Schauffele at the PGA Championship and finished T-6 at the Masters after having the 36-hole lead. He won the 2020 U.S. Open.
Meanwhile, Morikawa (+1400) is pulling in the third-most tickets (7.7%) and third-most money (6.3%). Like DeChambeau, he’s also had success in the two majors this year, finishing T-3 at the Masters and T-4 at the PGA Championship.
Scheffler, DeChambeau and Tiger Woods (+25000) are BetMGM’s biggest liabilities.
Current Handle & Tickets
Handle
1. Scottie Scheffler – 44.7%
2. Bryson DeChambeau – 8.2%
3. Collin Morikawa – 6.3%
4. Brooks Koepka – 5.8%
5. Rory McIlroy – 4.8%
Tickets
1. Scottie Scheffler – 24.2%
2. Bryson DeChambeau – 8.5%
3. Collin Morikawa – 7.7%
4. Xander Schauffele – 5.3%
5. Rory McIlroy – 5%
Scheffler is also the most popular player to be the leader after the first round (+1000), drawing 17.5% of the tickets and 20.6% of the handle.
In terms of tickets, Scheffler is the most-bet player to finish in the top five (-150), Morikawa is the most-bet player to finish in the top 10 (+150) and Tommy Fleetwood is the most-bet player to finish in the top 20 (+138).
Defending champion Wyndham Clark (+6600) is drawing 1.3% of the tickets and 1.1% of the handle.
