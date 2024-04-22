Golfbet Recap: Scottie Scheffler ‘dialed in like nobody’s business’ after cruising to RBC Heritage win
Written by Brady Kannon @lasvegasgolfer
The golf world is witnessing something extremely special. It took until Monday morning but Scottie Scheffler put the finishing touches on a three-shot win at the RBC Heritage, giving him four tournament victories in his last five starts.
While all the records, milestones and rarities continue to build with seemingly every shot he hits, we are at the same time running out of superlatives to describe this truly magical run he is experiencing.
About the only thing that slowed Scheffler down on Sunday was a 2.5-hour rain delay that forced the Monday finish, where Scheffler returned to play his final three holes of the tournament along with a handful of players who didn’t complete play before sunset. The logjam race for second place was ultimately claimed by Sahith Theegala, whose 16-under total beat everyone not named Scheffler.
Not even a wife with their first child due to be born any day now and a major championship victory last week were enough to flap Mr. Unflappable, as Scheffler’s only bogey of the final round came on the 72nd hole when the outcome was no longer in doubt. It was only bogey of the tournament, as his lone other blemish was a double bogey on No. 3 that briefly derailed his opening round.
Among those celebrating Scheffler’s recent run: Las Vegas oddsmakers, who continue to price Scheffler at shorter and shorter prices amid his torrid stretch.
"He's dialed in like nobody's business," said Hall of Fame bookmaker, Nick Bogdanovich, who said Scheffler winning this week was actually a good result for him.
These sentiments were shared by another revered bookmaker in Las Vegas, Jeff Sherman. "Scheffler is a great result for us. We didn't get many takers this week at his short price." Sherman went on to note that he has already adjusted Scheffler's numbers down for the remaining three major championships as well as the prop bet on Scheffler completing the single-season Grand Slam.
At BetMGM, Scheffler is now down to +350 to win the PGA Championship next month at Valhalla and +5000 to sweep the four majors in 2024.
Pre-tournament outright picks from Golfbet Experts
- Ben Everill: Xander Schauffele (+1400) T18
- Will Gray: Collin Morikawa (+2000) T5
- Chris Breece: Patrick Cantlay (+1600) T3
- Matt DelVecchio: Will Zalatoris (+2500) T44
- Rob Bolton: Matt Fitzpatrick (+2000) T28
- Mike Glasscott: Scottie Scheffler (+400) WIN
If you remember our Prop Farm column from earlier this week, the Scheffler picture was not as rosy for Tristan Davis, senior manager at Mandalay Bay in Last Vegas, who let us know that, "Scottie is the best-backed player this week. He has over 20 percent of the handle at +400."
Director of Race and Sports at The Borgata in New Jersey, Thomas Gable, was not necessarily rooting for Scheffler on Sunday, either. "Sepp Straka winning would be a good result for us," said Gable, but he also lent this interesting perspective. "But when someone is playing as well as Scheffler is, I'm always curious to see just how dominant of a run he can have."
Before Sunday's round, Scheffler had a one-shot lead over Straka and was listed at -150 at BetMGM. With an eagle on the par-5 second, he suddenly had a three-shot lead and was now -350 to win. By the time Scheffler successfully reached the green in regulation on the sixth hole, he was -1000 to win the golf tournament and once again, this had quickly become a contest for second place.
Clark, who seems to be making a frustrating habit of finishing second to Scheffler, was seven shots off the lead and was listed at +50000 before teeing off on Sunday. At 4-under through four holes, Clark was down to +3300. He ended up shooting a 29 on the outward nine and his odds got to as low as +1200. The incredible run ended for Clark at No. 12, the third hardest hole on the course on Sunday, when he made double bogey and ballooned to +8000 to win the tournament. By the time Clark teed off on No. 15, he was four shots off the lead and +75000 to win.
Scheffler returned to the course Monday with a five-shot lead, and his combination of two pars and a bogey were more than enough to slip into the plaid jacket to go along with the green jacket he won last week at Augusta National. It’s his 10th PGA TOUR win in 121 career starts, and he becomes the first player since Bernhard Langer in 1985 to win the very week after winning the Masters.
A wonderful phenomenon that existed for many years for sports bettors, was being able to bet on boxer Floyd Mayweather - who never lost as a pro. I asked professional sports bettor Rufus Peabody if betting on Scheffler is becoming like betting on Mayweather. "Haha," laughed Peabody. "He's just playing really, really well."
If we are going to bet on other golfers besides Scheffler, maybe we need to change our approach and just focus on top-20, top-10 or top-five finishes. VSiN host of "A Numbers Game" Gill Alexander recalled a time a while back when he told me he felt Scheffler was built differently. "He sure has narrowed what you can bet, for sure," Alexander said.
With their first child on the way and another win secured, it is a special time for the Schefflers. It is incredible, too, for golf fans – and absolutely a very interesting time for golf bettors.
Rob Bolton Golfbet Insider and Sleeper Picks results
- Taylor Moore to win (+6600) T58
- Tommy Fleetwood Top 5 finish (+333) T49
- Thomas Detry Top 10 finish (+650) T28
- Tom Hoge Top 20 finish (+200) T18
- Adam Svensson Top 30 finish (+200) T44
- Rory McIlroy Top 10 finish (+125) T33
- Emiliano Grillo Top 10 finish (+650) T64
- Harris English Top 20 finish (+150) T28
- Chris Kirk Top 20 finish (+160) T10
- Sahith Theegala Top 20 finish (+110) 2nd
- Matt Fitzpatrick and Tommy Fleetwood both Top 10 finish (+700) T28/T49
- Chris Kirk and J.T. Poston both Top 20 finish (+600) T10/T5
- Cam Davis Top Australian (+110) T49
- Matt Fitzpatrick Top English (+130) T28
- Shane Lowry Top Irish (+180) T64
- Matthieu Pavon Top 20 finish (+170) T49
- Patrick Rodgers Top 30 finish (+200) T5
