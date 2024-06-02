Points and payouts: Robert MacIntyre takes home $1.69M, 500 FedExCup points

MacIntyre leaves Canada with a boatload of playing opportunities. For starters, he’s now exempt into the final two Signature Events – this week’s Memorial Tournament presented by Workday and the Travelers Championship on June 20-23. The victory will vault him from 76th to about 40th in the Official World Golf Ranking from which the top 60 at the conclusion of the Memorial will be exempt into the U.S. Open. He’s already in The Open Championship but he’s now exempt into the 2025 editions of The Sentry, THE PLAYERS Championship, the Masters and the PGA Championship. His PGA TOUR membership exemption also is extended through 2026 via the winners category.