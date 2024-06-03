Odds Outlook: Scottie Scheffler leads Signature crew at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

Collin Morikawa (+1400) is the only player in the top four who has won an event on this routing. The truncated 2020 schedule saw Muirfield Village host two events in back-to-back weeks in early July. The two-time major champion won the first event, the Workday Charity Open, in a playoff over Justin Thomas before cashing T48 the following week. The first time on the newly renovated 2021 edition, he lost a playoff to two-time winner Patrick Cantlay. Sitting in a tie for fourth after 54 holes last year, he withdrew with a sore back. The 2024 season for the Californian is heating up like the weather in the Midwest. After sharing third at the Masters, he followed up with T4 at the second major championship of the year and ran solo fourth at a demanding Colonial his last time out.