U.S. Open, Round 4: Follow the action on championship Sunday at Pinehurst

2:50 p.m.: DeChambeau starts par-par, a solid start when you've built a three-stroke lead through 54 holes. McIlroy has cut that deficit to two with a birdie at No. 2, but none of the other challengers are doing much. In fact, a couple have gone backwards. Åberg made a triple-bogey at No. 2, his second of the week. He bounced back with a birdie at No. 3, but is just even-par, seven shots back. Those two triples look like they will cost Åberg a chance at his first major. Tony Finau has also dropped two shots and Pavon made an early bogey. Only McIlroy and Cantlay are within three shots of DeChambeau.