Points and payouts: Robert MacIntyre takes home $1.69M, 500 FedExCup points
2 Min Read
Written by Rob Bolton @RobBoltonGolf
Father’s Day isn’t for another two weeks but that won’t stop Robert MacIntyre and his dad, Dougie, from celebrating early.
With his father serving as his caddie at the RBC Canadian Open, Robert MacIntyre prevailed by one stroke at Hamilton Golf & Country Club at 16-under 264.
It’s the lefty’s first victory on the PGA TOUR and the first breakthrough win in Canada’s national championship since Nathan Green at Glen Abbey Golf Club in 2009. MacIntyre earns 500 FedExCup points and $1,692,000.
The 27-year-old from Scotland is twice a winner on his native DP World Tour from which he qualified for a 2024 PGA TOUR card as one of the 10 via its Race to Dubai ranking last year. He’s been vocal about having trouble settling into a lifestyle on his new circuit but now he’s the second from his class to take a TOUR title this season (Matthieu Pavon, Farmers Insurance Open).
The champ was +8000 to win pre-tournament at BetMGM, so despite the pedigree, this win very much was not anticipated, but he commissioned his father to join him in Canada as he navigated the marketplace for a permanent caddie. In the process, the father-son tandem shared what no doubt will be a permanent memory.
MacIntyre leaves Canada with a boatload of playing opportunities. For starters, he’s now exempt into the final two Signature Events – this week’s Memorial Tournament presented by Workday and the Travelers Championship on June 20-23. The victory will vault him from 76th to about 40th in the Official World Golf Ranking from which the top 60 at the conclusion of the Memorial will be exempt into the U.S. Open. He’s already in The Open Championship but he’s now exempt into the 2025 editions of The Sentry, THE PLAYERS Championship, the Masters and the PGA Championship. His PGA TOUR membership exemption also is extended through 2026 via the winners category.
Runner-up honors at Hamilton were secured by Ben Griffin (+6600), who was also in pursuit of his first PGA TOUR title. Fellow TOUR non-winner and DP World Tour graduate Victor Perez checked up another stroke back in third. The Frenchman was +15000 to win.
Tournament favorite Rory McIlroy (+400) tied for fourth with Tom Kim (+3300). McIlroy was chasing both his third victory in the RBC Canadian Open and this season. Kim hadn’t logged a top-15 finish this year.
Defending champion Nick Taylor (+6000) missed the cut, so the honor of low Canadian was snared by Corey Conners (+2500) alone in sixth place. He edged his fellow Canuck, Mackenzie Hughes (+4000), by two strokes.
NOTE: Points and Payouts cites pre-tournament odds to win at BetMGM for all golfers who made the cut. For live odds, visit BetMGM.
|POSITION
|GOLFER (ODDS TO WIN)
|SCORE
|FEDEXCUP POINTS
|EARNINGS
|1
|Robert MacIntyre (+8000)
|264/ -16
|500.000
|$1,692,000.00
|2
|Ben Griffin (+6600)
|265/ -15
|300.000
|$1,024,600.00
|3
|Victor Perez (+15000)
|266/ -14
|190.000
|$648,600.00
|T4
|Tom Kim (+3300)
|267/ -13
|122.500
|$423,000.00
|T4
|Rory McIlroy (+400)
|267/ -13
|122.500
|$423,000.00
|6
|Corey Conners (+2500)
|268/ -12
|100.000
|$340,750.00
|T7
|Ryan Fox (+9000)
|270/ -10
|85.000
|$295,316.67
|T7
|Mackenzie Hughes (+4000)
|270/ -10
|85.000
|$295,316.67
|T7
|Maverick McNealy (+3300)
|270/ -10
|85.000
|$295,316.67
|T10
|Sam Burns (+2800)
|271/ -9
|67.500
|$227,950.00
|T10
|Joel Dahmen (+20000)
|271/ -9
|67.500
|$227,950.00
|T10
|Keith Mitchell (+4000)
|271/ -9
|67.500
|$227,950.00
|T10
|Chandler Phillips (+15000)
|271/ -9
|67.500
|$227,950.00
|T14
|Jacob Bridgeman (+15000)
|272/ -8
|51.000
|$152,750.00
|T14
|Beau Hossler (+10000)
|272/ -8
|51.000
|$152,750.00
|T14
|Michael Kim (+12500)
|272/ -8
|51.000
|$152,750.00
|T14
|Andrew Novak (+15000)
|272/ -8
|51.000
|$152,750.00
|T14
|Aaron Rai (+4000)
|272/ -8
|51.000
|$152,750.00
|T14
|Sam Stevens (+10000)
|272/ -8
|51.000
|$152,750.00
|T14
|Carson Young (+22500)
|272/ -8
|51.000
|$152,750.00
|T21
|Tommy Fleetwood (+1600)
|273/ -7
|41.000
|$106,376.67
|T21
|Taylor Pendrith (+5000)
|273/ -7
|41.000
|$106,376.67
|T21
|David Skinns (+25000)
|273/ -7
|41.000
|$106,376.67
|T24
|Zac Blair (+40000)
|274/ -6
|35.500
|$83,190.00
|T24
|Tyler Duncan (+25000)
|274/ -6
|35.500
|$83,190.00
|T24
|Chad Ramey (+25000)
|274/ -6
|35.500
|$83,190.00
|T27
|Stewart Cink (+25000)
|275/ -5
|28.750
|$65,800.00
|T27
|Trace Crowe (+35000)
|275/ -5
|28.750
|$65,800.00
|T27
|Sean O'Hair (+50000)
|275/ -5
|28.750
|$65,800.00
|T27
|Thorbjørn Olesen (+10000)
|275/ -5
|28.750
|$65,800.00
|T27
|Jhonattan Vegas (+17500)
|275/ -5
|28.750
|$65,800.00
|T27
|Matt Wallace (+6600)
|275/ -5
|28.750
|$65,800.00
|T33
|Shane Lowry (+2200)
|276/ -4
|22.750
|$54,755.00
|T33
|Vince Whaley (+15000)
|276/ -4
|22.750
|$54,755.00
|T35
|Pierceson Coody (+17500)
|277/ -3
|18.000
|$44,851.43
|T35
|Ryo Hisatsune (+8000)
|277/ -3
|18.000
|$44,851.43
|T35
|Nicolai Højgaard (+9000)
|277/ -3
|18.000
|$44,851.43
|T35
|Ryan Palmer (+40000)
|277/ -3
|18.000
|$44,851.43
|T35
|C.T. Pan (+12500)
|277/ -3
|18.000
|$44,851.43
|T35
|Ben Silverman (+12500)
|277/ -3
|18.000
|$44,851.43
|T35
|Sami Välimäki (+25000)
|277/ -3
|18.000
|$44,851.43
|T42
|Harry Hall (+25000)
|278/ -2
|10.833
|$29,986.00
|T42
|Nick Hardy (+17500)
|278/ -2
|10.833
|$29,986.00
|T42
|Garrick Higgo (+25000)
|278/ -2
|10.833
|$29,986.00
|T42
|Mark Hubbard (+8000)
|278/ -2
|10.833
|$29,986.00
|T42
|Kelly Kraft (+20000)
|278/ -2
|10.833
|$29,986.00
|T42
|Nate Lashley (+15000)
|278/ -2
|10.833
|$29,986.00
|T42
|Adam Scott (+3300)
|278/ -2
|10.833
|$29,986.00
|T42
|Erik van Rooyen (+5500)
|278/ -2
|10.833
|$29,986.00
|T42
|Kevin Yu (+8000)
|278/ -2
|10.833
|$29,986.00
|T51
|Joseph Bramlett (+12500)
|279/ -1
|6.800
|$22,591.33
|T51
|Adrien Dumont de Chassart (+35000)
|279/ -1
|6.800
|$22,591.33
|T51
|Lanto Griffin (+35000)
|279/ -1
|6.800
|$22,591.33
|T51
|Chesson Hadley (+12500)
|279/ -1
|6.800
|$22,591.33
|T51
|Adam Svensson (+8000)
|279/ -1
|6.800
|$22,591.33
|T51
|Gary Woodland (+15000)
|279/ -1
|6.800
|$22,591.33
|T57
|Myles Creighton (+35000)
|280/ E
|n/a (non-member)
|$21,526.00
|T57
|Mac Meissner (+9000)
|280/ E
|5.400
|$21,526.00
|T57
|Kevin Streelman (+30000)
|280/ E
|5.400
|$21,526.00
|T60
|Akshay Bhatia (+5000)
|281/ 1
|4.900
|$21,056.00
|T60
|Ryan Moore (+20000)
|281/ 1
|4.900
|$21,056.00
|T62
|Wil Bateman (+40000)
|282/ 2
|n/a (non-member)
|$20,586.00
|T62
|Jorge Campillo (+15000)
|282/ 2
|4.400
|$20,586.00
|T62
|Brandon Wu (+30000)
|282/ 2
|4.400
|$20,586.00
|T65
|Erik Barnes (+50000)
|283/ 3
|3.800
|$20,022.00
|T65
|Vincent Norrman (+25000)
|283/ 3
|3.800
|$20,022.00
|T65
|Chez Reavie (+25000)
|283/ 3
|3.800
|$20,022.00
|68
|Kevin Tway (+12500)
|285/ 5
|3.400
|$19,646.00
|69
|David Hearn (+100000)
|288/ 8
|3.200
|$19,458.00
