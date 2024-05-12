PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Points and payouts: Rory McIlroy earns $3.6 million, 700 FedExCup points at Wells Fargo Championship

    Written by Rob Bolton @RobBoltonGolf

    The imminent birth of his first child notwithstanding, Scottie Scheffler isn’t the only tournament favorite who delivers, baby. In his absence, Rory McIlroy prevailed at the Wells Fargo Championship as the odds-on man to beat at just +750 at BetMGM pre-tournament.

    Of course, McIlroy also deserves that kind of respect. He’s done it time and again – and again and yet again – at Quail Hollow Club, this latest version by five strokes at 17-under 267.

    Quail Hollow has been both a memorable checkpoint and a personal playground throughout McIlroy’s career. It was at the challenging track in Charlotte, North Carolina, in 2010 when he recorded his breakthrough victory on the PGA TOUR, doing so by four shots. He rose to the title again in 2015 by seven, and then once more in 2021 by a mere single swing.

    Sunday’s fourth title goes into the books as the 26th in his career comprised of 247 starts as a professional. With it, the 35-year-old banks 700 FedExCup points and $3.6 million. He’s already exempt into everything for numerous achievements, including membership status as a winner to its maximum five-year extension through 2029.

    McIlroy will head to the PGA Championship at Valhalla Golf Club in Louisville, Kentucky. He was the winner of the same major the last time that Valhalla hosted in 2014. It’s also the last time he won a major. He arrived that week having won his most recent two tournaments … just as he will again this year.

    Xander Schauffele’s bid for a wire-to-wire title at Quail Hollow will have to wait for another edition. He settled for a Sunday 71 and runner-up honors in no-man’s land. In addition to the five-shot deficit to McIlroy, Schauffele was three lower than the rest of the field. Lo and behold, he also was the second-shortest to win at +1000.

    Byeong Hun An took third alone, also with plenty of elbow room over T4, as he was three strokes better than Jason Day and Sungjae Kim. All three were +4500 to win.

    Defending champion Wyndham Clark was third-shortest at +1400 and finished T47, two dozen strokes back of McIlroy.

    POSITIONGOLFER (ODDS TO WIN)SCOREFEDEXCUP POINTSEARNINGS
    1Rory McIlroy (+750)267/ -17700.000$3,600,000.00
    2Xander Schauffele (+1000)272/ -12400.000$2,160,000.00
    3Byeong Hun An (+4500)275/ -9350.000$1,360,000.00
    T4Jason Day (+4500)278/ -6312.500$880,000.00
    T4Sungjae Im (+4500)278/ -6312.500$880,000.00
    T6Mackenzie Hughes (+10000)279/ -5262.500$695,000.00
    T6Denny McCarthy (+6000)279/ -5262.500$695,000.00
    T8Max Homa (+2200)280/ -4212.500$601,000.00
    T8Sepp Straka (+4500)280/ -4212.500$601,000.00
    T10Russell Henley (+4000)281/ -3165.000$501,000.00
    T10Grayson Murray (+40000)281/ -3165.000$501,000.00
    T10Taylor Pendrith (+9000)281/ -3165.000$501,000.00
    T13Sam Burns (+5000)282/ -2135.000$387,666.67
    T13Corey Conners (+5500)282/ -2135.000$387,666.67
    T13Tommy Fleetwood (+2500)282/ -2135.000$387,666.67
    T16Christiaan Bezuidenhout (+6600)283/ -1110.000$301,000.00
    T16Lucas Glover (+8000)283/ -1110.000$301,000.00
    T16Si Woo Kim (+4000)283/ -1110.000$301,000.00
    T16Collin Morikawa (+2200)283/ -1110.000$301,000.00
    T16Seamus Power (+12500)283/ -1110.000$301,000.00
    T21Keegan Bradley (+8000)284/ E90.000$224,666.67
    T21Stephan Jaeger (+5500)284/ E90.000$224,666.67
    T21Justin Thomas (+2500)284/ E90.000$224,666.67
    T24Nick Dunlap (+20000)285/ 170.000$166,500.00
    T24Lee Hodges (+25000)285/ 170.000$166,500.00
    T24Viktor Hovland (+2800)285/ 170.000$166,500.00
    T24Alex Noren (+4000)285/ 170.000$166,500.00
    T24Webb Simpson (+15000)285/ 170.000$166,500.00
    T29Patrick Cantlay (+1600)286/ 245.000$130,500.00
    T29Andrew Putnam (+10000)286/ 245.000$130,500.00
    T29Patrick Rodgers (+10000)286/ 245.000$130,500.00
    T29Adam Scott (+4000)286/ 245.000$130,500.00
    T29Jordan Spieth (+4000)286/ 245.000$130,500.00
    T34Harris English (+5000)287/ 325.500$106,000.00
    T34Kurt Kitayama (+8000)287/ 325.500$106,000.00
    T34Matt Kuchar (+30000)287/ 325.500$106,000.00
    T34Cameron Young (+2500)287/ 325.500$106,000.00
    T38Cam Davis (+10000)288/ 420.688$88,500.00
    T38Tom Hoge (+8000)288/ 420.688$88,500.00
    T38Taylor Moore (+9000)288/ 420.688$88,500.00
    T38Gary Woodland (+30000)288/ 420.688$88,500.00
    42Akshay Bhatia (+4500)289/ 518.750$78,500.00
    T43Rickie Fowler (+6000)290/ 616.875$68,500.00
    T43Chris Kirk (+5500)290/ 616.875$68,500.00
    T43Nick Taylor (+15000)290/ 616.875$68,500.00
    T43Kevin Tway (+25000)290/ 616.875$68,500.00
    T47Wyndham Clark (+1400)291/ 713.650$53,420.00
    T47Brian Harman (+4500)291/ 713.650$53,420.00
    T47Tom Kim (+6600)291/ 713.650$53,420.00
    T47Shane Lowry (+5000)291/ 713.650$53,420.00
    T47Adam Svensson (+20000)291/ 713.650$53,420.00
    T52Tony Finau (+3300)292/ 810.750$47,000.00
    T52Matt Fitzpatrick (+3300)292/ 810.750$47,000.00
    T52Adam Hadwin (+9000)292/ 810.750$47,000.00
    T52Billy Horschel (+6600)292/ 810.750$47,000.00
    T52Justin Rose (+12500)292/ 810.750$47,000.00
    T52Sahith Theegala (+2500)292/ 810.750$47,000.00
    T58Jake Knapp (+10000)293/ 98.750$45,200.00
    T58Ben Kohles (+30000)293/ 98.750$45,200.00
    T60J.T. Poston (+6600)294/ 108.000$44,200.00
    T60Brendon Todd (+9000)294/ 108.000$44,200.00
    T60Will Zalatoris (+4000)294/ 108.000$44,200.00
    63Austin Eckroat (+8000)295/ 117.500$43,400.00
    T64Emiliano Grillo (+17500)296/ 127.125$42,800.00
    T64Adam Schenk (+6600)296/ 127.125$42,800.00
    66Peter Malnati (+25000)298/ 146.750$42,200.00
    67Matthieu Pavon (+10000)301/ 176.500$41,800.00
    68Eric Cole (+10000)302/ 186.250$41,400.00

    Rob Bolton is a Golfbet columnist for the PGA TOUR. The Chicagoland native has been playing fantasy golf since 1994, so he was just waiting for the Internet to catch up with him. Follow Rob Bolton on Twitter.

    PGA TOUR
