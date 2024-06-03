Odds Outlook: Scottie Scheffler leads Signature crew at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
5 Min Read
Written by Mike Glasscott @MikeGlasscott
The arrival of June kicks off a three-week stretch of big-time events. In the leadoff spot, the 49th Memorial Tournament presented by Workday welcomes a field of 72 players for the penultimate Signature Event of the season.
Located in Dublin, Ohio, Muirfield Village Golf Club designed by Jack Nicklaus and affectionately known as “Jack’s Place”, provides the scene as the final tune-up before the U.S. Open next week at Pinehurst No. 2.
With 28 of the top 30 in the Official World Golf Ranking teeing it up this week, Scottie Scheffler (+400) will have the target on his back as first choice at the BetMGM Sportsbook. A winner four times from just 12 starts in 2024, the Texan has cashed inside the top 10 in 10 consecutive starts. After the calendar turned to March, only nine players have beaten the man who leads the TOUR in SG: Total, SG: Tee-to-Green, SG: Approach-the-Green, and Scoring. Finishing in a tie for second at Colonial at the Charles Schwab Challenge in his last outing, Scheffler has cashed third in his last two appearances at Muirfield Village in 2023 and 2021.
Making his 13th start at the Augusta of the North, second-choice Rory McIlroy (+800) is still looking for his first win at Jack’s Place. Victorious in April at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans and in May at his favorite stomping ground in Charlotte, Quail Hollow Club, the Irishman rolls into Ohio with serious momentum after closing 65-64 for T4 outside Toronto on Sunday. The co-leader after 54 holes last year, the 26-time winner on the PGA TOUR picked up his fifth top-10 payday at Muirfield Village, but first since the 2020-21 renovation. The par-72 stretches to 7,569 yards, the fifth-longest on TOUR this season, and the wet, spring conditions will make it play even longer, an advantage to him and the big hitters.
No longer the best player without a major championship, Xander Schauffele (+900) arrives for the big, three-week stretch of Signature Event-major championship-Signature Event sitting on top of the world. The PGA Championship winner at Valhalla Golf Club looks to continue his excellent run in 2024 on a course where he has never cashed inside the top 10 in six previous visits. Like Valhalla, this Jack Nicklaus design is more demanding the closer to the hole. Only Scheffler ranks ahead of him in SG: Total, SG: Tee-to-Green, and Scoring. Nobody has made the cut in more consecutive events, 47, than the Californian.
Collin Morikawa (+1400) is the only player in the top four who has won an event on this routing. The truncated 2020 schedule saw Muirfield Village host two events in back-to-back weeks in early July. The two-time major champion won the first event, the Workday Charity Open, in a playoff over Justin Thomas before cashing T48 the following week. The first time on the newly renovated 2021 edition, he lost a playoff to two-time winner Patrick Cantlay. Sitting in a tie for fourth after 54 holes last year, he withdrew with a sore back. The 2024 season for the Californian is heating up like the weather in the Midwest. After sharing third at the Masters, he followed up with T4 at the second major championship of the year and ran solo fourth at a demanding Colonial his last time out.
Ludvig Aberg (+1600) continues his tour of firsts as the calendar rounds back to June. In 2023, he was wrapping up his college career at Texas Tech before his meteoric rise in professional golf took off last summer. Playing his first two majors this season, the Swede finished T2 at Augusta National but missed the cut at another Jack Nicklaus design at Valhalla. Dealing with a knee situation for some time, the rest before the PGA Championship did not push him into the weekend. Making his first start since leaving Valhalla early, he has had two additional weeks of rest before beginning this massive three-week stretch.
Reigning champion Viktor Hovland (+1800) defeated Denny McCarthy (+6600) in a playoff to win on his fourth attempt at the Memorial Tournament. A quiet start to 2024 was darkened by a 71-81 missed cut at Augusta National, followed by a pre-tournament withdrawal before the RBC Heritage the following week. Back to the drawing board, the Norwegian closed with 69 at Wells Fargo for T24 and then posted four rounds of 68 or better, including 66 in each of the last three rounds, at Valhalla for solo third. Ah, much better. The last player to defend the title at Muirfield Village was Tiger Woods from 1999-2001.
An uneven 2024 season for two-time major champion Justin Thomas (+2500) has tacked back downwind. Opening the season with three consecutive paydays inside T12, the Kentucky native missed half of his next six weekends, including 72-79 at the Masters. Posting four rounds in the 60s for T5 at Harbour Town was followed with T21 at Quail Hollow Club and plenty of positive momentum heading home to Louisville for the PGA Championship. Even with the pressure of being the hometown hero, he added four more rounds in the 60s at Valhalla and signed for his fourth top-10 (T8) in 11 events. Maybe the third visit post-renovation (MC-T42) will be the charm!
Patrick Cantlay (+2800), the eighth choice at the BetMGM Sportsbook, is the only two-time champion in the field (2019, 2021). The Californian also shared third in 2022. While course form should always be taken into consideration, his odds reflect his recent situation. The eight-time TOUR winner has not found the winner’s circle since August of 2022, and his last top-10 payday was the week after the Masters at Harbour Town. Reps at Wells Fargo (T29) and Valhalla (T53) over his previous two events have dimmed the spotlight entering the week.
Here's a look at other notable odds via BetMGM.
- +3300: 2014 winner Hideki Matsuyama, Tommy Fleetwood
- +4000: Byeong-Hun An, Jordan Spieth, Max Homa, Russell Henley, Sahith Theegala, Sam Burns, Wyndham Clark
- +4500: Corey Conners, Tony Finau
- +5000: Alex Noren, Jason Day, Keegan Bradley, Matt Fitzpatrick, Shane Lowry, Si Woo Kim, Sungjae Im, Tom Kim
- +5500: 2022 winner Billy Horschel, Cameron Young, Will Zalatoris
- +6600: Brian Harman, Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Denny McCarthy, Sepp Straka, Harris English
- +8000: Robert MacIntyre, Ben Griffin, Tom Hoge
- +9000: 2010 winner Justin Rose, J.T. Poston
- +10000: Akshay Bhatia, Austin Eckroat, Chris Kirk, Kurt Kitayama, Lee Hodges, Lucas Glover, Mackenzie Hughes, Rickie Fowler, Stephan Jaeger, Thomas Detry
- +12500: Adam Schenk, Taylor Moore, Taylor Pendrith
- +15000: Adam Hadwin, Andrew Putnam, Davis Riley, Patrick Rodgers, Victor Perez
- +20000: Brendon Todd, Adam Svensson, Cam Davis, Eric Cole, Jake Knapp, Nick Taylor, Seamus Power
- +25000: 2013 winner Matt Kuchar, Emiliano Grillo, Matthieu Pavon, Nick Dunlap
- +30000: Chris Gotterup
- +40000: Peter Malnati
- +50000: Jackson Koivun
- +100000: Brandt Snedeker
How the Memorial Tournament works:
- A field of 71 professionals and one amateur player.
- The OWGR is represented by nine of the top 10, 28 of the top 30, and 44 of the top 50.
- After 36 holes, the field will be cut to the top 50 and ties, plus anyone within 10 shots of the lead.
- The purse of $20 million will see the winner take home $4 million plus 700 FedExCup points.
-Odds courtesy of BETMGM.COM-
For resources to overcome a gambling problem, call, or text 1-800-GAMBLER today.