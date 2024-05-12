Points and payouts: Rory McIlroy earns $3.6 million, 700 FedExCup points at Wells Fargo Championship
Written by Rob Bolton @RobBoltonGolf
The imminent birth of his first child notwithstanding, Scottie Scheffler isn’t the only tournament favorite who delivers, baby. In his absence, Rory McIlroy prevailed at the Wells Fargo Championship as the odds-on man to beat at just +750 at BetMGM pre-tournament.
Of course, McIlroy also deserves that kind of respect. He’s done it time and again – and again and yet again – at Quail Hollow Club, this latest version by five strokes at 17-under 267.
Quail Hollow has been both a memorable checkpoint and a personal playground throughout McIlroy’s career. It was at the challenging track in Charlotte, North Carolina, in 2010 when he recorded his breakthrough victory on the PGA TOUR, doing so by four shots. He rose to the title again in 2015 by seven, and then once more in 2021 by a mere single swing.
Sunday’s fourth title goes into the books as the 26th in his career comprised of 247 starts as a professional. With it, the 35-year-old banks 700 FedExCup points and $3.6 million. He’s already exempt into everything for numerous achievements, including membership status as a winner to its maximum five-year extension through 2029.
McIlroy will head to the PGA Championship at Valhalla Golf Club in Louisville, Kentucky. He was the winner of the same major the last time that Valhalla hosted in 2014. It’s also the last time he won a major. He arrived that week having won his most recent two tournaments … just as he will again this year.
Xander Schauffele’s bid for a wire-to-wire title at Quail Hollow will have to wait for another edition. He settled for a Sunday 71 and runner-up honors in no-man’s land. In addition to the five-shot deficit to McIlroy, Schauffele was three lower than the rest of the field. Lo and behold, he also was the second-shortest to win at +1000.
Byeong Hun An took third alone, also with plenty of elbow room over T4, as he was three strokes better than Jason Day and Sungjae Kim. All three were +4500 to win.
Defending champion Wyndham Clark was third-shortest at +1400 and finished T47, two dozen strokes back of McIlroy.
NOTE: Points and Payouts cites pre-tournament odds to win at BetMGM for all golfers who made the cut. For live odds, visit BetMGM.
|POSITION
|GOLFER (ODDS TO WIN)
|SCORE
|FEDEXCUP POINTS
|EARNINGS
|1
|Rory McIlroy (+750)
|267/ -17
|700.000
|$3,600,000.00
|2
|Xander Schauffele (+1000)
|272/ -12
|400.000
|$2,160,000.00
|3
|Byeong Hun An (+4500)
|275/ -9
|350.000
|$1,360,000.00
|T4
|Jason Day (+4500)
|278/ -6
|312.500
|$880,000.00
|T4
|Sungjae Im (+4500)
|278/ -6
|312.500
|$880,000.00
|T6
|Mackenzie Hughes (+10000)
|279/ -5
|262.500
|$695,000.00
|T6
|Denny McCarthy (+6000)
|279/ -5
|262.500
|$695,000.00
|T8
|Max Homa (+2200)
|280/ -4
|212.500
|$601,000.00
|T8
|Sepp Straka (+4500)
|280/ -4
|212.500
|$601,000.00
|T10
|Russell Henley (+4000)
|281/ -3
|165.000
|$501,000.00
|T10
|Grayson Murray (+40000)
|281/ -3
|165.000
|$501,000.00
|T10
|Taylor Pendrith (+9000)
|281/ -3
|165.000
|$501,000.00
|T13
|Sam Burns (+5000)
|282/ -2
|135.000
|$387,666.67
|T13
|Corey Conners (+5500)
|282/ -2
|135.000
|$387,666.67
|T13
|Tommy Fleetwood (+2500)
|282/ -2
|135.000
|$387,666.67
|T16
|Christiaan Bezuidenhout (+6600)
|283/ -1
|110.000
|$301,000.00
|T16
|Lucas Glover (+8000)
|283/ -1
|110.000
|$301,000.00
|T16
|Si Woo Kim (+4000)
|283/ -1
|110.000
|$301,000.00
|T16
|Collin Morikawa (+2200)
|283/ -1
|110.000
|$301,000.00
|T16
|Seamus Power (+12500)
|283/ -1
|110.000
|$301,000.00
|T21
|Keegan Bradley (+8000)
|284/ E
|90.000
|$224,666.67
|T21
|Stephan Jaeger (+5500)
|284/ E
|90.000
|$224,666.67
|T21
|Justin Thomas (+2500)
|284/ E
|90.000
|$224,666.67
|T24
|Nick Dunlap (+20000)
|285/ 1
|70.000
|$166,500.00
|T24
|Lee Hodges (+25000)
|285/ 1
|70.000
|$166,500.00
|T24
|Viktor Hovland (+2800)
|285/ 1
|70.000
|$166,500.00
|T24
|Alex Noren (+4000)
|285/ 1
|70.000
|$166,500.00
|T24
|Webb Simpson (+15000)
|285/ 1
|70.000
|$166,500.00
|T29
|Patrick Cantlay (+1600)
|286/ 2
|45.000
|$130,500.00
|T29
|Andrew Putnam (+10000)
|286/ 2
|45.000
|$130,500.00
|T29
|Patrick Rodgers (+10000)
|286/ 2
|45.000
|$130,500.00
|T29
|Adam Scott (+4000)
|286/ 2
|45.000
|$130,500.00
|T29
|Jordan Spieth (+4000)
|286/ 2
|45.000
|$130,500.00
|T34
|Harris English (+5000)
|287/ 3
|25.500
|$106,000.00
|T34
|Kurt Kitayama (+8000)
|287/ 3
|25.500
|$106,000.00
|T34
|Matt Kuchar (+30000)
|287/ 3
|25.500
|$106,000.00
|T34
|Cameron Young (+2500)
|287/ 3
|25.500
|$106,000.00
|T38
|Cam Davis (+10000)
|288/ 4
|20.688
|$88,500.00
|T38
|Tom Hoge (+8000)
|288/ 4
|20.688
|$88,500.00
|T38
|Taylor Moore (+9000)
|288/ 4
|20.688
|$88,500.00
|T38
|Gary Woodland (+30000)
|288/ 4
|20.688
|$88,500.00
|42
|Akshay Bhatia (+4500)
|289/ 5
|18.750
|$78,500.00
|T43
|Rickie Fowler (+6000)
|290/ 6
|16.875
|$68,500.00
|T43
|Chris Kirk (+5500)
|290/ 6
|16.875
|$68,500.00
|T43
|Nick Taylor (+15000)
|290/ 6
|16.875
|$68,500.00
|T43
|Kevin Tway (+25000)
|290/ 6
|16.875
|$68,500.00
|T47
|Wyndham Clark (+1400)
|291/ 7
|13.650
|$53,420.00
|T47
|Brian Harman (+4500)
|291/ 7
|13.650
|$53,420.00
|T47
|Tom Kim (+6600)
|291/ 7
|13.650
|$53,420.00
|T47
|Shane Lowry (+5000)
|291/ 7
|13.650
|$53,420.00
|T47
|Adam Svensson (+20000)
|291/ 7
|13.650
|$53,420.00
|T52
|Tony Finau (+3300)
|292/ 8
|10.750
|$47,000.00
|T52
|Matt Fitzpatrick (+3300)
|292/ 8
|10.750
|$47,000.00
|T52
|Adam Hadwin (+9000)
|292/ 8
|10.750
|$47,000.00
|T52
|Billy Horschel (+6600)
|292/ 8
|10.750
|$47,000.00
|T52
|Justin Rose (+12500)
|292/ 8
|10.750
|$47,000.00
|T52
|Sahith Theegala (+2500)
|292/ 8
|10.750
|$47,000.00
|T58
|Jake Knapp (+10000)
|293/ 9
|8.750
|$45,200.00
|T58
|Ben Kohles (+30000)
|293/ 9
|8.750
|$45,200.00
|T60
|J.T. Poston (+6600)
|294/ 10
|8.000
|$44,200.00
|T60
|Brendon Todd (+9000)
|294/ 10
|8.000
|$44,200.00
|T60
|Will Zalatoris (+4000)
|294/ 10
|8.000
|$44,200.00
|63
|Austin Eckroat (+8000)
|295/ 11
|7.500
|$43,400.00
|T64
|Emiliano Grillo (+17500)
|296/ 12
|7.125
|$42,800.00
|T64
|Adam Schenk (+6600)
|296/ 12
|7.125
|$42,800.00
|66
|Peter Malnati (+25000)
|298/ 14
|6.750
|$42,200.00
|67
|Matthieu Pavon (+10000)
|301/ 17
|6.500
|$41,800.00
|68
|Eric Cole (+10000)
|302/ 18
|6.250
|$41,400.00
