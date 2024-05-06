Expert Picks: Wells Fargo Championship
Written by Staff @PGATOUR
With a new season comes a new evolution for PGA TOUR Expert Picks. Fans of PGA TOUR betting can now see tips and picks for specific markets that the Golfbet team will be riding with each week. The traditional format for lineups and rosters will remain with Experts looking to come out on top in PGA TOUR Fantasy Golf.
How it works: Each week, our experts from PGATOUR.COM will make their selections in PGA TOUR Fantasy Golf. Each lineup consists of four starters and two bench players that can be rotated after each round. Adding to the challenge is that every golfer can be used only three times per each of four Segments.
Aside from the experts below, Golfbet Insider Rob Bolton breaks down the field at the Wells Fargo Invitational in this week's edition of Power Rankings.
Betting picks
WILL GRAY (Lead, Fantasy & Betting)
- Winners: Cameron Young (+2500) – When he wins on TOUR, it will probably be in this type of event. Hard golf course, strong field, emphasis on the long game.
- Brian Harman (+320)– Remember him? The Champion Golfer of the Year? Harman has been somewhat quiet since a PLAYERS runner-up but could find more success this week on a course where he has three top-25s in his last five trips.
- Longshot: Matthieu Pavon (+1000) – The Frenchman is the only player on TOUR this season inside the top 20 in both SG: Approach and SG: Putting. He’ll need the driver to cooperate, but this seems like an awfully high price for someone in the midst of a career year.
- Head-to-Head (H2H): Tommy Fleetwood (-110) over Sahith Theegala – Top-15s in each of his last two trips to Quail Hollow show that Fleetwood can hang on the "Green Mile." Plus he has the rare caddie bump after an invigorating loop for his stepson on the Challenge Tour.
BEN EVERILL (Senior writer, Fantasy & Betting)
- Winners: Wyndham Clark (+1400) – A year ago his win here was an outlier and seemingly busted a streak of elite winners at Quail Hollow … until he proved he was no one-hit wonder. The last 12 months have been stellar, and while his scrambling stats worry me slightly, the rest of his game should ensure he doesn’t need it too often. Inside the top-15 in SG: Off-the-Tee, Tee-to-Green and Putting, second in SG: Total.
- Top 10: Xander Schauffele (-120) – He’s blacklisted from outright picking for me as I’ve picked him a million times to win only to see him fall just short. He’s in great form this season, short of actually winning, and I think this could be the week. So here’s my attempt to cash something, while not jinxing him.
- Longshots: Stephan Jaeger (+5500) – I’ll go back to the well here after he was unable to cash for me last week at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson. Jaeger hits the ball a long way, has great touch around the greens, and recently learned how to win on the big stage. He will need to have a good putting week to prevail.
- H2H: Tommy Fleetwood (-110) over Sahith Theegala – I’m leaning purely on course history here hoping the Englishman can find the form that saw him finish T5 and T14 in recent starts. Theegala remains on my radar for a big win this season.
CHRIS BREECE (Senior content manager, Golfbet)
- Winner: Xander Schauffele (+900) – What if I was to tell you Schauffele is having the most consistent season of his career? You’d point to the fact that he hasn’t won. Meanwhile, he has six top 10s in 2024, the most of his career at this point in a season. His superior driving skills are exactly what you need at Quail Hollow. He is going to win eventually.
- Top 10: Collin Morikawa (+200) – He’s quietly getting back into good form. He was top 10 in his last two individual starts at the Masters and RBC Heritage.
- Longshot: Emiliano Grillo (+17500) – T23 and T14 in his last two starts at Quail Hollow. Only four players in the field have gained more strokes per round at this course than Grillo.
- H2H: Alex Noren (-110) over Jordan Spieth – This didn’t end well for me the last time I picked against Spieth. But Noren is at the top of his game right now and Spieth’s injury status is still an enigma.
MATT DELVECCHIO (Social content manager, Fantasy & Betting)
- Winners: Stephan Jaeger (+5500) – People are scared to pick him and the odds are juiced because of it. Jaeger demands to be taken seriously as a top tier talent (currently) on the PGA TOUR. He went toe-to-toe with the world #1 and bested him at the Texas Children's Houston Open. Disappointing performance at Augusta National but he bounced back the last two weeks with T18 at Harbour Town and T20 in Texas. He checks every box at Quail Hollow having finished T27 here last year, but now coming in with the best form of his career.
- Top 10: Tommy Fleetwood (+225) – I resisted every urge in my body not to take him to win his first career PGA TOUR event this week. I feel like we say this every year, but Tommy is close. Loves Quail Hollow and comes into the week in solid form (T3 at Augusta, three T10s in last six starts).
- Longshot: Sam Burns (+5000) – Disclaimer: I do not suggest putting a unit on him. I am taking him for one reason and one reaon only and that is that I was high on him earlier this year and believe he is going to break through randomly. If you are someone who likes betting players for course/stats reasons, then look away.
- H2H: Justin Thomas (-120) vs. Cameron Young – It’s no secret that Thomas is not playing as well as he would like to right now. However, a T5 at Harbour Town in a Signature Event may have been the boost he needed. Maybe returning to a course where he has great memories is just the thing he needs as he looks to get dialed in for another run at the PGA Championship.
Odds were sourced on Tuesday, April 30. For live odds, visit BetMGM.
RESULTS
|Name
|Season Rank
|Season Points
|Segment Rank
|Segment Points
|@RobBoltonGolf (Rob Bolton)
|138
|8,478
|465
|2,419
|@MikeGlasscott (Mike Glasscott)
|416
|8,322
|1,226
|2,304
|PGATOURSMartin (Sean Martin)
|434
|8,313
|1,704
|2,219
|TPCCSkaret (Christian Skaret)
|808
|8,097
|1,660
|2,228
|Quack Hooks (Cameron Morfit)
|1,317
|7,705
|1,965
|2,147
|Brett_Jungles (Brett Jungles)*
|2,293
|5,701
|1,653
|2,230
*Brett Jungles joined the Expert Picks league at the beginning of Segment 1 and did not accumulate any points from the FedExCup Fall.
|Name
|Overall
|Winner
|Top 10
|H2H
|Matt DelVecchio
|-11.27u
|-18u
|+9.73u
|-3u
|Chris Breece
|-14.95u
|-13u
|-0.2u
|-2.15u
|Ben Everill
|-18.72u
|-18u
|-4.17u
|+3.45u
|Will Gray
|-23.65u
|-13u
|-6u
|-4.65u
Golfbet experts longshot: 0-18
