Action Report: Rory McIlroy popular among bettors ahead of RBC Canadian Open
2 Min Read
Written by Ryan Hannable @BetMGM
The last time the RBC Canadian Open was held at Hamilton Golf and Country Club (2019), Rory McIlroy fired a final-round 61 and rolled to a seven-shot win.
Bettors at the BetMGM online sportsbook seem to remember that well, as McIlroy is the most popular player ahead of this year’s event.
As of Wednesday, McIlroy, who has +400 golf odds, is pulling in the most tickets (10%) and the highest handle (24.3%).
McIlroy is trending well and rested. Prior to taking last week off, he recorded back-to-back wins at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans (alongside Shane Lowry) and Wells Fargo Championship, followed by a T-12 at the PGA Championship.
Almost immediately following McIlroy’s win in 2019, the course underwent a $9.5 million restoration, and this will be the first time the PGA TOUR has held an event here since.
Rory McIlroy on importance of having strong support system
It isn’t just Hamilton where McIlroy has had success north of the border. He won the 2022 RBC Canadian Open at St. George’s and finished ninth last year at Oakdale.
Sahith Theegala is another player drawing significant action.
At +2000, Theegala is drawing the second-most tickets (9.7%) on the second-highest handle (14.5%).
Theegala is coming off a T-12 at the PGA Championship and has five top 10s in 14 events this season.
Theegala, McIlroy and Alex Noren (+2500) are BetMGM’s biggest liabilities.
Current Handle and Tickets
Handle
- Rory McIlroy – 24.3%
- Sahith Theegala – 14.5%
- Sam Burns – 7.2%
- Alex Noren – 6.8%
- Tommy Fleetwood – 6.8%
Tickets
- Rory McIlroy – 10.0%
- Sahith Theegala – 9.7%
- Shane Lowry – 7.2%
- Tommy Fleetwood – 6%
- Alex Noren – 5.5%
Fleetwood (+1600) lost in a playoff a year ago at this event and has two top 10s in his last five starts. Meanwhile, Noren has been extremely consistent of late, logging eight straight top 25 finishes.
Defending champion Nick Taylor (+6000) is drawing 2.4% of the tickets and 1% of the handle.
