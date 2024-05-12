Golfbet Recap: Betting favorite Rory McIlroy rallies past Xander Schauffele for fourth Wells Fargo title

I invite you to now take a stroll down "Narrative Street" with me for a moment as we head to Louisville, Kentucky, for the season's second major championship. It was 2014 when McIlroy last. won a major, capturing the PGA Championship at Valhalla Golf Club, the same site as this year's championship. He came into that week in 2014 off two straight victories. Fast-forward 10 years to 2024 and McIlroy arrives at Valhalla, once again, off two straight victories. Are the stars aligning? Will McIlroy be golf's version of Mystik Dan, winning by a nose in the state of Kentucky?