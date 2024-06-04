DraftKings preview: the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
Written by Landon Silinsky
The PGA TOUR heads to Dublin, Ohio, this week for the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday. Muirfield Village Golf Club — better known as Jack’s Place — will be the host course, and measures as a massive 7,569-yard par 72 with Bentgrass greens.
The Memorial begins a three-week stretch of incredible golf, as the U.S. Open at Pinehurst Resort & Country Club is next week, while another Signature Event — the Travelers Championship — will be a week after that.
With this week also being a Signature Event, the majority of the world’s top players will be teeing it up, including the return of Scottie Scheffler and Xander Schauffele — the latter of whom we have not seen since his PGA Championship victory.
Below, I have outlined three of my favorite DraftKings plays for the week.
Viktor Hovland ($10,200)
Rather than writing up Scottie Scheffler or Xander Schauffele again, it will be Viktor Hovland making his first appearance in this article in 2024. He’s coming off his best ball-striking week of the season at the PGA Championship in his last start, having gained 6.5 strokes with his irons and another 4.6 off-the-tee. It was not enough to take down Schauffele, but the Norwegian did post a T3 at Valhalla Golf Club, which was by far his best finish of the year.
His ball-striking appeared to have returned just in time to defend his title at Muirfield Village this week, which is great news. It was not possible to think that Hovland simply lost his game forever after what we witnessed from him last summer, so hopefully, his performance at the PGA Championship was a harbinger of things to come.
Rather than pay the massive premium on the bigger names at the top, you can easily start here with defending champ Hovland at $10,200 and make way more balanced teams.
Denny McCarthy ($7,600)
McCarthy always seems to play well on tough courses, as evidenced by his last two starts at Muirfield Village, where he finished T5 and T2, respectively. He came so close to winning this event last year but ended up succumbing to Viktor Hovland in a playoff.
Muirfield Village is one of the toughest tests in professional golf, meaning par is usually a good score. McCarthy ranks second in this field in bogey avoidance over his past 24 rounds, while ranking 18th on the PGA TOUR this season in that department. His exceptional short game allows him to consistently get up and down when he needs to.
Overall, McCarthy’s game is in a good place right now, having just finished T24 at Colonial Country Club and T6 at Quail Hollow Club. He’s shown time and again that he can hang in these Signature Event fields, and at this price he’s an extremely strong play in all formats.
Billy Horschel ($7,400)
Very quietly, Horschel is having a really strong bounce-back season in 2024. He picked up his first win since 2022 a few weeks back at the Corales Puntacana Championship, while also posting a T9 at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, T7 at the Texas Children's Houston Open and T8 at the PGA Championship.
His ball-striking during this stretch has been middling, but his short game — specifically his putting — has been outstanding. Horschel ranks fifth in this field in SG: Putting over the past 48 rounds, while sitting ninth in SG: Total in the same time frame.
I mentioned above how his last win had come in 2022, well ironically enough that event was the Memorial. Horschel has some elite history at Jack’s Place, having finished T15 or better at this course in five of his previous nine starts, including a pair of top-nine finishes.
With the way Horschel has seemingly found his game this season, paying just $7,400 this week feels like a steal.
