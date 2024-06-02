PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
3H AGO

Points and payouts: Robert MacIntyre takes home $1.69M, 500 FedExCup points

2 Min Read

Golfbet News

Loading...
    Written by Rob Bolton @RobBoltonGolf

    Father’s Day isn’t for another two weeks but that won’t stop Robert MacIntyre and his dad, Dougie, from celebrating early.

    With his father serving as his caddie at the RBC Canadian Open, Robert MacIntyre prevailed by one stroke at Hamilton Golf & Country Club at 16-under 264.

    It’s the lefty’s first victory on the PGA TOUR and the first breakthrough win in Canada’s national championship since Nathan Green at Glen Abbey Golf Club in 2009. MacIntyre earns 500 FedExCup points and $1,692,000.

    The 27-year-old from Scotland is twice a winner on his native DP World Tour from which he qualified for a 2024 PGA TOUR card as one of the 10 via its Race to Dubai ranking last year. He’s been vocal about having trouble settling into a lifestyle on his new circuit but now he’s the second from his class to take a TOUR title this season (Matthieu Pavon, Farmers Insurance Open).

    The champ was +8000 to win pre-tournament at BetMGM, so despite the pedigree, this win very much was not anticipated, but he commissioned his father to join him in Canada as he navigated the marketplace for a permanent caddie. In the process, the father-son tandem shared what no doubt will be a permanent memory.

    MacIntyre leaves Canada with a boatload of playing opportunities. For starters, he’s now exempt into the final two Signature Events – this week’s Memorial Tournament presented by Workday and the Travelers Championship on June 20-23. The victory will vault him from 76th to about 40th in the Official World Golf Ranking from which the top 60 at the conclusion of the Memorial will be exempt into the U.S. Open. He’s already in The Open Championship but he’s now exempt into the 2025 editions of The Sentry, THE PLAYERS Championship, the Masters and the PGA Championship. His PGA TOUR membership exemption also is extended through 2026 via the winners category.

    Runner-up honors at Hamilton were secured by Ben Griffin (+6600), who was also in pursuit of his first PGA TOUR title. Fellow TOUR non-winner and DP World Tour graduate Victor Perez checked up another stroke back in third. The Frenchman was +15000 to win.

    Tournament favorite Rory McIlroy (+400) tied for fourth with Tom Kim (+3300). McIlroy was chasing both his third victory in the RBC Canadian Open and this season. Kim hadn’t logged a top-15 finish this year.

    Defending champion Nick Taylor (+6000) missed the cut, so the honor of low Canadian was snared by Corey Conners (+2500) alone in sixth place. He edged his fellow Canuck, Mackenzie Hughes (+4000), by two strokes.

    NOTE: Points and Payouts cites pre-tournament odds to win at BetMGM for all golfers who made the cut. For live odds, visit BetMGM.

    POSITIONGOLFER (ODDS TO WIN)SCOREFEDEXCUP POINTSEARNINGS
    1Robert MacIntyre (+8000)264/ -16500.000$1,692,000.00
    2Ben Griffin (+6600)265/ -15300.000$1,024,600.00
    3Victor Perez (+15000)266/ -14190.000$648,600.00
    T4Tom Kim (+3300)267/ -13122.500$423,000.00
    T4Rory McIlroy (+400)267/ -13122.500$423,000.00
    6Corey Conners (+2500)268/ -12100.000$340,750.00
    T7Ryan Fox (+9000)270/ -1085.000$295,316.67
    T7Mackenzie Hughes (+4000)270/ -1085.000$295,316.67
    T7Maverick McNealy (+3300)270/ -1085.000$295,316.67
    T10Sam Burns (+2800)271/ -967.500$227,950.00
    T10Joel Dahmen (+20000)271/ -967.500$227,950.00
    T10Keith Mitchell (+4000)271/ -967.500$227,950.00
    T10Chandler Phillips (+15000)271/ -967.500$227,950.00
    T14Jacob Bridgeman (+15000)272/ -851.000$152,750.00
    T14Beau Hossler (+10000)272/ -851.000$152,750.00
    T14Michael Kim (+12500)272/ -851.000$152,750.00
    T14Andrew Novak (+15000)272/ -851.000$152,750.00
    T14Aaron Rai (+4000)272/ -851.000$152,750.00
    T14Sam Stevens (+10000)272/ -851.000$152,750.00
    T14Carson Young (+22500)272/ -851.000$152,750.00
    T21Tommy Fleetwood (+1600)273/ -741.000$106,376.67
    T21Taylor Pendrith (+5000)273/ -741.000$106,376.67
    T21David Skinns (+25000)273/ -741.000$106,376.67
    T24Zac Blair (+40000)274/ -635.500$83,190.00
    T24Tyler Duncan (+25000)274/ -635.500$83,190.00
    T24Chad Ramey (+25000)274/ -635.500$83,190.00
    T27Stewart Cink (+25000)275/ -528.750$65,800.00
    T27Trace Crowe (+35000)275/ -528.750$65,800.00
    T27Sean O'Hair (+50000)275/ -528.750$65,800.00
    T27Thorbjørn Olesen (+10000)275/ -528.750$65,800.00
    T27Jhonattan Vegas (+17500)275/ -528.750$65,800.00
    T27Matt Wallace (+6600)275/ -528.750$65,800.00
    T33Shane Lowry (+2200)276/ -422.750$54,755.00
    T33Vince Whaley (+15000)276/ -422.750$54,755.00
    T35Pierceson Coody (+17500)277/ -318.000$44,851.43
    T35Ryo Hisatsune (+8000)277/ -318.000$44,851.43
    T35Nicolai Højgaard (+9000)277/ -318.000$44,851.43
    T35Ryan Palmer (+40000)277/ -318.000$44,851.43
    T35C.T. Pan (+12500)277/ -318.000$44,851.43
    T35Ben Silverman (+12500)277/ -318.000$44,851.43
    T35Sami Välimäki (+25000)277/ -318.000$44,851.43
    T42Harry Hall (+25000)278/ -210.833$29,986.00
    T42Nick Hardy (+17500)278/ -210.833$29,986.00
    T42Garrick Higgo (+25000)278/ -210.833$29,986.00
    T42Mark Hubbard (+8000)278/ -210.833$29,986.00
    T42Kelly Kraft (+20000)278/ -210.833$29,986.00
    T42Nate Lashley (+15000)278/ -210.833$29,986.00
    T42Adam Scott (+3300)278/ -210.833$29,986.00
    T42Erik van Rooyen (+5500)278/ -210.833$29,986.00
    T42Kevin Yu (+8000)278/ -210.833$29,986.00
    T51Joseph Bramlett (+12500)279/ -16.800$22,591.33
    T51Adrien Dumont de Chassart (+35000)279/ -16.800$22,591.33
    T51Lanto Griffin (+35000)279/ -16.800$22,591.33
    T51Chesson Hadley (+12500)279/ -16.800$22,591.33
    T51Adam Svensson (+8000)279/ -16.800$22,591.33
    T51Gary Woodland (+15000)279/ -16.800$22,591.33
    T57Myles Creighton (+35000)280/ En/a (non-member)$21,526.00
    T57Mac Meissner (+9000)280/ E5.400$21,526.00
    T57Kevin Streelman (+30000)280/ E5.400$21,526.00
    T60Akshay Bhatia (+5000)281/ 14.900$21,056.00
    T60Ryan Moore (+20000)281/ 14.900$21,056.00
    T62Wil Bateman (+40000)282/ 2n/a (non-member)$20,586.00
    T62Jorge Campillo (+15000)282/ 24.400$20,586.00
    T62Brandon Wu (+30000)282/ 24.400$20,586.00
    T65Erik Barnes (+50000)283/ 33.800$20,022.00
    T65Vincent Norrman (+25000)283/ 33.800$20,022.00
    T65Chez Reavie (+25000)283/ 33.800$20,022.00
    68Kevin Tway (+12500)285/ 53.400$19,646.00
    69David Hearn (+100000)288/ 83.200$19,458.00

    For resources to overcome a gambling problem, call or text 1-800-GAMBLER today.

    Rob Bolton is a Golfbet columnist for the PGA TOUR. The Chicagoland native has been playing fantasy golf since 1994, so he was just waiting for the Internet to catch up with him. Follow Rob Bolton on Twitter.

    PGA TOUR
    Privacy PolicyTerms of UseAccessibility StatementDo Not Sell or Share My Personal InformationCookie ChoicesSitemap

    Copyright © 2024 PGA TOUR, Inc. All rights reserved.

    PGA TOUR, PGA TOUR Champions, and the Swinging Golfer design are registered trademarks. The Korn Ferry trademark is also a registered trademark, and is used in the Korn Ferry Tour logo with permission.