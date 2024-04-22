Golfbet Recap: Scottie Scheffler ‘dialed in like nobody’s business’ after cruising to RBC Heritage win

Clark, who seems to be making a frustrating habit of finishing second to Scheffler, was seven shots off the lead and was listed at +50000 before teeing off on Sunday. At 4-under through four holes, Clark was down to +3300. He ended up shooting a 29 on the outward nine and his odds got to as low as +1200. The incredible run ended for Clark at No. 12, the third hardest hole on the course on Sunday, when he made double bogey and ballooned to +8000 to win the tournament. By the time Clark teed off on No. 15, he was four shots off the lead and +75000 to win.