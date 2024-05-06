Expert Picks: Wells Fargo Championship

Winners: Stephan Jaeger (+5500) – People are scared to pick him and the odds are juiced because of it. Jaeger demands to be taken seriously as a top tier talent (currently) on the PGA TOUR. He went toe-to-toe with the world #1 and bested him at the Texas Children's Houston Open. Disappointing performance at Augusta National but he bounced back the last two weeks with T18 at Harbour Town and T20 in Texas. He checks every box at Quail Hollow having finished T27 here last year, but now coming in with the best form of his career.

Top 10: Tommy Fleetwood (+225) – I resisted every urge in my body not to take him to win his first career PGA TOUR event this week. I feel like we say this every year, but Tommy is close. Loves Quail Hollow and comes into the week in solid form (T3 at Augusta, three T10s in last six starts).

Longshot: Sam Burns (+5000) – Disclaimer: I do not suggest putting a unit on him. I am taking him for one reason and one reaon only and that is that I was high on him earlier this year and believe he is going to break through randomly. If you are someone who likes betting players for course/stats reasons, then look away.