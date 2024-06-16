U.S. Open, Round 4: Follow the action on championship Sunday at Pinehurst
5 Min Read
Rory McIlroy and Patrick Cantlay walk the second hole tee box during the final round of the 124th U.S. Open at Pinehurst Resort on June 16, 2024 in Pinehurst, North Carolina. (Alex Slitz/Getty Images)
Written by Paul Hodowanic @PaulHodowanic
It’s U.S. Open Sunday and it’s shaping up to be a memorable one.
There are storylines galore at Pinehurst No. 2, all of which will play out over the next few hours and reverberate through the pro golf world for much longer.
Bryson DeChambeau began Sunday at 7-under with a three-shot lead through three rounds. He is searching for his second major and second U.S. Open title to validate his maiden victory at Winged Foot in 2020.
Rory McIlroy headlines the chasers. The four-time major winner entered the final round 4-under, three back of DeChambeau. He’s looking to end his decade-long major drought. He’s gone 36 majors (and counting) since his win at the 2014 PGA Championship at Valhalla Golf Club.
McIlroy is in the penultimate pairing with Patrick Cantlay, who is trying to alleviate a similar burden. A perennial top-10 player, Cantlay has yet to win a major and hasn’t come particularly close since the 2019 Masters. Cantlay also began 4-under, three back of DeChambeau.
The other spot in the final pairing belongs to Frenchman Matthieu Pavon. Pavon, a PGA TOUR rookie, won the Farmers Insurance Open at a tough Torrey Pines earlier this year, and he can grab his second title on a similarly tricky track. Pavon is the final third of the trio of contenders at 4-under.
Ludvig Åberg and Hideki Matsuyama began the day at 2-under, T5, and add to the viable list of chasers looking to hunt down the lead. They will likely need low rounds to climb into contention, but anything is possible at the U.S. Open, with danger lurking throughout the North Carolina sandhills. Perhaps the field will come back to them.
Read below for final-round updates, which will continue through the conclusion of play.
4:20 p.m.: Oh, things are heating up at Pinehurst. McIlroy pours in a birdie on the par-3 ninth and makes the turn in 34, 5-under for the tournament. DeChambeau could hear the roars, then created some of his own, making an unbelievable up-and-down from long of the eighth hole. DeChambeau lets out a big yell as he holes the 16-foot par putt to remain 6-under, one shot ahead of McIlroy. Meanwhile, Cantlay missed an 8-footer for birdie. He's 4-under, two back as he makes the turn.
4:12 p.m.: The battle for low am comes to a close, and it's a historic one. Neal Shipley bests Luke Clanton by two shots. Clanton had a chance to tie on the 18th green, but three-putted from 5 feet. Shipley becomes the sixth player to earn low amateur honors at the Masters Tournament and U.S. Open in the same season and first since Viktor Hovland in 2019.
3:50 p.m.: McIlroy isn't the only chaser in the mix. Patrick Cantlay sticks his approach to 4 feet on the par-4 seventh hole and makes the birdie putt. After an early bogey, Cantlay gets back to level par for the day, 4-under for the tournament. DeChambeau couldn't take advantage of the par-5 fifth hole and was forced to get up and down on the par-3 sixth hole to stay at 6-under. For as good as DeChambeau played on Saturday, he's looked a bit shaky through the opening third of this final round.
3:26 p.m.: The fifth hole bites Rory McIlroy once more. After a towering drive put McIlroy in the middle of the fairway, he nearly hits a perfect shot to the par-5 to set up an eagle try. Instead, it takes a slope off the green and into the native area. He can't advance his pitch onto the green, instead ending up in the bunker. He hits it to 22 feet and misses the putt. He makes bogey and drops back to 4-under. His only solace is that DeChambeau made bogey on No. 4 behind him. DeChambeau is at 6-under, two clear of McIlroy.
3:07 p.m.: The battle for low amateur is alive and well! Ohio State's Neal Shipley and Florida State's Luke Clanton are tied at 5-over, playing together. Both made birdie on the 13th hole. It will be a nervy final five holes for that twosome, duking it out for low am honors!
2:50 p.m.: DeChambeau starts par-par, a solid start when you've built a three-stroke lead through 54 holes. McIlroy has cut that deficit to two with a birdie at No. 2, but none of the other challengers are doing much. In fact, a couple have gone backwards. Åberg made a triple-bogey at No. 2, his second of the week. He bounced back with a birdie at No. 3, but is just even-par, seven shots back. Those two triples look like they will cost Åberg a chance at his first major. Tony Finau has also dropped two shots and Pavon made an early bogey. Only McIlroy and Cantlay are within three shots of DeChambeau.
2:34 p.m.: On the other side of the golf course, Scottie Scheffler finished his U.S. Open with a par on the 18th. He shot 71-74-71-72 to finish 8-over. It's his first time shooting four over-par rounds this year and marks the end of a disappointing week for the world No. 1. Scheffler couldn't have entered the year's third major stronger, winning the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday last week. That didn't materialize into much at Pinehurst. He will look to get back on track at the Travelers Championship next week.
2:25 p.m.: The final group is on the golf course and, oh, how the stories are already developing. McIlroy birdied the first hole to separate from the pack at 4-under and jump to 5-under, two back of DeChambeau. Meanwhile, DeChambeau had to make a last-minute gear switch, changing driver heads on the range after the face of his normal gamer flattened. It never fails to get weird during the final round of a major.
2:00 p.m.: Matsuyama and Åberg, the third-to-last group, is off, and not much has changed toward the top of the leaderboard. Nobody has made an inspired charge up the leaderboard, with the low round of the day only 2-under. That’s to be expected at a difficult Pinehurst, which has firmed up throughout the week. But someone will need to do the unexpected to win the U.S. Open. Could Matsuyama or Åberg be that come-from-behind challenger?